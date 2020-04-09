CurrencyStrengthMatrix

### MQL5 Marketplace Product Description  
FX Currency Strength Matrix – Professional MT5 Indicator  

#### ★ Overview  
The FX Currency Strength Matrix is a powerful, real-time visual tool that instantly reveals the true strength and weakness of all 8 major currencies in a clean, color-coded matrix format.  
No more guessing which currency is driving the pair – see the complete strength hierarchy at a glance and trade with institutional-level clarity.

#### ★ Key Features  
- True 8×8 Currency Strength Matrix (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD)  
- Dynamic heat-map coloring:  
  Dark Green → Strongest | Lime → Neutral | Orange → Weak | Dark Red → Weakest  
- Multiple strength calculation methods (selectable):  
  1. Relative Strength (classic)  
  2. Absolute Momentum Strength  
  3. Rate-of-Change (ROC) based  
  4. Custom timeframe weighting  
- Fully customizable look & feel – 5 built-in professional color themes + custom theme editor  
- Adjustable calculation period (from 10 bars to 1000+)  
- Optional strength score numbers inside each cell (0–100)  
- On-chart mini matrix or separate draggable window  
- Zero lag – updates on every new tick  
- Works on all timeframes and all symbols  
- Low CPU usage – optimized native MQL5 code  
- Lifetime free updates & dedicated support  

#### ★ Why Traders Love It  
- Instantly spot the strongest vs weakest currency → perfect for currency pair selection  
- Identify divergence opportunities (strong base + weak quote = high-probability trade)  
- Works perfectly with any strategy: scalping, swing trading, or position trading  
- Clean, professional design – looks great on dark and light charts  

#### ★ Included in the Package  
- FX Currency Strength Matrix .ex5 (locked)  
- Detailed PDF user manual  
- 5 ready-to-use presets  
- Free future updates  

