AnariGoldCircuit

Overview

AGC – Intelligent Multi-Asset Expert Advisor

AGC (Anari Gold Circuit) is a professional Expert Advisor designed to automate trading using an advanced analytical framework that combines trend analysis, market structure recognition, and intelligent trade management.

Instead of relying solely on traditional technical indicators, AGC evaluates multiple aspects of market behavior to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system automatically opens, manages, and closes trades while applying built-in risk management to help maintain disciplined and consistent execution.

Although optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), AGC is suitable for a wide range of financial instruments.

Why Choose AGC?

Intelligent Market Analysis

AGC continuously analyzes price action, trend direction, and market conditions to identify quality trading opportunities while filtering out weaker signals.

Adaptive Trading

The system automatically adjusts to changing market conditions, making it suitable for both trending and ranging markets.

Consistent Trade Execution

Every trade follows predefined rules, ensuring objective and repeatable decision-making without emotional intervention.

Built-in Risk Management

Each position is protected using configurable Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-even, and Trailing Stop functions.

Multi-Asset Compatibility

AGC can be used on various financial instruments, including:

Gold (XAU/USD)

Forex

Stock Index CFDs

Individual Stocks

Other CFD instruments supported by your broker

Fully automated Buy and Sell trading

Advanced trend analysis

Market condition detection

Intelligent signal filtering

Volatility analysis

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

Break-even protection

Trailing Stop management

Spread protection

Slippage control

Maximum open trade management

Magic Number support

Multi-symbol compatibility

Optimized for MetaTrader 4

Main FeaturesHow AGC Works

The AGC trading engine follows a structured decision process:

Analyze current market conditions. Identify the prevailing market trend. Evaluate market strength and volatility. Filter out low-quality trading opportunities. Confirm trade conditions. Execute trades automatically. Manage open positions using built-in risk controls.

This multi-layer approach helps reduce unnecessary trades while improving overall signal quality.

Recommended Markets

AGC has been designed for use on multiple financial instruments, including:

XAU/USD (Gold)

Major Forex pairs

Stock Index CFDs

Individual Stocks

Performance may vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, and trading parameters.

Trading Settings

Input Parameters

Lots

Fixed trading volume for each position.

RiskPercent

Percentage of account balance to risk when automatic money management is enabled.

TradeDirection

Select Buy only, Sell only, or Both.

MaxOpenTrades

Maximum number of simultaneously open positions.

Risk Management

StopLoss

Maximum loss allowed for each trade.

TakeProfit

Profit target for each position.

TrailingStop

Automatically adjusts the Stop Loss as the trade moves into profit.

BreakEven

Moves the Stop Loss to the entry price after a specified profit level has been reached.

Signal Settings

Trend Period

Controls the sensitivity of trend detection.

Signal Filter

Minimum signal strength required before opening a trade.

Volatility Filter

Prevents trading during unsuitable market conditions.

Market Condition Filter

Enables adaptive trading during different market environments.

Execution Settings

MaxSpread

Maximum spread allowed before opening new positions.

Slippage

Maximum acceptable execution slippage.

MagicNumber

Unique identifier used by AGC to manage its own trades.

Fully automated trading

Rule-based trade execution

Intelligent market analysis

Adaptive trend detection

Advanced signal filtering

Built-in risk management

Flexible configuration

Multi-asset compatibility

Suitable for beginners and experienced traders

Optimized for MetaTrader 4

BenefitsDisclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of invested capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it in a live trading environment.