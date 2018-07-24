Excessive Momentum Indicator MT4

4.83

Introduction

Excessive Momentum Indicator is the momentum indicator to measure the excessive momentum directly from raw price series. Hence, this is an extended price action and pattern trading. Excessive Momentum Indicator was originally developed by Young Ho Seo. This indicator demonstrates the concept of Equilibrium Fractal Wave and Practical Application at the same time. Excessive Momentum detects the market anomaly. Excessive momentum will give us a lot of clue about potential reversal and breakout opportunity. The great advantage of Excessive momentum is that it is simple and easy to use. It can go well with most of known techncial analysis including trend indicators, oscillators, Fibonacci trading, harmonic pattern trading, volume spread analysis, Elliott Wave pattern, etc.


Input Settings

A. Indicator settings

  • Bars To Scan: amount of candle bars to calculate the indicator
  • Momentum Strength Factor: Momentum Strength is the strength of Excessive Momentum to detect. It stays between 0.1 and 0.5. In theory it can go up to 1.0. But you will not get many signals to trade. The default setting is 0.1. You can try various Momenum Strength Factor to optimize your trading performance if you wish.
  • Equilibrium Fractal Wave Scale:  This input controls the size of Fractal Wave when we detect the excessive momentum. If you put bigger number, then you get less signals to trade. The default setting is 0.5.
    •    

B. Graphic settings

  • Use White Chart: to use white chart, set to true, otherwise, just set to false
  • Excessive Momentum High Color: Excessive Momentum line color when peak (high) is detected
  • Excessive Momentum Low Color: Excessive Momentum line color when trough (low) is detected
  • Auto Fibo Color: Color of  Automatic Fibnacci Retracment in your chart


How to use

In the indicator, we provide the automatic Fibonacci retracement to gauge the potential reversal opportunity. Hence, you can readily combine the classic Fibonacci trading setup with our Excessive momentum indicator. Do remember that excessive momentum line is the important support and resistance for your trading. Even though you have measured the Fibonacci ratio correctly for the potential reversal opportunity, the price must cross the excessive momentum line for confirmation. Sometimes, price can bounce off from the excessive momentum line. In this case, we get another reversal trading opportunity from excessive momentum line. Just treat the excessive momentum line as sensible support and resistance for your trading.


Some additional tools to help your trading

With excessive momentum indicator, oscillators like RSI and CCI can be used as secondary confirmation tools. This is the basic requirement for your trading.


With Harmonic Pattern and Elliott Wave pattern

If you want to use Excessive momentum indicator together with Harmonic pattern or Elliott Wave pattern, just replace the Fibonacci retracement with your harmonic pattern or Elliott wave pattern measurement (you will need to use external software for this). Alternatively, you can use Fibonacci retracement together with Harmonic pattern and Elliott wave pattern if you wish.


Trading Strategy Guide 

If you want to use Excessive momentum indicator, we also provide the volume spread anlaysis tool kit to assit further with your momentum trading. The volume spread analysis tool kit is available for both free and paid version. You can find the details about them from the link below:

Strategy Guide 1: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750346

Strategy Guide 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750390


Important Note

This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.


Reviews 7
elite luis
3480
elite luis 2023.03.09 14:13 
 

There are many reversal product in market but this excessive momentum reversal is really very accurate, upon recieve signal just need to wait for 10-20 minutes on lower timeframe m1/m5, it repaint but it works, most indicator out there in the market repaint but that doesn't mean doesn't work as indicator get 50% of job done remaining 50% one need to apply TA and be patience to wait for confluence before entry and exit, am happy with the purchase and bought both mt4+mt5. Thanks author for another quality product 5 stars!

lauro1956
5822
lauro1956 2022.08.24 10:01 
 

This indicator... is priceless. I was always lost in my graphics... it centers you, it places you. It is the first indicator that I had of Young Ho and all of them are very well worked, they have filled me with security. 5 stars well deserved

Vincent Paul Colombe
683
Vincent Paul Colombe 2022.01.13 22:30 
 

Great to assess slowing momentum. One of the many great indicators I bought from the author.

