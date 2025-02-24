Monster AI

It combines adaptive, intelligent strategies with advanced features like multi-timeframe analysis, automatic trading adjustments, and precise risk management. Capable of responding to fast market changes while ensuring the long-term protection of your capital. This Expert Advisor, powered by the GPT-4o platform and utilizing machine learning techniques like random forest regression, xgboost regression, and finance neural networks, offers advanced capabilities for time series analysis. It can execute multiple strategies concurrently, and blend test trades with live trading. The EA's adaptive, intelligent strategies incorporate multi-timeframe analysis, automated trading adjustments, and precise risk management to respond to rapid market shifts while safeguarding capital.

Instructions:

Default Spread is 30

For fast entry detection - use on m15 - on any preferred commodity, metal or currency pair

Works on all timeframes

Default stop is 30 pips below or above previous low or high

Choose between SWING or SCALP trades

For 30$  account use 0.01 Lot


Settings:

Check Comments For Set File


Follow Me On IG: https://www.instagram.com/mongezisibongakonke

Play: https://mngz47.github.io/F-Snake/


More from author
Monster92
Sibongakonke Mongezi Mafunda
Experts
Latest test done on GBPUSD H4. Check screenshot for results. Minimum Deposit $30 Uses MA cross over strategy to analyses M5 and H4 timeframe simultaneously. The indicator used : Slow MA 30 Fast MA 2 Money Management Uses Martingale - the lot size is multiplied after each loss trade. Holds trade for average of 3 hours and takes small loss to protect account. Very stable and not affected by slippage and network latency errors. The EA is very active in market places more than 8 orders per day wit
Monster MACD
Sibongakonke Mongezi Mafunda
Experts
Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) The relationship between two exponential moving averages (EMAs) of the price of a securities is displayed by the trend-following momentum indicator known as moving average convergence/divergence (MACD, or MAC-D). The 26-period EMA is subtracted from the 12-period EMA to calculate the MACD line. Features: Each entry has TP and SL to protect account. Setup: MAGIC: for EA entry identification fast_ema_period: entry detection slow_ema_period: entry det
Monster Price Action
Sibongakonke Mongezi Mafunda
Experts
Price activity can be graphically analyzed using candlestick patterns such the Harami cross, engulfing pattern, and three white soldiers. Many more candlestick formations can be created based on price activity to predict what will happen next. Other chart formats, such as point-and-figure charts, box charts, box plots, and others, can use the same forms. Features:_______________ Monitors trade volume in market to determine perfect exit. Knows all the reversal candles Setup:__________________ M
LowHighEngulfing
Sibongakonke Mongezi Mafunda
Experts
This is a trial version - the price is set to go up. Uses High and Low + Pin bar Engulfing.  Good on GBPUSD m15 ______________________ No grid - No Martingale This is what to expect: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VifCDXgHgxM https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wg6wZgPNJM4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYpXCqVEb34 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFQ-rL5PIx8 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnIEhz4tHxY Inputs: (use defaults) LOT: Default 0.02 ZONE : High and low area where the entry is valid
News HighLow Fib Reversal
Sibongakonke Mongezi Mafunda
Experts
Logic: On the time of the latest news as is released weekly on the forex factory api ( https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml ) the MT4 expert advisor will wait for retracement to the recent high or low then when a reversal signal is produced an entry will be executed with the stop loss being 40 pips below or above high or low and the take profit being on the opposing high or low. The EA will mark the time of news events based on the selected pair. If the GBPJPY pair is select
