STFX MartingalicFX
- Experts
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Abigail RefiatiSMART TRADER FX TECHNOLOGIES is a Professional Fund Manager with the Multy Strategy Automatic Trading and EA Developer for MT4 - MT5 - COPY TRADE. Education Trading for Forex - Gold - Oil - Volatility Index - Binary Options.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
STFX MARTINGALIC FX Technologies
EA STFX MartingalicFX
- The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading.
- EA STFX Martingalic has various strategies such as: Scalping, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two
- Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions
- The choice of indicators for position entries used is Smooth Moving Average , Multy Moving Average , MACD Divergence , Bolinger Band , Zone Trade
SMART FEATURE FOR MARTINGALE AND STRATEGIES
- Entry position and addition of levels only in the buy or sell signal area.
- Example : used MACD indicator if the main line is greater than the signal line ( signal Buy ) the EA will open the Buy transaction and when the indicator changes direction to main line smaller than the signal line (signal sell) EA will not increase the buy position level, in this case EA immediately takes the Sell position until the signal is showing the buy signal then EA will continue the next buy level until the position is closed in profit.
Recommended parameter template settings :
Parameters of the Expert Advisor
- Lot = 0.01 ( usually starting from the smallest )
- Take profit = 1000 pips ( for Forex use 2 digit ex.1 Lot 10 pips = $100 ,For Xau use 3 digit ex.1 Lot 100 pips = $100 )
- Stop loss =
Semi Auto Trade Mode
- use manual Scalping : true ( Manual position entry with trailling stop active )
- use manual martingalic ( Manual position entry for martingale )
- use manual Hedge CS ( Manual position entry for Hedging ( use no SL ) or Cut Switch ( use SL = Distance Hedge ).
Manual Trade Management
- Heiken Ashi Pips to Rise ( Buy ) or Fall ( Sell ) = 10 pips ( this is for filter manual trade strategy to add posisition manual martingale )
- Candle Heiken Ashi Rise or Fall : 2 (add posisi level must confirm 2 caldle rise or fall )
- Multiplier Manual : 2 ( Thos is for Multiplier Manual Trade martingale ( recomendasi = 1.5 and Hedge Cut Switch ( recomend use 2 )
- TP Hedge Cut Switch : 350 pips for Xau ( 35 pips for forex )
- SL Hedge Cut Switch : 250 pips for Xau ( 25 pips for forex )
- Distance Hedge CS = SL = 25 Pips (FX)
Full Automatic Trade Mode
- use automatic trade : true (EA is full automatically active )
- use martingale : true (EA automatically uses martingale )
- use anti martingale : true ( EA automatically uses anti martingale )
Martingale setting prameter
- Distance : -500 ( must use mines for the distance point of the martingale )
- Max level buy : 10 (maximum open buy position)
- Max level sell : 10 (maximum open sell position)
Anti Martingale setting prameter
- Distance : 500 ( dont use mines for the distance point of the anti martingale )
- Max level buy : 10 (maximum open buy position)
- Max level sell : 10 (maximum open sell position)
Multiplier setting
- Multiplier martingale : 1 ( initial lot multiplier x1 )
- Multiplier antivmartingale : 1 ( initial lot multiplier x1 )
- Add lot martingale : 0.01 ( addition of 0.01 lot every level)
- Add lot anti martingale : 0.01 ( addition of 0.01 lot every level )
- Reset after loss : 0 ( if 0 = disable )
- Reset after profit : 1 ( if 1 = all transactions are closed profit then the level starts from the beginning again )
Initial Trade for Automtic trade entry
- Automatic trade Stochastich : false ( false = not used , true = used )
- Automatic trade Bolinger Band : false ( false = not used , true = used )
- Automatic trade MACD : false ( false = not used , true = used )
- Automatic trade QQE : true ( used ) ( false = not used , true = used )
- Automatic trade ST : false ( false = not used , true = used )
Trailling Stop setting
- Use trailling stop : true
- Use trailling all trade : true
- Use trailling money : true
- Use trailling all money : true
Breakevent Setting
- Use Break Even Stop : false
- BEP Start : 160 ( in point )
- BEP stop : 102 ( in point )
Trading Hour
- Start trade : 00:00 ( server time )
- End Trade : 24:00 ( server time )
- Modify SL : 0
- Modify TP : 0
Display info
- Show chart panel A : true
- Show chart panel B : true
Portfolio real acccount Volatility Index 75 Binary :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFE2HGvCn14
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STFX TECHNOLOGIES
PAMM Fund Manager - EA Developer - Trading Education