High Volatility is an utility indicator that has the task of locating volatile candles.

The recognition and counting function of bullish and bearish candles make it an excellent ally to understand the market volatility.

This point often defines possible reversals and moments of continuity.

A rectangle is drawn on the chart to identify the candle with greater volatility in long and in short.

This indicator is very effective for short, medium, and long-term trading.

An alert will notify you when a new candle exceeds the last High Volatility value.





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