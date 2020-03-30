Double Fibonacci

5

Fibonacci will be designed by default based on the monthly candle but you can simultaneously view Fibonacci on a weekly candle or you can choose your two favorite timeframes.

When you run this script, an input prompt will appear and the following input parameters can be configured:

Input Parameters:

Name Example Default
Timeframe1 Monthly 43200
Timeframe2 Weekly 10080
TF1status 1 on 1
TF2status 0 off 0
candleID you can choose which candle to apply 1
Prefix1 It's is the prefix of the first object fibonacci
Prefix It's is the prefix of the secondary object fibo
Width It's the size of the lines 2


To optimize the Fibonacci reading, I take its values ​​and divide them into percentages so as to have only 4 lines that represent it.

You can apply this script on the chart of any currency pair or any stock.

It will not open any purchase or sale operation because this program is limited only to drawing fibonacci.

The script is free, I just ask you to be kind in leaving me your opinion.

Thanks :-)

 

Reviews 2
MARCO SCAZZ1
3033
MARCO SCAZZ1 2020.03.30 17:51 
 

great Tool. Congratulations Fabio

More from author
Fibonacci automatico
Fabio Mazzotta
4.33 (3)
Utilities
The program automatically draws fibonacci. This will save you a great deal of time in studying the chart. My intention is to facilitate those who carry out a study of the graph manually and use Fibonacci. In the screenshot you can see the result.The script applies to the chart of any currency pair or any stock. It will not open any purchase or sale operation because this program is limited only to drawing fibonacci.
FREE
Dual MA Cross with Filter
Fabio Mazzotta
Experts
Automatic Trading with Moving Averages and Trend Filtering The "Dual MA Cross with Filter" Expert Advisor (EA) is a Forex trading system designed to provide flexibility and precision. It allows you to customize several input parameters to adapt its behavior to your trading strategy. The EA has been functionality-tested on the EURUSD currency pair with a 5 minutes timeframe , but it can be used on other Forex pairs. It is strongly recommended to verify its functionality and performance through b
Filter:
Reply to review