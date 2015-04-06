News Catcher Range Breakout MT4 EA

News Catcher Range Breakout MT4 EA

"Trade on news and capture sudden price movement"


What this EA does:
This EA will help you trade on News.


User input the news hour and time or read the next news date and time from a text file.
The text file should be in MQL4\Files folder for live trading.
and in tester\files folder for back test.


Specify trading window time, start minutes before and end minutes after news.

User can also trade after the news to avoid risk of slippage
and capture price reversal or continuation by
putting minus sign in the "Minutes Trade Start before News" parameters.
It becomes trade start minutes after news.

Use Price(avg bid & ask) as the base.

Add distance pts on top and bottom of the base to create range.

Send Pending BUY STOP @ range high and SELL STOP @ range Low.
Sandwiching the price to catch price sudden movement.

Features or Setting:

Parameters must be re-tune or recalibrate according to pairs and market condition.


Option to delete or leave pending orders after trading window closed.
Option to close or leave open orders after trading window closed.

Order Frequency to limit over trading
or to trade Long only or to trade Short only
if there is strong trend in fundamental or macroeconomics.

Trailing Stop, SL trail market price by pts
when triggered pts from Order Price.

Locking Stop or Breakeven Stop, Lock SL at Order Price by pts
when triggered pts from Order Price.

Partial Close, close partial(some) lot
when triggered pts from Order Price.

Partial Close, close partial(some) lot
when triggered minutes after the news.
Secure profit ASAP after news but trading window still open to catch if there is price reversal.
or do not secure profit and expect price make a continuation move or hit target.

*Martingale* option to change lot size after number of trades.

Equity Stop to delete and close orders when triggered.
(*Orders from this EA or all orders within this account)

Disclaimer:
There is no winning guarantee.
Treat this EA as a tool to help you trade, to test on your theory or strategy or parameters.
Combine it with other techniques, fundamentals, macroeconomics.
Since this is a breakout strategy, always look for strong trend or strong momentum
like news, trading session opening (Asia Session, London Session, New York Session).
If you are trading on USD pair, look for USD news and New York opening Session.

Risk:
Slippage,
Sudden Spike and Reversal at the same time,
Sideways or weak momentum hitting multiple StopLoss

Recommendation:

USDJPY pair and trade on US news with high importance
XAUUSD and other pair also can.


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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Elif Kaya
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4.67 (3)
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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