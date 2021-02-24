Fox Wise

1


Built to handle trending, volatile,quiet, and range bound markets. Fox Wise can handle it all in stride. With a fleet of strategies using standard indicators with repeating price patterns unique to USDJPY. No longer are you tied to 1 strategy prone to long periods of drawdown and stagnation! 

Fox Wise operates on the USDJPY1 hour chart. Backt-test from 2003-Today to see the amazing results!

Plenty of activations (15).

Good News USA Traders! We have FIFO settings!

No grid, no martingale,no dirty tricks, no hard coded dates, no strategy tester manipulation, this is the REAL DEAL. Time shift the data, rename the data, the results speak for themselves!

Now you can get our Luminary EA free! Simply purchase Fox Wise and leave feedback/review. Message us after and you will receive Luminary absolutely free!

  • Use Money Management - If true automatic lot sizing is used.
  • MM Risk Setting - Risk Setting to be used if money management is used.
  • Fixed Lot Size - Fixed Lot size if money management is not used.
  • Max Positions - Max open positions allowed.
  • Close On Opposite Signal - Close Buy when a Sell signal is detected (And vice versa).
  • Target Profit - Target Profit Pips.
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss Pips.
  • Trailing Stop - Trailing Stop  Pips.
  • Trail Step - Trail Step Pips.
  • Break Even Activation Pips - Price must be this far into profit for breakeven activation.
  • Pips to Lock In - Pips to lock in with breakeven activation.
  • Time Choice - Choose between GMT, Broker (trade server), or Local (PC/VPS) time.
  • Use Trading Hours - Set true to use trading hours.
  • Close Trades Outside Hours - Close open positions outside of trading hours.
  • Hour to Start Trading - Hour to start trading (Use broker time).
  • Hour To Stop Trading - Hour to stop trading (Use broker time).
  • Friday Exit Hour - Hour to stop trading on Friday and delete pending entry orders.
  • Close Trades On Friday - Close open positions after Friday close.
  • Sunday - Friday - Trade or skip - T/F (True or False).
  • Trade NFP Friday - T/F.
  • Trade Thursday Before NFP - T/F.
  • Trade Christmas Break - T/F.
  • Day To Begin Break - 15 (15th of December as example).
  • Trade New Year Holiday - T/F.
  • Day To Return After Break - 3 (3rd of January as example).
  • Transparent Display - Set true to see through on chart display.
  • Trade Comment - Comment to be sent with trades.
  • Max Spread - Maximum spread allowed for entry orders and before orders are deleted for safety.
  • Max 1 Min Spike Size - Set Pips for Max Spike Size Allowed on 1 Min Time-Frame. If spike exceeds this size entry orders will be deleted for safety.
  • Time Out - Amount of time for timeout after big spike or big spread.
  • Magic Number - Use a unique number for each strategy on any addition instance of Apex running on the same account and currency pair.


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3.1 (10)
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Why limit yourself to 1 single strategy that is at the whim of the market, prone to long periods of drawdown and loss? Now you can release an army of strategies that can handle any market situation. Trending, volatile, range bound, it doesn't matter. Using standard indicators with price patterns Unique to EURUSD Luminary dominates in all conditions.  Luminary operates on the EURUSD 1 hour chart.   Backt-test from 2003-Today to see the amazing results! Plenty of activations (15). Good News USA
Peregrine Scalper EA
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tattila
1313
tattila 2021.04.18 15:23 
 

Hi Joseph, I bougth Foxwise and Luminary. I'm using it on real account. But so far i can not set it correctly . -20% DD. Would you please send me a setfile for both? I sent you a DM 4 days ago. No response. Zero star until I get the correct setfile or please refund.

ddjchan7376
80
ddjchan7376 2021.04.02 16:45 
 

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mohisma
123
mohisma 2021.03.28 18:11 
 

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Eddy1978
315
Eddy1978 2021.03.27 01:06 
 

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Franz Krenn
688
Franz Krenn 2021.03.18 08:43 
 

I made investigations with the Fox Wise EA to detect common tricks of EA creators and weak points ( spread, slippage ). The result is, until now i could not find some. So we have a good probability that Fox Wise will show similar results in live trading as well as in the strategie tester. For THIS fact i give 5 stars at first. Showing us a Live signal would be a good advise for the author.

UPDATE 5.8.2021

This EA seams to be over optimized!! Exactly at the date of release ( 24.2.2021) the drawdown starts on real account.

Now its clear, why the author could not show us a live signal. It would not be profitable !

The same happened with Luminary from same author. Spare your money and don't buy !!

Keiji Sawada
387
Keiji Sawada 2021.03.07 02:44 
 

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adrian
394
adrian 2021.03.01 22:52 
 

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furrer
652
furrer 2021.02.28 15:48 
 

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