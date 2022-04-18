Current Price

5

A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse.

Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart.

Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks.

Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of the current price.


Product Links:
User Guide
 MT4 version


Reviews 3
zyun22
18
zyun22 2024.09.18 14:44 
 

非常感谢 . 不过我可不可以换回旧版呢 ? 我太喜欢旧版了 , 新版比较占屏幕空间 .

或者可以提供一些关闭选项, 比如不显示点差 , 或者只显示买入价 .

128044502
44
128044502 2022.06.22 04:42 
 

好用的指标，省力省时还免费使用，谢谢

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Dream9
123
Dream9 2025.05.02 11:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2025.07.07 10:11
Thank you
zyun22
18
zyun22 2024.09.18 14:44 
 

非常感谢 . 不过我可不可以换回旧版呢 ? 我太喜欢旧版了 , 新版比较占屏幕空间 .

或者可以提供一些关闭选项, 比如不显示点差 , 或者只显示买入价 .

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2024.09.23 10:08
感谢您的评论和建议。我已使用新版本 （2.2） 更新了产品，并按照建议进行了更改。我希望它有帮助。
128044502
44
128044502 2022.06.22 04:42 
 

好用的指标，省力省时还免费使用，谢谢

Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
19201
Reply from developer Keni Chetankumar Gajanan - 2022.06.22 08:05
谢谢你
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