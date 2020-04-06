LFA EA Pro

Overview

TDI Grid Basket v2.30a is a multi-basket grid EA built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals. It opens an initial trade when your TDI conditions align, then manages the position as a basket, adding grid entries only when price moves against the last entry by a defined grid step. The EA targets a basket-level take profit (from break-even) and includes a clear on-chart dashboard for performance and trade status.

Core Features

TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types)

  • Sharkfin (ReEntry)

  • MBL Cross

  • MA Cross (Green/Red cross)

Level Guide Filter

  • Choose how signals are validated around the mid-level (default 50):

    • ZONE mode

    • CROSS50 mode

  • Custom mid level and tolerance

Trend Filters

  • Optional EMA trend filter (Fast/Slow EMA)

  • Optional HMA filter (requires the HMA indicator if enabled)

Entry Modes

  • Conservative mode: one basket at a time per symbol

  • Aggressive mode: allows multiple baskets

  • Optional Final EMA confirmation (fast/slow entry EMAs)

Grid Basket Logic

  • Grid adds triggered only after price moves by GridStepPoints

  • Limits maximum additions with Max_Adds

  • Controls progression with Lot_Factor

  • Debounce control: MinSecondsBetweenAdds

Basket Exit System

  • Basket TP options:

    • Pips from break-even (supports Dynamic TP: different TP when no add vs after add)

    • Money target

    • % of equity target

  • Basket SL options:

    • Money stop

    • % of equity stop

    • Off

Trend Cut Exit (Optional)

  • EMA-based exit confirmation after holding minimum bars

  • Designed to reduce exposure during sustained trend reversal conditions

On-Chart Dashboard
Displays:

  • Mode, spread, filters status

  • Balance, equity, floating P/L

  • Total baskets, total orders, lots, SL hit count

  • Day/Week/Month/Year closed P/L

  • Signal-by-signal open trade breakdown

  • Basket rows with lots, BE price, floating and net P/L

  • Last trade error (for debugging)

Prop Firm Panel (DISPLAY ONLY)
Includes a prop-style tracking panel:

  • Profit %, daily DD %, max DD %

  • Level 1 / Level 2 status

Note: This panel is for display only and does not block trading.

Inputs & Customization (Quick Guide)

  • InpTF: timeframe used for signal calculations

  • Lot Mode: Fixed lots or Risk %

  • GridStepPoints / Max_Adds / Lot_Factor: grid behaviour

  • Basket TP/SL: basket-level exits

  • Dynamic TP: different TP depending on adds

  • Trend Filters: EMA/HMA optional filters

  • Execution Guards: spread limit, slippage, cooldown

Important Notes

  • Works best on major FX pairs with stable spread and good liquidity.

  • Use MaxSpreadPoints to protect against poor fills.

  • For HMA filter, enable UseHMAFilter only if the required HMA indicator is installed and available.

  • Always test on a demo account before live trading.

What’s New in v2.30a

Market validation-safe execution
The EA now prevents trade placement when margin is insufficient, improving stability during low-balance environments and automated tests.

Recommended Setup

  • Timeframe: M15 / H1

  • Start with conservative settings:

    • Conservative mode

    • Low fixed lots or low risk %

    • Moderate grid step

    • Tight spread filter

  • Increase aggressiveness only after forward testing.

Disclaimer

Trading is risky. This EA is a tool and does not guarantee profits. You are responsible for your risk settings, broker conditions, and account management.


