Twins RSI
- Indicators
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Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is the RSI-based oscillator.
Settings:
- Price - applied price. Possible values: PRICE_CLOSE - Close price; PRICE_OPEN - Open price; PRICE_HIGH - High price; PRICE_LOW - Low price; PRICE_MEDIAN - Median price, (high+low)/2; PRICE_TYPICAL - typical price, (high+low+close)/3; PRICE_WEIGHTED - weighted Close price, (high+low+close+close)/4.
- RSI_PERIOD - averaging period for calculating the index.
- K - dynamics ratio.
- Mode - averaging method. Possible values: SMA - simple; SMMA - smoothed.
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