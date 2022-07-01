Lot Size Calculator Panel

It mesures the lot size based on the points measured by clicking with the MIDDLE MOUSE BUTTON then CLICK and DRAG, previous that configure the indicator based on the risk you accept;

The risk can be % based on fixed account, actual account size, and fix capital risk;

If the INDICATOR DOESN'T WORK propperly try after configuring it CHANGE the TIMEFRAME and GET BACK to the PREVIOUS timeframe, SOMETIMES this FIX IT

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Italo Martins Coutinho
Indicators
Key Features: Multi-Target Volatility: Configure multiple Take Profit and Stop Loss levels based on real-time market volatility. Fully Customizable: Set specific volatility multipliers (e.g., 4x for Stop, 10x for Take) using any look-back period (e.g., previous 20 bars on a 2-minute chart). Clear Visuals: Assign unique names to each level to be displayed directly on your symbol's chart for easy monitoring. Consistency: Every level calculated is synchronized with the volatility of your chosen per
FREE
Average Entry Price And Projected Avg Entry Price
Italo Martins Coutinho
Indicators
This indicator will show you the average entry price for positions, pending orders and both, every side and every type has an different color; It will also show you actual risk, pending risk, both sum and for both sides and the sum of both; you can configure Day, Week, Month and Year Financial Risk to show you if you are close to it; it shows the risk return of each side and both sides too, based on risk and profit for actual position and pending orders
FREE
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Sergi Castro
28
Sergi Castro 2023.01.31 11:52 
 

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Truong Bui
33
Truong Bui 2023.01.24 06:54 
 

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Kevin
120
Kevin 2022.07.12 02:38 
 

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Italo Martins Coutinho
5368
Reply from developer Italo Martins Coutinho 2022.07.12 02:52
You have to set the first to true and the second to false! And then click with the middle mouse button then right click to start the measurement and release the right button to finish the measure. If you want to input the account size set the second false to true. If still don't measure try changing the timeframe and coming back to previous timeframe or save a template and load it, I know that's is a bug that's happening
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