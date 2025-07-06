Tick Volume
- Indicators
- Thiago Pereira Pinho
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 20 September 2025
- Activations: 20
Professional Tick Volume Indicator with Strength & Absorption Detection
Enhance your trading strategy with the TickVolumeMedian indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to analyze tick volume dynamics with precision. This advanced tool helps identify strong buying/selling pressure, absorption patterns, and volume-based market structure shifts.
Key Features:
Visual Strength Detection – Distinguishes between strong and absorbed moves using histogram colors.
Smart Volume Classification – Separates:
-
Strong Bullish/Bearish (thick bars)
-
Absorbed Bullish/Bearish (thin bars)
-
Neutral Ticks (white bars)
Volume Median Line – Dynamic reference level showing the median volume over a customizable period ( CDIRange ).
Customizable Threshold – Adjustable threshold parameter to fine-tune sensitivity.
Clear Market Context – Helps spot fake breakouts, exhaustion moves, and real momentum.
How It Works:
-
Blue (DeepSkyBlue) = Strong buying pressure (no upper wick dominance).
-
Light Blue (Thin) = Absorbed buying (large upper wick suggesting rejection).
-
Red (OrangeRed) = Strong selling pressure (no lower wick dominance).
-
Light Red (Thin) = Absorbed selling (large lower wick suggesting exhaustion).
-
White = Neutral volume (indecision).
-
Yellow Line = Median volume level (helps gauge unusual volume spikes).
-
Ideal For:
✔ Day Traders & Scalpers – Spot high-probability entries with volume confirmation.
✔ Swing Traders – Filter false breakouts using absorption signals.
✔ Volume Profile Traders – Enhance volume-based strategies.
TickVolume is a powerful and intuitive indicator. It highlights buying/selling pressure, absorption, and exhaustion with clear visuals, making momentum shifts and fakeouts easy to spot. Great for SnR trading — and the support is excellent.