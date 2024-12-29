DYJ Follow Me For MT5

DYJ Follow Me is an EA that follows the virtual transaction record of any dyj indicator to actually open and close positions.

It can display the name and status of the indicator of the single signal source; At present, it is only the DYJ SignalSourceOfWPR MT5 indicator, and more indicators will be expanded in the future.

It can receive real-time trend direction of indicator.

It can receive the latest admission time of the indicator.

It can receive the latest admission price of the indicator.

It can display the profit button of multiple currency pairs, and the total number of positions is also displayed on the button.

A button that displays the number of multiple currency pair pending orders. You can delete a currency pair pending order at any time or delete all currency pair pending orders.

You can click the button to close the total profit of a currency pair or the profit of all currency pairs at any time according to the profit size.

You can set one order at a time, and the number of fixed lots per order is 0.01, etc. or 1 lot or higher or follow the indicator trading volume.

Set up dynamic profit tracking.

Set the capping profit target.

Automatically delete pending orders when closing the warehouse.

Display each profit and total profit of multiple currency pairs at the same time.

Set the percentage of total loss to force closing.

INPUT

    • InpSignalOrigin           =  "WPR"; -- 1. DYJ_T3:DYJ T3MA.  2. WPR: WPR indicator.  3. ALG: Alligator indicator.  4. MACD:MACD indicator.  5.DYJ PMT.  6. DYJ BOS.
    • InpMaxTrades              =  1;
    • InpVolume                 =  1;
    • InpMagicNumber            =  1234;
    • PROFIT = 30.00 --> Orders will be closed as soon as the all profit is equal or above the preset PROFIT.
    • APROFIT = 25.00 --> Orders will be closed as soon as the symbol profit is equal or above the preset PROFIT.
    • InpTrailingPercentage = 0.7 --> Dynamic profit target:70%
    • InpTargetIncreaseCoeff     =  0.5 -->  Dynamic  Target  Increase coefficient 
    • InpIsOpenOrder  = OpenOrders --> 1.OpenOrders:OPEN AND PENDING MODE.   2.OpenDisable: ONLY PENDING MODE
    • InpGridMode      =  STOP_MODE -->
     1. BUYSTOP_MODE: ONLY BUYSTOP MODE.        
     2. SELLSTOP_MODE:  ONLY  SELLSTOP MODE.   
     3. STOP_MODE:  ONLY  STOP BOTH MODE.   
     4. BUYLIMIT_MODE:  ONLY BUYLIMIT MODE.   
     5. SELLLIMIT_MODE:  ONLY SELLLIMIT MODE.   
     6. LIMIT_MODE:  ONLY LIMIT BOTH MODE.  
     7. BOTH_MODE:  ONLY ALL BOTH MODE. 
    • InpMaxGridOrders  =  1 --> Maximum Grid Orders(Pending).["0"->off :disable grid].
    • InpFristOrderStep  =  200 --> Frist Order Step(POINTS) .
    • InpOrderStep  =  100 --> Order Step(POINTS) .
    • ISEQUITY  ->  ENABLE / DISABLE CLOSE FOR EQUITY.
    • EQUITY  -> $1.00.  Orders will be closed as soon as the Current Equity is lower than the preset EQUITY.
    • TargetLossPercent=0 --> LossPercent (%)[0-off] total Loss=blance*LossPercent
    • IsDeletePendingOrderForClose = false --> Automatically delete pending order if all or symbol is closed.


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