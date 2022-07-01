Lot Size Calculator Panel

It mesures the lot size based on the points measured by clicking with the MIDDLE MOUSE BUTTON then CLICK and DRAG, previous that configure the indicator based on the risk you accept;

The risk can be % based on fixed account, actual account size, and fix capital risk;

If the INDICATOR DOESN'T WORK propperly try after configuring it CHANGE the TIMEFRAME and GET BACK to the PREVIOUS timeframe, SOMETIMES this FIX IT