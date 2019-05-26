As Capital EA
- Experts
-
Andres Sigala***********************************
http://ascapitaltrading.com/
***********************************
We Can Code your idea. Contact us.
My goals:
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 6 February 2020
- Activations: 20
This is the EA based on the indicator As Capital Line.
NO Hedging
LOT step 1 & 2 & 3 //---- Lot step for trade 1,2 and 3
Lot step is the amount of lot that will be added to each of the operations when operation 1 ends with loss. if you disable operation 1 the lot step will have no effect. if you do not want to increase the size of the lot after a loss set LOT step in 0. Lot step only increase your lot size ones and keep this value untill a profit appears.
Do not worry if you do not see Stop Loss for operations 1 and 3 because the Stop Loss is virtual. operation 2 have physical Stop loss becase of the Trailing stop but when you do not have it is virtual according to the As Capita Line indicator.
The configuration is very important for the success of your operations therefore we attach some images of results with the appropriate configurations.
This software continuously analyzes itself to detect weak points and improve, and the team of developers also works continuously to maintain and increase the effectiveness of operations. updates will be continually being uploaded.
Every time the program opens an operation in the comments of this will appear something like -As Capital EA-M15-b-1 this mean -EA name-TimeFrame- buy or sell- operation 1 or 2 or 3.
NOTE:
- When you are using the EA on your computer it should stay on and with an internet connection all the time unless you pay a vps server.
- ones you set the EA on a Symbol and TimeFrame please do NOT change the Symbol, Timeframe or any other parameter this may cause that the EA dont work as expected.
The EA is performing well so far on my live account. The response from Andres has been amazing; very responsive and helpful. Setup files have been provided in the comments section (Comment 1) to make setup easy for each pair and time frame which made it a lot easier to set up. Make sure you use the correct set files for the pairs and time frames as these are very dependent on performance. The set files will need to be updated every so often to keep in line with current market conditions, so don't be concerned that back testing prior to 2019 gives less than optimistic results. The current settings are for the market as it is now and Andres has said these will be reviewed and updated as required. You can also self-optimise other pairs if you want to invest the time in doing so which is awesome.