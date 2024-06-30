TradeGacha

## Version 2.50



I created this EA with the intention of making it free for everyone to use. It serves as a tool to assist in trading with money management, entering order lots according to a percentage of the account balance, and automatically setting TP/SL based on high/low prices.



In Version 2.50, The Auto TP/SL feature adjusts from the Line In (entry point), and Auto price in this version only shifts the entry line to the current price.

Input settings:

Ato update SL/TP Line >>> In version 2.50, if set to true, when place ea , it will adjust from the In line according to the Zigzag set in the above input. (This is just the default setting, can be changed later by clicking the TP/SL button.) Auto update Price Line >>> In version 2.50, if set to true, when place ea , it will automatically move the In line to the latest Bid/Ask. (This is just the default setting, can be changed later by clicking the PRICE button.) Line time Expire main? >>> if set to true, when place ea , it will create vertical line for setting expire pending limit/stop order (This is just the default setting, can be changed later by clicking the TIME button in MAIN button .) Arrow line show? >>> Shows the Tp/Sl value that will be obtained from each order displayed on the graph at the point of entering that order. Draw rectangal shape show in close order? >>> Loop scan all close order and draw rectangal shape all (in 2.50 , it BUG now .... You can use false or true because it's a bug and doesn't show any effect. ) Chart autosetting >>> It only adjusts the chart appearance to a dark theme with green candles and a black background, removes the grid, and adds spacing for better visualization. Zigzag_depth >>> Normal Zigzag adjustment value (depth) Zigzag_deviation >>> Normal Zigzag adjustment value (deviation) Zigzag_backstep >>> Normal Zigzag adjustment value (backstep) Zigzag_count_higher >>> Number of reference higher Zigzags Zigzag_count_lower >>> Number of reference lower Zigzags Timeframe_zigzag >>> Timeframe for Zigzag operation SL_divine_zigzag >>> Multiplier for dividing when setting automatic Stoploss TP_divine_zigzag >>> Multiplier for dividing when setting automatic Takeprofit main_up_down_peronce >>> Increment/decrement for risk % lot adjustment (for +/- %, GUI must be true) how many Shift bar from Timeframe_zigzag >>> It is the number of bars that shift according to the timeframe selected in the input variable "Timeframe_zigzag" , Because if the vertical line used to set expire pending order is less than (or is in the past), EA will automatically delete the vertical line used to set expire pending order immediately (= order has no expiration date). how long line show old order? >>> It is related to the input "Arrow line show?", that is, let the line be drawn how many bars distance from the entry point of that order.





Note:

In version 2.50, I have adjusted everything to accommodate planned updates in future versions.

The rough outline is

- Main order section >> Main order section (already completed in version 2.50)





As for future development plans

- Fix order section >>Fix order section on the stoploss side

- Along order section >>Order section adds wood on the takeprofit side

- Chain order section >> Order section that continues in addition to the original order.

- Panel section >> All order management sections

- Special functions such as functions to help predict prices and others.





But it just so happens that I have unexpected business lately, so I might update later, after my business is finished or something.





I really hope that the Ea that I make will be useful and facilitate users. If my Ea has any improvements or bugs, you can leave your comments in the review box or somewhere where I can see it.









## this EA cannot be backtested in the Strategy Tester because this is Tools that help in trading, not automatic trading. . Users should be cautious of the risks, and since this cannot be backtested, it is recommended to test on a Demo account first.











