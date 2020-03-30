Double Fibonacci
- Utilities
- Fabio Mazzotta
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 30 March 2020
Fibonacci will be designed by default based on the monthly candle but you can simultaneously view Fibonacci on a weekly candle or you can choose your two favorite timeframes.
When you run this script, an input prompt will appear and the following input parameters can be configured:
Input Parameters:
|Name
|Example
|Default
|Timeframe1
|Monthly
|43200
|Timeframe2
|Weekly
|10080
|TF1status
|1 on
|1
|TF2status
|0 off
|0
|candleID
|you can choose which candle to apply
|1
|Prefix1
|It's is the prefix of the first object
|fibonacci
|Prefix
|It's is the prefix of the secondary object
|fibo
|Width
|It's the size of the lines
|2
To optimize the Fibonacci reading, I take its values and divide them into percentages so as to have only 4 lines that represent it.
You can apply this script on the chart of any currency pair or any stock.
It will not open any purchase or sale operation because this program is limited only to drawing fibonacci.
The script is free, I just ask you to be kind in leaving me your opinion.
Thanks :-)
great Tool. Congratulations Fabio