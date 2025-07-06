Professional Tick Volume Indicator with Strength & Absorption Detection

Enhance your trading strategy with the TickVolumeMedian indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to analyze tick volume dynamics with precision. This advanced tool helps identify strong buying/selling pressure, absorption patterns, and volume-based market structure shifts.

Key Features:

Visual Strength Detection – Distinguishes between strong and absorbed moves using histogram colors.

Smart Volume Classification – Separates:

Strong Bullish/Bearish (thick bars)

Absorbed Bullish/Bearish (thin bars)

Neutral Ticks (white bars)

Volume Median Line – Dynamic reference level showing the median volume over a customizable period ( CDIRange ).

Customizable Threshold – Adjustable threshold parameter to fine-tune sensitivity.

Clear Market Context – Helps spot fake breakouts, exhaustion moves, and real momentum.

How It Works:

Blue (DeepSkyBlue) = Strong buying pressure (no upper wick dominance).

Light Blue (Thin) = Absorbed buying (large upper wick suggesting rejection).

Red (OrangeRed) = Strong selling pressure (no lower wick dominance).

Light Red (Thin) = Absorbed selling (large lower wick suggesting exhaustion).

White = Neutral volume (indecision).

Yellow Line = Median volume level (helps gauge unusual volume spikes).

Ideal For:

✔ Day Traders & Scalpers – Spot high-probability entries with volume confirmation.

✔ Swing Traders – Filter false breakouts using absorption signals.

✔ Volume Profile Traders – Enhance volume-based strategies.