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一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend Signal Advanced System - is a trading system that provides trend-following entry signals for short- and medium-term trades. Signal arrows are plotted on the current candlestick, generating signals at the top and bottom of the chart. The trend is based on the "standard deviation" indicator with flexible, customizable parameters for any trading instrument volatility. The trading system includes Take Profit and Stop Loss level planner, allowing you to select appropriate trading result levels
MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
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3.75 (4)
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Indicators
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4.5 (12)
Indicators
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4.56 (9)
Indicators
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Sideways Market Statistical Analyzer MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
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Young Ho Seo
4.5 (4)
Indicators
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3.83 (6)
Utilities
Introduction Auto Chart Alert is a convenient tool to set alert for your trading in your chart. With Auto Chart Alert, you can set the alert line in one click in your desired location in your chart. You can even set alert over the sloped lines in your chart. Auto Chart Alert is a great tool when you have to watch out importnat support and resistance levels for your trading. You can receive the sound alert, email and push notification when the price hit the alert line at you desired location. Au
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4.33 (9)
Indicators
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Volume Spread Pattern Detector MT4
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Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
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Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
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GARCH Improved Nelder Mead MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (2)
Indicators
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4 (5)
Utilities
Introduction to Order Risk Management EA ORM EA is specially designed for fast and accurate market order execution to be used with our Price Action and Econometric Trading strategies listed below. ORM EA is fully automatic and ORM EA is also very easy to use. ORM EA is totally free of charge. You can also use this robust order execution feature of this ORM EA for any other your own trading strategy. Trading Strategy Guide Order Risk Management EA provides the guide for the risk management for y
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Young Ho Seo
2 (2)
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Introduction to Order Risk Management EA ORM EA is specially designed for fast and accurate market order execution to be used with our Price Action and Econometric Trading strategies listed below. ORM EA is fully automatic and ORM EA is also very easy to use. ORM EA is totally free of charge. You can also use this robust order execution feature of this ORM EA for any other your own trading strategy. Trading Strategy Guide Order Risk Management EA provides the guide for the risk management for y
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4 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to GARCH Indicator GARCH is the short initial for Generalized Autoregressive Conditional Heteroskedasticity and it is the volatility prediction model commonly used in financial industry. GARCH model was first appeared in the work by Danish Economist, Tim Peter Bollerslev in 1986. The 2003 Nobel Prize winner, Robert F Engle also added much contribution for the refinement of GARCH model with Tim’s work. Our GARCH INM predictor took the original method of Nelder Mead for GARCH model bu
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Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Utilities
Introduction Auto Chart Alert is a convenient tool to set alert for your trading in your chart. With Auto Chart Alert, you can set the alert line in one click in your desired location in your chart. You can even set alert over the sloped lines in your chart. Auto Chart Alert is a great tool when you have to watch out importnat support and resistance levels for your trading. You can receive the sound alert, email and push notification when the price hit the alert line at you desired location. Au
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Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
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Young Ho Seo
3.55 (11)
Indicators
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Sideways Market Statistical Analyzer MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Introduction to Sideways Market Analyzer Notable period of Low volatility and non-trending movements in the financial market is considered as Sideways Market. Sooner or later, the low volatility will increase and the price will pick up a trend after Sideways Market. In terms of trading point of view, Sideways Market can serve as the very good entry timing for traders. Sideways Market is also quite often the representation of accumulation of large orders from big investors. Therefore, knowing the
Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indicators
Introduction to Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner The present state of Forex market can go through many different possible price paths to reach its future destination. Future is dynamic. Therefore, planning your trade with possible future scenario is an important step for your success. To meet such a powerful concept, we introduce the Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner, the first predictive Harmonic Pattern Tool in the world among its kind. Main Features Predicting future patterns for scenario
Smart Renko MT4
Young Ho Seo
Indicators
Introduction to Smart Renko The main characteristics of Renko Charting concern price movement. To give you some idea on its working principle, Renko chart is constructed by placing a brick over or below when the price make the movement beyond a predefined range, called brick height. Therefore, naturally one can see clear price movement with less noise than other charting type. Renko charting can provide much clearer trend direction and it helps to identify important support and resistance level
Precision Support Resistance MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Introduction to Support Resistance Indicator Support and Resistance are the important price levels to watch out during intraday market. These price levels are often tested before development of new trend or often stop the existing trend causing trend reversal at this point. Highly precise support and resistance are indispensable for experienced traders. Many typical trading strategies like breakout or trend reversal can be played well around these support and resistance levels. The Precision Sup
Market Activity Index MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (1)
Indicators
This innovative technical indicator was created to detect quiet market period before the beginning of the high volatile market. Like many good technical indicators, this Market Activity Index is very stable and it is widely applicable to many financial and non financial instruments without too much restriction. The Market Activity Index can be used best to visualize the alternating form of low and high volatile market. It is very useful tool to pick up the quiet market but ironically this is the
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Filter:
Yusuf Hamzah
948
Yusuf Hamzah 2023.11.19 07:35 
 

An unique indicator. Just found minor typo with "troug". The reliability is quite convincing. As a caveat, there is a certain range gap for a "peak" or a "trough" to be completed. Overall, the warning (so far) counts.

elite luis
3480
elite luis 2023.03.09 14:13 
 

There are many reversal product in market but this excessive momentum reversal is really very accurate, upon recieve signal just need to wait for 10-20 minutes on lower timeframe m1/m5, it repaint but it works, most indicator out there in the market repaint but that doesn't mean doesn't work as indicator get 50% of job done remaining 50% one need to apply TA and be patience to wait for confluence before entry and exit, am happy with the purchase and bought both mt4+mt5. Thanks author for another quality product 5 stars!

lauro1956
5822
lauro1956 2022.08.24 10:01 
 

This indicator... is priceless. I was always lost in my graphics... it centers you, it places you. It is the first indicator that I had of Young Ho and all of them are very well worked, they have filled me with security. 5 stars well deserved

Vincent Paul Colombe
683
Vincent Paul Colombe 2022.01.13 22:30 
 

Great to assess slowing momentum. One of the many great indicators I bought from the author.

Young Ho Seo
99910
Reply from developer Young Ho Seo 2022.03.04 13:52
You got the idea exactly. The momentum will be slowing down after they have consumed all the energy in the market. We are looking for the opportunity like this to favour our entry. It is the Momentum Indicator that measures the momentum directly from the price itself. We do not use any lagging technical indicator in it. Use together with our Volume Spread Pattern Detector (Free) or Volume Spread Pattern Indicator (Paid) for better results.
Justin James Parker
617
Justin James Parker 2021.03.18 07:16 
 

Awesome indicator! Look forward to trying more from you, also curios to tweaking this with the supply and demand for optimal entry. Very cool!

Young Ho Seo
99910
Reply from developer Young Ho Seo 2021.03.18 12:08
That is the idea. The definition of Accumulation and Distribution area in the Volume Spread Analysis with Richard Wyckoff has a lot of connection with what is known as supply and demand area in the modern trading.
Mr Luesak Muensri
136
Mr Luesak Muensri 2020.07.13 09:29 
 

Simple but powerful. High Reward/Risk Ratio indicator. If it can detect every timeframe dashboard like X3 Chart Pattern Scanner, It will powerful indicator.

Jonathan Paul Maithai
2037
Jonathan Paul Maithai 2018.07.25 06:02 
 

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