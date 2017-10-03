Price Difference
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 22 November 2017
The indicator shows the difference between Open and Close prices. The indicator in a separate window shows the difference between the Opene price of the current bar with the Close price of the previous bar. The panel in the upper left corner shows the difference between the Open and Close prices of the current bar.
Parameters
- Count_Bars - number of bars to display the indicator data. If 0, the number is displayed on all available bars;
- display - enable numerical values;
- _fontsize - indicator font size in a separate window;
- color_up - color of the indicator positive values in a separate window;
- color_dn - color of the indicator negative values in a separate window;
- color_txt - color of the period names for the panel;
- _angle - text slope angle for the indicator in a separate window;
- zero - enlarge the indicator text in a separate window.
Evaluates purpose, respectively!