A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse.

Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart.

Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks.

Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of the current price.







