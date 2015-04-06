Capital Harvester
- Experts
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Ayaka IzumiI am EA engineer.
I develop EA to trade by myself, sell it and provide signal.
My belief is developing no-curve-fitting EA.
I take care about followings to do that.
1. EA can work at various parameters and currency pairs.
2. Trade numbers at backtest is enough(more than 2000).
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Live Trading：https://real-trade.tech/en/accounts/65256/7512360?auxTag=7pVURvdKSSfeHtNkHqK%2FIGaiePFWyUTyFk6l2MpSRw%3D%3D
Time Frame：5M
Currency Pairs：EURUSD
This EA (Expert Advisor) was developed to capture the characteristics of EURUSD.
It enters long positions in the morning and short positions in the evening, based on Japan time.
Since the long and short positions are based on separate logic, they have low correlation with each other.
This allows them to complement each other and keep the drawdown low.