True HFT Passing

True HFT Passing is a fully automated High Frequency scalping robot that is specially designed to help you pass your prop firm (proprietary trading firm) challenges and evaluations.

You can see in the description the proof that True HFT Passing has passed Infinity Forex Fund, Quantec and the Social Trading Club challenges. You can find some presets accordingly to your account size in the Comments section.

This Ea Is Designed To Pass The HFT Challenges Of Prop Firms That Allow Its Use. Do Not Use It Any Challenges Which Does Not Allow Hft Usage such as FTMO and in Funded Accounts or Live Accounts.

Launching price is $69, next price is $200.

This is the cheapest HFT robot on the marketplace today. For those who can't get the same results as me in the backtests, it's because of your choice of broker. To my knowledge, only ICMarkets demo accounts offer the same trade execution conditions as prop firm algo. Keep in mind that you do not need to backtest because your backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and symbols are specially designed friendly with HFT bots. Just rent it and use it in the smallest HFT challenge you can afford to test it.

Tired of paying people to pass challenges for you? Then True HFT Passing is for you as it allows you to pass most algorithmic challenges such as : 

  • M Solution Frex fund
  • Pro Trade Funded 
  • Fast Forex Funding
  • Sure Leverage
  • Genesis Forex Funds
  • BFX Funding
  • FAST FOREX
  • KEEPER FUNDED
  • Nova Funding
  • Next Step Funded 
  • InfinityForexFunds (Algo)
  • Quantec Trading Capital
  • Social Trading Club
  • And more...

For the launching period, after leaving a review you can contact me to get my collection of EA's worth 579$.

Strategic Advantages

  • No VPS is needed.  This EA is tested to pass challenges with 1000ms ping/latency.
  • Non-Martingale Strategy: Trades one position at a time with a stop-loss for each, ensuring safety and control.
  • Drawdown monitoring to prevent you to loose your challenge if something goes wrong.

Warning : This product is not intended to be used on live or funded account because of introduced slippage and high spread by your broker. Do not buy this EA if you do not know what HFT Prop Firm Challenge is or you do not understand what I explained here.

*Setup :

  • Use of VPS with a latency less then 30ms is is recommended but not mandatory. The lower the latency, the faster you'll reach your profit target.
  • Timeframe: 1 Minute or 5 Minute
  • Symbol: US30 (DJ30, WS30, US30i, US30x), GER30 (DE30) or other indices which your prop firm offers.


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Farell Edson Mazarin
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