TrendBox Indicator

The indicator looks for consolidation (flat) in the market at a certain time, builds a box-channel and marks levels indented from it for a breakdawn. After crossing one of the levels, the indicator marks the zone for take profit and calculates the corresponding profit or loss in the direction of this entry on the panel. Thus, the indicator, adjusting to the market, finds a flat area of the market, with the beginning of a trend movement to enter it.

Version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58380

Benefits:



a unique search system for consolidation (flat) by adjusting to the market;

does not redraw;

can be used on any timeframe and currency pair;

flexible settings for more accurate results;

a complete system of alerts from messages, mail to PUSH notifications.

Main parameters of the indicator: TakeProfit

-

takeprofit level

Buffer

-

indent in points from the formed box-channel

BarsAnalyze

-

number of analyzed bars

MaxDelta

-

maximum channel box size

StartHour

-

hour of the beginning of the analysis of the trade to set the box-channel

StopHour

-

trading analysis end hour

Alerts

-

enabling the alert system in case of level breakout

AlertMessage

-

breakdown alert

SoundMessage

-

sound message

EmailMessage

-

message about level breakdown to the mail specified in the terminal

PushMessage

-

PUSH message to mobile phone



All values in points are indicated in 4-digit format, 5-digit translation is carried out automatically.



The indicator can be used as a separate trading system, or as an addition to an existing one.

On the screenshots below you can see examples of using the indicator on the chart.