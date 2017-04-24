EA Nova Trade

The Expert Advisor uses 3 different strategies based on news fluctuations. The EA downloads the news from economic sites. The EA takes into account only HIGH and MEDIUM impact news and trades on their basis. The EA uses a smart profit taking system.

It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql.

Optimized for EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD / H1 For the EA to work correctly, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.





Key Advantages

Does not use Martingale;

Does not use Ilan;

No arbitrage;

No grid;

Does not use other risky strategies;

Always uses stop loss to protect capital;

Based on genuine 'in-house' algorithm ;

; Only pending orders.





Requirements and Recommendations

ECN accounts with low spread;

5-digit quotes;

Minimum deposit: $100;

VPS.





Parameters

Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel ( false - faster backtest);

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Order Type - select trade direction;

- select trade direction; Order Comment - comment to orders;

- comment to orders; Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

- allowed slippage before an order is triggered; Information_graphics - information on the chart;

- information on the chart; Max Spread - maximum spread allowed before pending order triggers;

- maximum spread allowed before pending order triggers; Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM false);

- fixed lot (if false); Use_Risk_MM - if this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management);

- if this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management); Percentage_Risk - lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).

- lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %). News filter : use_high_news - trade high-impact news; use_medium_news - trade medium-impact news; News_update_every_N_minutes - news update time in minutes; Minutes_forward_from_high_news - minutes after high-impact news; Minutes_ago_from_high_news - minutes before of high-impact news; Minutes_forward_from_medium_news - minutes after medium-impact news; Minutes_ago_from_medium_news - minutes before medium-impact news; Line_News_High - line color for high-impact news; Line_News_Medium - line color for medium-impact news.

: strategy 1 - enable strategy 1;

- enable strategy 1; strategy 2 - enable strategy 2;

- enable strategy 2; strategy 3 - enable strategy 3; Step Order - step for strategy 3.

- enable strategy 3; Take Profit - common take profit for all strategies;

- common take profit for all strategies; Stop Loss main - main stop loss;

- main stop loss; Stop Loss critical - critical stop loss;

- critical stop loss; Virtual Breakeven stop main - if the price exceeds this value, the breakeven is triggered (main) ;

- if the price exceeds this value, the breakeven is triggered ; Virtual Breakeven step main - stop loss is moved to breakeven using this value (main) ;

- stop loss is moved to breakeven using this value ; Virtual Breakeven stop critical - if the price exceeds this value, the breakeven is triggered (critical) ;

- if the price exceeds this value, the breakeven is triggered ; Virtual Breakeven stop critical - stop loss is moved to breakeven using this value (critical) ;

- stop loss is moved to breakeven using this value ; Virtual Trailing Stop main - trailing points when the position is in profit. (main) ;

- trailing points when the position is in profit. ; Virtual Trailing Step main - trailing step when the position is in profit (main) ;

- trailing step when the position is in profit ; Virtual Trailing Stop critical - trailing points when the position is in profit (critical) ;

- trailing points when the position is in profit ; Virtual Trailing Step critical - trailing step when the position is in profit (critical).

Trading within the week:

Monday - when set to true, trading on Monday is allowed;

- when set to true, trading on Monday is allowed; Tuesday - when set to true, trading on Tuesday is allowed;

- when set to true, trading on Tuesday is allowed; Wednesday - when set to true, trading on Wednesday is allowed;

- when set to true, trading on Wednesday is allowed; Thursday - when set to true, trading on Thursday is allowed;

- when set to true, trading on Thursday is allowed; Friday - when set to true, trading on Friday is allowed.

Trading by time within the day:

Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;

- if true, the EA trades by time; Time_Setting - server time or computer time;

- server time or computer time; GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - not used);

- GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - not used); Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);

- operation start time (hh:mm); Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).

Time to disable on Friday: