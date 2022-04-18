Current Price
- Utilities
-
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -Trading forex for the last decade using my own developed indicators, EAs on MT4 and MT5.
Recommended Books to read (My favourites):
1. Trading in the Zone - Mark Douglas
2. Secrets of a Pivot Boss - Franklin O. Ochoa
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 7 July 2025
A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse.
Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart.
Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks.
Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of the current price.
|Product Links:
|User Guide
|MT4 version
非常感谢 . 不过我可不可以换回旧版呢 ? 我太喜欢旧版了 , 新版比较占屏幕空间 .
或者可以提供一些关闭选项, 比如不显示点差 , 或者只显示买入价 .