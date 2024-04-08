Metatrader Uptime Monitoring MT5

5

This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected.

Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you.
We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed.
Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io


Reviews 2
SRTB
111
SRTB 2025.09.06 13:02 
 

Just awesome. Oeyvind provides an solid uptime monitoring for free. For me the value is immense, since it helps me to detect errors within my vps even faster. These days I´ve had a feature request and even though the EA is for free, Oeyvind implemented the feature for me. Thank you again, Oeyvind.

jimdog
729
jimdog 2024.04.10 09:23 
 

Thanks

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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RSI Stoch Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator provides a clear, at-a-glance dashboard for monitoring both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator on any instrument or timeframe. Whenever both RSI and Stochastic %K simultaneously exceed their respective overbought or oversold levels, the indicator displays an arrow signal in the indicator window. These signals highlight strong momentum and can help traders quickly identify high-probability reversal zones. As with all my free tools, the arrow symbol can be e
FREE
Round Level Indicator
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicators
The Round Level Indicator automatically draws psychologically significant price levels directly on your chart. These round numbers often act as key support and resistance zones across all markets and timeframes. Round Levels are used in my automated EA: Opal This indicator works best when combined with other tools and strategies, e.g.: Price Action Strategies Round levels often align with key support/resistance. Use it with candlestick patterns (like pin bars or engulfing bars) to confirm high
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicators
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Adaptive Trend Indicator
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicators
The Adaptive Trend Indicator is a dynamic trend-following tool that adjusts its sensitivity based on market volatility, offering a more responsive alternative to classic moving averages. It supports both SMA and EMA modes and changes color based on trend direction or crossovers, giving a clear visual cue for potential entries or exits. Read about recommended usage for different markets, timeframes and trading styles:  Adaptive Trend Indicator Features ATR-based period adaptation for responsive
FREE
GMT Time MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Utilities
This indicator shows both GMT time and your broker's time on the chart. Simply attach the indicator to a chart, and you will see the GMT time and your broker's time displayed in the top left corner, as shown in the screenshot. By using this indicator, you can always stay informed about your broker's time, which is especially useful during daylight saving changes. You won't have to worry about whether your broker follows the US or EU schedule, as the indicator automatically adjusts to reflect any
FREE
GMT Time
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Utilities
This indicator shows both GMT time and your broker's time on the chart. Simply attach the indicator to a chart, and you will see the GMT time and your broker's time displayed in the top left corner, as shown in the screenshot. By using this indicator, you can always stay informed about your broker's time, which is especially useful during daylight saving changes. You won't have to worry about whether your broker follows the US or EU schedule, as the indicator automatically adjusts to reflect an
FREE
Eve
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
This EA is fully automated and uses a highly intelligent system to enter the market and manage the positions with accuracy and precision.  The strategy is based on price action and the EA uses advanced filters to identify the most rewarding trading opportunities. Each potential trade is analyzed inside out and bad entries are excluded.  Eve EA is optimized for long-term stability and robustness. Benefits High spread protection Two level trailing stop  Smart Recovery Module FIFO compatible M
Adama MT4
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Adama  EA is true trend-following, optimized specifically for trading GBPJPY on timeframe M30. This currency pair has a significant pip value, and with the right configurations, it is an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on market moves. Adama utilizes one of the oldest and most reliable trading strategies used by institutional traders, and along with internal calculations Adama is designed to provide a sustainable, realistic form of investment. To achieve maximum efficiency and ens
Opal
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
This is the official version of  Opal EA, a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA encompasses the exceptional qualities we associate with the opulent gemstone: proper decision-making, prudence and strong protection. Be aware of cracked versions/unofficial copies that either work only on demo accounts or are sold at suspiciously low prices. These reportedly lead to rapid account losses. Opal also takes into account the study of psychol
Metatrader Uptime Monitoring
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Utilities
This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected. Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you. We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed. Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io
FREE
Adama MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Adama EA is true trend-following, optimized specifically for trading GBPJPY on timeframe M30. This currency pair has a significant pip value, and with the right configurations, it is an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on market moves. Adama utilizes one of the oldest and most reliable trading strategies used by institutional traders, and along with internal calculations Adama is designed to provide a sustainable, realistic form of investment. To achieve maximum efficiency and ensu
Opal MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
This is the official version of Opal EA, a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA encompasses the exceptional qualities we associate with the opulent gemstone: proper decision-making, prudence and strong protection. Be aware of cracked versions/unofficial copies that either work only on demo accounts or are sold at suspiciously low prices. These reportedly lead to rapid account losses.   Opal also takes into account the study of psychol
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SRTB
111
SRTB 2025.09.06 13:02 
 

Just awesome. Oeyvind provides an solid uptime monitoring for free. For me the value is immense, since it helps me to detect errors within my vps even faster. These days I´ve had a feature request and even though the EA is for free, Oeyvind implemented the feature for me. Thank you again, Oeyvind.

jimdog
729
jimdog 2024.04.10 09:23 
 

Thanks

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