Recommended products
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
Experts
OtmScalp EA V1 - Automated Trading Expert Advisor Scalping-Style Expert Advisor for EUR, Gold & Cryptocurrency Markets This MT4 Expert Advisor implements automated scalping strategies designed for short-term trading on EUR currency pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Bitcoin markets. The EA uses algorithmic analysis to execute trades based on predefined market conditions. note : text me befor buy for more info  Trading Approach The EA employs scalping methodology, focusing on: Short-term price movements a
Vision Fx v
Samuel Nancwat Isaac
Experts
Introducing the Vision fx EA, a sophisticated trading robot designed to capitalize on the dynamic interplay of short-term and long-term reversal patterns within the Forex market. Unlike other robots, this EA avoids grid, or arbitrage strategies, ensuring a secure and calculated trading experience. Perfect for traders of all backgrounds, whether seasoned or beginners, the vision fx EA accommodates all skill levels. This versatile trading system comes packed with features, including guarding aga
Team Trading Gbp Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System   is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this way,
JesUsdjpy MT4
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Experts
Comprehensive Documentation for the JesUsdJpy Expert Advisor (EA) Overview For best result, Main Strategy: Set to true for Main Usdjpy strategy, then use default settings. Strategy2: Set this to false Unless you like the strategy This Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed for forex traders, with an emphasis on optimizing performance on the USD/JPY currency pair on the M5 timeframe. It features advanced trading strategies, dynamic risk management tools, and customizable settings to adapt
Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Eur Gbp
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
EurUsdHedgerWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
EurUsdHedgerWizard  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the    EURUSD,    currency pairs. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The ro
BitcoinRobotTradingEA
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
Introducing my new Expert Advisor BitcoinRobotTradingEA, This EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis , that way it milks the entire trade setup on the trend . Analyzing market trends with precision while entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone along with the orderflow of the market which makes the analysis more accurate which is why this Expert advisor is considered one of the best product in the financial market . The algorithm used in de
Team Trading Eur Aud
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
IndiceWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndexWizard  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a
Haifix
Michael Rudolf Gruenauer
Experts
Haifix is ​​a breakout strategy on all forex currency pairs, indices and metals. ONLY USE THE AMOUNT YOU CAN LOSE Haifix is ​​a limited edition. Maximum specific number of copies to be sold: 12. Sold so far: 0 FROM 12. It will be sold from May 19, 2023 and only for a few weeks. Sales start price - 100 USD and final price - 12,500 USD Very soon the price will increase, get your copy now because after that there will be no discount. The strategy works in the backtest. SL/TP, pending orders are
Quantum Pulse EA
Jingzhi Wang
Experts
Unlock Your Trading Potential with Quantum Pulse EA  This automated trading system is designed to carry out "pullback" trades, with a specific focus on non-trending pairs like AUDCAD and NZDCAD. It is programmed to recognize important support and resistance levels in the Forex market, with an emphasis on price reversals after notable price movements in different directions. By utilizing Moving Averages and Average True Range, the Expert Advisor is able to identify the best entry points for pullb
IndexPro
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndexPro  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a hu
Smart Trader AI
Michal Milko
Experts
Introducing to you the revolutionary Smart Trader system, distinguished by unique trading strategies and effective market behavior. Our platform is designed to leverage the levels of large institutions, including banks, and to initiate new trades at these strong levels. This capability allows us to close up to 80% of trades with profit, without needing to open additional positions to support the first trade. However, our platform significantly differs from traditional grid and martingale system
Team Trading Gbp Nzd
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Vava Gold Miner EA
Mustafa Mahmoud Asaad Mahmoud
Experts
Very profitable EA with high account management and low risk. 18 profitable strategies. Zero loss 100% profitable. 18-20% profit per day .  You can duplicate your account balance in just 10 days. Very safe for small accounts starting from 200 $ accounts. Money grantee if you lost your balance. You will not lose again with this smart robot because it will save your money from stop out.  You will return all your losses. 24/7 support for any inquiry you will meet.
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
BlackFractals
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
A fractal is a set that has the property of self-similarity (an object that exactly or approximately coincides with a part of itself, that is, the whole has the same shape as one or more parts). Advisor works on the basis of the theory of self-similarity. The advisor algorithm determines similar fractal patterns on three timeframes at the same time (lower, current and upper). In the case of coincidences found, the adviser begins to work in the direction of the price following the fractal model.
Team Trading Gbp Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Gbp Aud
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Xalpha Scalps
Stephen Robert Powell
Experts
Introducing  X-ALPHA SCALPS -  My  Elite Quantum Trading Expert Advisor —the ultimate solution engineered for high-frequency, precision trading across forex, cryptocurrency, and commodities. Designed with cutting-edge technology and refined by advanced mathematical models,  this EA transforms your trading strategy into a dynamic, high-performance engine. Why X-ALPHA SCALPS? Hybrid Algorithmic Mastery: Multi-Strategy Integration: Seamlessly blends high-frequency trading, statistical arbitrage, an
Forexking
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $1000! After that, the price will be raised to $1600. ForexKing is an EA that analyze data and is basically a trend following EA that seeks to milk all the good trade setups in all the trends and trades the Gbpusd Forex pair and other pairs  . This EA will have the best option to enter orders  during a trend market condition . The biggest difference of the ForexKing is that the EA can control the Risk:Reward ratio much better than other EAs.That is possible thank
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
PO Osaa Simple Beginner
Samuel Akinbowale
Experts
The PO_OSAA:Simple Beginner EA is a simple and user friendly ea,designed to open and close order. It is designed to be use alone. The PO_OSAA:Simple Beginner EA will open a new market order base on the author algorithm and modify it with TakeProfit and StopLoss. Examples: if conditions BUY, the ea will open buy order, Ea will modify the StopLoss with xPip and TakeProfit with(xPip)*3. This ea can be use by every level of forex trader.It can be use with all time frames. Features Placing of order
