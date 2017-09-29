Noirtier Scalper

Noirtier Scalper is a ready trading solution for your account. This robot can be of interest to those who are at the beginning of their journey in trading, as well as for more advanced traders who wish to diversify their risks. This Expert Advisor performs trading operation at the end of the New York session. Trades are opened and closed based on a special algorithm, which provides the maximum accuracy of entries.

Also the Expert Advisor includes the smart Money Management system which is calculated taking into account the point value of the currency, on which the ERA is running.

Recommended pairs: EUR/AUD, GBP/USD, EUR/CHF, USD/CHF, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, AUD/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF, CAD/CHF, AUD/CAD, EUR/CAD, EUR/JPY

You will not need much time to understand the settings, because the EA is provided with a minimum of inputs which are suitable for the entire set of pairs


Parameters

  • Lot: the specified lot value of a trading position
  • Risk: automated lot calculation
  • StopLoss: the maximum allowable loss value
  • TakeProfit: the maximum profit value
  • TimeOutLoss: pause in minutes after closing by s/l
  • StartHour: trading start time
  • StopHour: trading stop time
  • StopHour Friday: trading stop time on Friday
  • Maxspred: maximum allowable spread to open positions
  • Slip: max. slippage level
  • MaxAttempts: maximum number of attempts
  • MAGIK: the unique magic number of orders
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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
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Goliath EA
Anvar Gadadov
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I present you the Goliath scalping Expert Advisor. The trade operations are performed according to a certain algorithm. Only one order can be opened on one financial instrument at a time. Also, Stop Loss and Take Profit are always set when opening orders. Timeframe: M5 Parameters Lot - specified lot value of a trading position Risk - automated calculation per deal StopLoss - maximum allowed loss level TakeProfit - maximum profit value StartHour - trading start time, hours StartMinute - trading
Broomby Indicator
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Broomby Indicator is a trading tool that can be used both independently and in addition to other systems. It is recommended to use in conjunction with instruments by trading levels. It can be a great filter for opening deals. Broomby gives 2 types of signals: preliminary and basic. The main one is more filtered, but it depends on you which one suits you best. It can be used in both trading and options. Number of last bars  - Latest Bars to Analyze Minimum Pips Distance  -   Pips filter. The hi
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