Elevate your currency trading to the next level.  
Download FX Currency Strength Matrix today and start trading what the smart money really sees.
Recommended products
Position Selective Close MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (4)
Indicators
The   Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5   is a free add on and a great asset for your   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 . It shows the current   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   signal for 5 user customized timeframes and for 16 modifiable symbols/instruments in total. The user has the option to enable/disable any of the 10 standard indicators, that the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 consists of. All of the 10 standard indicators attributes are also adjustable, as in the   Matrix Arrow Indicat
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Utilities
MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection (BUY / SELL) Price action pattern re
FREE
Countdown Candle Close
Sid Ali Temkit
3 (1)
Indicators
The Candle Countdown Timer for MetaTrader 4 (also available for MT5) is a vital indicator designed to help you manage your trading time effectively. It keeps you updated about market open and close times by displaying the remaining time before the current candle closes and a new one forms. This powerful tool enables you to make well-informed trading decisions. Key Features: Asia Range: Comes with an option to extend the range. Broker Time, New York, London Time: Displays the current broker time
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.67 (24)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper left corner of
FREE
MT5 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilities
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
Backtesting Panel Pro
Igor Widiger
Utilities
Immerse yourself in the exciting world of manual trading and discover the unlimited possibilities that are available to you. With your expertise and your feel for the market, you can achieve impressive success and let your portfolio grow steadily. Manual trading allows you to take your strategies and decisions into your own hands and have a direct influence on your trading activities. With your in-depth knowledge of the markets and your understanding of the various trading instruments, you have
FREE
TradeInfo MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
4.25 (12)
Utilities
TradeInfo is a utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information. MagicNumber filter. Comment filter. Indicator parameters: ShowPro
FREE
TradeQL
Abdiel Aviles Jimenez
Indicators
The TradeQL Indicator is a customizable tool that highlights specific trading patterns on candlestick charts. Users can define patterns through TradeQL queries, which the indicator then applies to the chart, visually representing matches and captured groups. Ideal for identifying complex trade setups in real-time. TradeQL queries are specified using the TradeQL Language. See https://github.com/abdielou/tradeql for more details. This language is expressed as a regular expression. The language al
FREE
Metatrader Uptime Monitoring MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
5 (2)
Utilities
This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected. Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you. We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed. Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io
FREE
Equity monitor
Vasiliy Pritchin
Utilities
Equity monitor This is a simple means change informer. I wrote it for myself, maybe someone will need it... 1. Displays the change in funds for the day. Every day, when the terminal is first launched, it remembers the current funds and monitors changes throughout the day. 2. The first day of the month, well remembers the money and, within months, to monitor changes. 3. Well, it displays the profit of the open position. To work, you need to create 4 global variables: gvarEqityDay , gvarEq
FREE
Smart Risk Management and Trade Execution
Phan The Nhan
Utilities
Position Size Tool – Smart Risk Management & Trade Execution Panel The Position Size Tool is a powerful and intuitive MT5 panel that simplifies your trading by combining position sizing , risk calculation , risk/reward visualization , and order placement —all in one place. ️ Clean & Functional Interface The tool features a compact, real-time panel with the following: Balance & Equity display Live Price tracking Customizable Risk % input Auto-calculated Lot Size based on SL and Risk Input for S
FREE
Auto TradePanel Basic Demo
Viktor Weidenthal
Utilities
This Tradepanel is an Utility for Traders Who want ot use Basic MoneyManagement for Calculation of Lotsize  I have created the basic edition only to give an Overview with Limited Functionality Full Features are available with  Auto TradePanel  Pro. (This is Only Because it can not be Tested in Strategy Tester ).  Complete Description is available at  "Auto TradePanel Pro".  in This Version Basic Functionality ( Calculation of Lotsize ) open /close Positions is working in the same way as in Pro
FREE
Position Size Caculator
Nguyen Van Chien
5 (2)
Utilities
Calculating the volume of orders every time you create an order is an extremely important thing in risk management Let this tool simplify your work! ----------------------------------------------------- How to use? Attach the indicator to the chart and set its parameters:  Risk size in %  or money and Risk Reward Ratio. Click on the ON button and locate the horizontal line to your would-be StopLoss level. Options: Click on the Pending/Instant button to locate the horizontal line  to your would-b
FREE
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini (FREE) – Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays the real-time relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) in a clean, easy-to-read dashboard. Purpose: quickly spot strong vs weak currencies to build a clearer watchlist (for example: focusing on pairs where a strong currency is matched against a weak currency). Main features (Mini vers
FREE
Total Trades Pie Chart
Roman Kandelaki
Utilities
Total Closed Trades – MT5 Indicator The Total Closed Trades indicator for MetaTrader 5 provides a quick, visual overview of your trading performance by displaying a simple and intuitive 3-value breakdown : Total Trades – The total number of closed trades. Winning Trades – Number of profitable trades. Losing Trades – Number of losing trades. Instead of digging through reports, traders can instantly monitor their historical performance with a compact and elegant pie chart-style widget. Key
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Know the Candle Close Time
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Utilities
This indicator allows to know the remaining time before the closing of the candle. It works on every timeframe. It is very usefull when your trading strategy depend of the close or the open of a specific candle. So use it like you want. Don't forget to leave a comment or a request for a EA or an indicator. Also spread it to your friends and don't hesitate to visit my profile to see others tools.
FREE
EmaRsi robot
Deepak Saini
Experts
https://youtu.be/KHhg88fXWTk?si=ZoVtpc-wpfTVImSL 5-Minute Trading Strategy | Quick & Effective for Beginners Welcome to our trading channel- the deepak trading In this video, we'll be exploring a simple 5-minute trading strategy that can help you capture quick market movements and make profitable trades. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this strategy is designed to give you clear entry and exit points using technical indicators like EMA, RSI, and Stochastic Oscillator.
FREE
Lot Size Calculator Panel
Italo Martins Coutinho
Utilities