FREE
Crypto Risk Master
The Anh Vu
Experts
Crypto Risk Master is a state-of-the-art breakout system that has already stably generated profit for our funds for years. We respect imperfection, and there is no risk-free trading strategy in the financial markets, particularly in Cryptocurrency. The Risk Master is designed as the heart of the system to manage account drawdown as long as the market breakout happens. The system can automatically preserve your profit by optimizing its allocation to future trades. Advanced statistics are applied
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
BlackCardinal
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The strategy of the adviser is based on the theory of falsals: a fractal is a set that has the property of self-similarity (an object that exactly or approximately coincides with a part of itself, that is, the whole has the same shape as one or more parts). A trading expert analyzes four fractal orders of price formations - one fractal order down, the fractal order of the current timeframe and two orders of fractals higher than the timeframe. Recommended trading tools for the default settings
Accelerator EA
Leonid Basis
Experts
Accelerator_EA is an Expert Advisor using a trend strategy based on the indicator AC-Complete (www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24613). "Acceleration/Deceleration Technical Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force. This indicator will change direction before any changes in the driving force, which, it its turn, will change its direction before the price. If you realize that Acceleration/Deceleration is a signal of an earlier warning, it gives you evident a
Simple Trades
Oluremi Oluyale
Experts
Simple Trades Simple Trades  EA scalps the intra-day price movement in the direction of trend.  Timeframe:  The time frame it is attached to is irrelevant. It takes its calculations from different time frames. Pair:  It can work on any instrument.  Performance:  EA is a great tool for scalping short and medium price directions. An open position can be on from between 1- 5 days. PARAMETERS 1.  Begin Hr:  Hour of the day you want EA to start scanning the market for trading opportunities. 2.  End
SiriusBreakout EA
Piers Derek Pakenham Walsh
Experts
SiriusBreakout EA - XAUUSD; mastered. Let Sirius handle the markets. Tried and tested breakout strategy, used successfully on Live Personal, Funded Challenge and Live Funded accounts. Any account size. Buy and sell stops in certain time windows take advantage of breakouts from ranges. Stop Loss moved into profit at a certain percentage to ensure downside risk is managed accordingly. Load up the EA, and go! No set files required;  settings provided are preferred, you can play with the settings
Buyers of this product also purchase
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
GridSync Pro   is a   sophisticated grid trading EA   designed for   MetaTrader 4   that combines   fully automated execution   with   manual trading flexibility . This   smart grid EA   implements a   non-martingale, advanced grid strategy   with   precise risk management controls , including   daily profit targets, loss limits, and trailing stops   to protect capital during   volatile market conditions . The system maintains a   continuous grid of pre-spaced pending orders   (stop or limit) i
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose. Tip: If you want to understand how the EA works in detail during testing, look for the parameter “Debug” in the input settings. By default, it is False . Set it to True to see detailed messages in the Experts tab while running backtest or live test. STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION. Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and desi
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
Experts
MATrader QuickScalper – Precision Scalping Powered by the MATrader Core MATrader QuickScalper is a dedicated scalping Expert Advisor by Marc Albrecht Trading, built as a separate strategy next to the well-known MATrader AI. While MATrader AI focuses on adaptive cycle logic and larger market movements, MATrader QuickScalper is engineered for fast execution, short trade durations, and clean scalping entries . This EA carries the MATrader name because it is built on the same core philosophy: tes
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Experts
BTCUSD GRID EA An Adaptive Grid Trading System Designed Specifically for BTC/USD BTCUSD GRID EA is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) based on a structured grid strategy, developed exclusively for the BTC/USD pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Designed for serious traders, it turns price volatility into structured opportunity — without relying on prediction, only logic and control. Key Features Tailored for BTC/USD — Not a Multi-Pair EA Every algorithm is optimized for the unique behavi
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Perfect Smart Scalper
Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
5 (2)
Experts
We are pleased to introduce our new and innovative product, the high-quality automated trading robot, designed to be a lifelong Passive income source. Live Monitoring Accounts Contact me on messages After renting or purchasing, please contact me via private message to receive the link to our Telegram group. Also  You can test the product for a period of 3 months before purchasing it for only $30. Instructions: Use Default Setting On Those Pairs(Change only the risk type depending on Each pai
GOLD Max MT4
Peng Peng Gao
Experts
GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
More from author
TDI Pro Grid Basket EA
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
Experts
Overview: TDI Pro Grid Basket EA is a grid-based Expert Advisor that combines the power of the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals with smart basket money management. It is designed for trend trading with flexible grid adds, risk-based lot sizing, and cumulative basket-level take profit. Main Features: TDI signals: Sharkfin, MBL cross, and MA cross (configurable, ANY/ALL). Trend filter: EMA 50/200 confirmation filter. Smart sizing: Fixed lot or % of equity risk. Grid adds:   fixed distance, wi
LFA TDI entry
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
Indicators
TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types) Sharkfin (ReEntry) MBL Cross MA Cross (Green/Red cross) Level Guide Filter Choose how signals are validated around the mid-level (default 50): ZONE mode CROSS50 mode Custom mid level and tolerance Trend Filters Optional EMA trend filter (Fast/Slow EMA) Optional HMA filter (requires the HMA indicator if enabled) Entry Modes Conservative mode : one basket at a time per symbol Aggressive mode : allows multiple baskets
TDI Smart EA
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
Experts
Overview TDI Smart Money – MultiBasket Grid EA v4.4 is an automated trading system built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) and smart-money style confluence. The EA opens trades only when your selected TDI signal conditions align with optional filters such as Supply/Demand zones , Fibonacci premium/discount , and trend filters . Each signal can create its own independent basket , meaning the EA can manage multiple baskets at the same time (depending on your chosen entry mode). The grid logic
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review