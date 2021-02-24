



Built to handle trending, volatile,quiet, and range bound markets. Fox Wise can handle it all in stride. With a fleet of strategies using standard indicators with repeating price patterns unique to USDJPY. No longer are you tied to 1 strategy prone to long periods of drawdown and stagnation!

Fox Wise operates on the USDJPY1 hour chart. Backt-test from 2003-Today to see the amazing results!

Plenty of activations (15).

Good News USA Traders! We have FIFO settings!



No grid, no martingale,

, no hard coded dates, no strategy tester manipulation, this is the REAL DEAL. Time shift the data, rename the data, the results speak for themselves!

Now you can get our Luminary EA free! Simply purchase Fox Wise and leave feedback/review. Message us after and you will receive Luminary absolutely free!





Use Money Management - If true automatic lot sizing is used.

MM Risk Setting - Risk Setting to be used if money management is used.

Fixed Lot Size - Fixed Lot size if money management is not used.



Max Positions - Max open positions allowed.



Close On Opposite Signal - Close Buy when a Sell signal is detected (And vice versa).

Target Profit - Target Profit Pips.

Stop Loss - Stop Loss Pips.

Trailing Stop - Trailing Stop Pips.

Trail Step - Trail Step Pips.

Break Even Activation Pips - Price must be this far into profit for breakeven activation.

Pips to Lock In - Pips to lock in with breakeven activation.

Time Choice - Choose between GMT, Broker (trade server), or Local (PC/VPS) time.

Use Trading Hours - Set true to use trading hours.

Close Trades Outside Hours - Close open positions outside of trading hours.

Hour to Start Trading - Hour to start trading (Use broker time).

Hour To Stop Trading - Hour to stop trading (Use broker time).

Friday Exit Hour - Hour to stop trading on Friday and delete pending entry orders.

Close Trades On Friday - Close open positions after Friday close.

Sunday - Friday - Trade or skip - T/F (True or False).

Trade NFP Friday - T/F.

Trade Thursday Before NFP - T/F.

Trade Christmas Break - T/F.

Day To Begin Break - 15 (15th of December as example).

Trade New Year Holiday - T/F.

Day To Return After Break - 3 (3rd of January as example).

Transparent Display - Set true to see through on chart display.

Trade Comment - Comment to be sent with trades.

Max Spread - Maximum spread allowed for entry orders and before orders are deleted for safety.

Max 1 Min Spike Size - Set Pips for Max Spike Size Allowed on 1 Min Time-Frame. If spike exceeds this size entry orders will be deleted for safety.

Time Out - Amount of time for timeout after big spike or big spread.

Magic Number - Use a unique number for each strategy on any addition instance of Apex running on the same account and currency pair.



