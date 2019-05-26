As Capital EA

5

This is the EA based on the indicator As Capital Line.

NO Hedging 

To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal. using diferent strategies on each. 

First one is from signal to next signal.
Second one is using a trailing stop
Third is with a fixed take profit.

You can enable or disable the trade you want or even enable just one direction.  You can manually close any trade without afecting the EA.


Settings 
Activate Buy 1   //--------To enable long trades for operation 1
Activate Sell 1   //--------To enable short trades for operation 1
Activate Buy 2   //--------To enable long trades for operation 2
Activate Sell 2   //--------To enable short trades for operation 2
Activate Buy 3   //--------To enable long trades for operation 3
Activate Sell 3   //--------To enable short trades for operation 3

Periods As Capital Line  //----Settings for the Indicator 
Factor As Capital Line   //----Settings for the Indicator 

Trailing_Stop Operation 2 (points)  //--------number of points that the operation must be in positive  to start with the Trailing stop
MinAdjustment Operation 2 (points)  //------- minimum points required to move the stop loss
TP Operation 3  (Pips) //-----pips to take profit for operation 3

LOT size Operation 1  //---- Lot size for trade 1
LOT size Operation 2  //---- Lot size for trade 2
LOT size Operation 3  //---- Lot size for trade 3

LOT step 1 & 2 & 3   //---- Lot step for trade 1,2 and 3

Lot step is the amount of lot that will be added to each of the operations when operation 1 ends with loss. if you disable operation 1 the lot step will have no effect. if you do not want to increase the size of the lot after a loss set LOT step in 0.   Lot step only increase your lot size ones and keep this value untill a profit appears.

Do not worry if you do not see Stop Loss for operations 1 and 3 because the Stop Loss is virtual. operation 2  have physical  Stop loss becase of the Trailing stop but when you do not have it is virtual according to the As Capita Line indicator.


The configuration is very important for the success of your operations therefore we attach some images of results with the appropriate configurations.

This software continuously analyzes itself to detect weak points and improve, and the team of developers also works continuously to maintain and increase the effectiveness of operations. updates will be continually being uploaded.

Every time the program opens an operation in the comments of this will appear something like -As Capital EA-M15-b-1   this mean -EA name-TimeFrame- buy or sell- operation 1 or 2 or 3.

NOTE:

  1. When you are using the EA on your computer it should stay on and with an internet connection all the time unless you pay a vps server.
  2. ones you set the EA on a Symbol and TimeFrame please do NOT change the Symbol, Timeframe or any other parameter this may cause that the EA dont work as expected.


Reviews 2
Andrew Lee
2543
Andrew Lee 2019.05.28 07:09 
 

The EA is performing well so far on my live account. The response from Andres has been amazing; very responsive and helpful. Setup files have been provided in the comments section (Comment 1) to make setup easy for each pair and time frame which made it a lot easier to set up. Make sure you use the correct set files for the pairs and time frames as these are very dependent on performance. The set files will need to be updated every so often to keep in line with current market conditions, so don't be concerned that back testing prior to 2019 gives less than optimistic results. The current settings are for the market as it is now and Andres has said these will be reviewed and updated as required. You can also self-optimise other pairs if you want to invest the time in doing so which is awesome.

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4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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A 's Capital Line  is a complex algorithm helpful for trends. The EA for this indicator is As Capital EA .  So you can test the indicator preformance. also use optimization funcion on trategy tester for a better preformance. This line marks the following information: The entrance to the trend. Stop of loss. Supports and resistances. When to take Profit. Send alerts to your cell phone through metatrader It works perfect on any instrument (stocks, forex, crypto, commodities, indices, etc). Also
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To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal using different strategies on each. Trade 1 is from signal to next signal. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci. Trade 2 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Trade 3 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci. Settings Activate Buy 1    //--------To enable long trades for operation 1 Activate Sell 1    //--------To enable short trades for operation 1 Activate Buy 2    //--------To enable long trades
As Capital Line mt5
Andres Sigala
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A's Capital Line is a complex algorithm that detects  100% of the trends . This line marks the following information: The entrance to the trend. Stop of loss. Supports and resistances. When to take Profit. Send alerts to your cell phone through metatrader It works perfect on any instrument (stocks, forex, crypto, commodities, indices, etc). Also in any time frame to adjust to any trading style. Please see Screenshots for examples and Follow us on  instagram. Image 1 Line settings  are diferent
As Capital EA MT5
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This is the EA based on the indicator  As Capital Line. NO  Hedging   To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal. using diferent strategies on each.  First one is from signal to next signal. Second one is using a trailing stop Third is with a fixed take profit. You can enable or disable the trade you want or even enable just one direction.  You can  manually close  any trade without afecting the EA. Settings  Activate Buy 1    //--------To enable long trades for operation 1 Act
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Tamás Reszeli
235
Tamás Reszeli 2019.07.25 03:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrew Lee
2543
Andrew Lee 2019.05.28 07:09 
 

The EA is performing well so far on my live account. The response from Andres has been amazing; very responsive and helpful. Setup files have been provided in the comments section (Comment 1) to make setup easy for each pair and time frame which made it a lot easier to set up. Make sure you use the correct set files for the pairs and time frames as these are very dependent on performance. The set files will need to be updated every so often to keep in line with current market conditions, so don't be concerned that back testing prior to 2019 gives less than optimistic results. The current settings are for the market as it is now and Andres has said these will be reviewed and updated as required. You can also self-optimise other pairs if you want to invest the time in doing so which is awesome.

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