It mesures the lot size based on the points measured by clicking with the MIDDLE MOUSE BUTTON then CLICK and DRAG , previous that configure the indicator based on the risk you accept; The risk can be % based on fixed account, actual account size, and fix capital risk; If the INDICATOR DOESN'T WORK propperly try after configuring it CHANGE the TIMEFRAME and GET BACK to the PREVIOUS timeframe, SOMETIMES  this FIX IT
FREE
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
Indicators
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
Binary Profit Gainer
Myo Min Aung
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
FREE
Absolute currency strength for MT5
Radim Kucera
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Indicator measures strength of each currency in your list. Main idea: It simply iterates through all combinations of pairs and adds difference between open and close in percent. Parameters: List of currencies - what currencies will be calculated (maximum is 8) Calculation type - from which data will be strength calculated Calculation data input - used as input related to calculation type Symbol suffix - used in case of suffix on symbols, e.g: when your symbols look like EURUSDm, EURUSDmicro etc
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.55 (60)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 4] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
FREE
Lot Size Line
Stefan Warratz
Utilities
This little tool helps you to define your risk management with a simple line dragging on the chart. It shows you the actual lot size calculated on account % or fixed money amount directly at the line. All you have to do is activate the line by pressing the "t" key on your keyboard and drag the line to your stop loss point. Thats it. In the settings you can define the color and width of line and text, also space of text to line and the right and you can set the risk in percent of account or fixed
FREE
SmartLotEA
Nana Yaw Osei
Utilities
SmartLotEA – Auto Lot Size Calculator for All Pairs SmartLotEA is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to calculate trading lot sizes automatically based on account balance. It helps traders maintain consistent risk control across all trading pairs with minimal configuration. Built for precision and simplicity, SmartLotEA is fully compatible with all symbols — including forex majors, minors, exotics, and synthetic instruments — and adapts its lot sizing logic to your account
FREE
Gold Flowcon
Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
Experts
MT5 Auto Trading  of  Gold :  Market Struture(Key Level) and Liquidity Breakout Strategy Real Time Signal  Flowcon :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2308343 Key features include: Breakout Trading - Smart Money Concept: Automatically identifies demand and supply zones at swing highs and lows, targeting the most critical market levels.    Risk & Order Management: Progressive and flexible lot sizing with consistent take profit and stop loss ensures a balanced approach to growth and recovery
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilities
Chart Sync indicator - designed to synchronize graphic objects in terminal windows. Can be used as an addition to TradePanel . Before purchasing, you can test the Demo version on a demo account. Demo here . To work, install the indicator on the chart from which you want to copy objects. Graphic objects created on this chart will be automatically copied by the indicator to all charts with the same symbol. The indicator will also copy any changes in graphical objects. Input parameters: exception -
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT5 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. [Instruction for Risk Manager parameter
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Utilities
The UTM Trade Manager is a powerful, yet intuitive trading tool offering fast, efficient trade execution and advanced features such as the "Ignore Spread" mode and a built-in local trade copier, and others. Designed to simplify your trading operations, it provides a user-friendly graphical interface and on-chart controls for seamless management. Important Notice: This manager may experience performance issues on systems with less than 8GB of RAM or when running on Mac ARM (M1) systems using emul
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilities
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
More from author
News Dashboard with Session Map
Andrew Hahn
Utilities
### MQL5 Marketplace Product Description   News Dashboard for MT5 – with Live Sessions Map   #### Professional Real-Time Economic News Dashboard + Live Trading Sessions Map   Never get caught off-guard by high-impact news again.   The ultimate all-in-one news tool trusted by thousands of professional traders – now with a beautiful embedded Live Sessions Map. #### Core Features   - Uses MT5’s built-in Economic Calendar (zero WebRequest, 100% compliant)   - Real-time countdown timer to the
FREE
CombinedAlgo Gold EA
Andrew Hahn
Experts
CombinedAlgo EA GOLD v3 Developed by a 16-Year Active Trader No Grid. No Martingale. No Black-Box Magic. I've been trading the global financial markets since August of 2009. My trading approach focuses on three core principles: disciplined risk management, systematic decision-making, and technical edge identification. This EA implements my personal live-trading methodology – the exact filters, risk rules, and position management I use on my own accounts. Historical Performance Test – XAUUSD M
Multi Smart Structure EA
Andrew Hahn
Experts
Multi Smart Structure EA – ICT BOS/CHoCH + Chart Dashboard + 6th Sense Filter Created by a Trader with 16-Years of market experience – No Black-Box, No Grid, No Martingale This EA uses ICT structure methods to identify BOS/CHoCH breaks, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Equal Highs/Lows, and Premium/Discount zones. Signals are filtered by Pressure Volume and 6th Sense Hybrid (0–4 scoring: DEAD → WEAK → STRONG → EXPLOSIVE → PARABOLIC) for risk scaling from 0.5× to 2×. Tested on XAUUSD M5 (19 Nov
ICT Master EA Suite
Andrew Hahn
Experts
ICT Master Suite - Liquidity + OB + OTE + 6th Sense Adaptive EA Developed by a 16-Year Active Trader No Grid. No Martingale. No Black-Box. I've been trading the global financial markets since August of 2009. This EA implements my personal trading methodology - the filters, risk rules, and position management I use on my own accounts. Tested across multiple market conditions since 2023. 2-Year Backtest Performance - XAUUSD M10 (19 Nov 2023 - 24 Nov 2025 | 99% tick quality | $100,000 starting
LMA Pro EA
Andrew Hahn
Experts
LMA EA – Logarithmic Moving Average Suite v2.2 About the Developer I have been actively trading the global financial markets since August 2009. My approach emphasizes disciplined risk management, systematic decision-making, and technical analysis. This EA represents the culmination of my experience developing algorithmic trading systems based on proven technical concepts. Core Methodology This EA uses a Logarithmic Moving Average signal generator that applies logarithmic weighting to price data
AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor
Andrew Hahn
Utilities
AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor – Professional Edition v4.0 Universal Drawdown Monitor & Risk Controller for MetaTrader 5 AddtoitFX Drawdown Monitor v4.0 is a utility designed to help traders stay within the drawdown rules of proprietary trading firms. It works alongside any Expert Advisor and on any MT5 account. ### Main Functions - 14 ready-made configurations for popular prop firms     FTMO • FundingPips • The5ers • RebelsFunding • FundedNext • GoatFunded • BlueGuardian • SurgeTrader • CityTrad
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review