Trade Entry Journal

  • Utilities
  • Lee Jingquan
    Lee Jingquan

    Lee Jingquan

    5 (1)
    Are you looking for a reliable and experienced MQL5 Expert Advisor developer? Look no further! My name is Kevin, and I am a freelance MQL5 developer with over 3 years of experience in developing high-quality and efficient Expert Advisors for the MetaTrader 5 platform. I am also a Software Developer
    6 products
  • Version: 1.0

Trade Entry Journal is your ultimate solution for streamlining trade entries and journaling. Designed specifically for forex traders, this powerful tool automates the tedious tasks of calculating lot sizes, placing trades, and documenting your trading activities. Say goodbye to manual entries and focus on making smarter trading decisions.

Key Advantages:

  • Automated Lot Size Calculation: Calculate the perfect lot size based on your stop loss level and risk amount. The lot size will be adjusted to the nearest typical minimum lot size increment of 0.01. For instance, if the calculated lot size is 0.025, it will be rounded up to 0.03, and if it is 0.253, it will be rounded down to 0.25. Due to this rounding, expect some minor adjustments to your risk amount.
  • Efficient Journaling: Automatically capture and save detailed screenshots of your charts, providing a comprehensive trading journal. In addtion, as Trade Summary text file will also capture some basic information about the trade as well as the reason for entry.
  • Time-Saving: Spend less time on administrative tasks and more time on analysing the markets.
  • Enhanced Accuracy: Improve your trading precision with automated calculations and entries.

Features:

  • Trade Operation: Choose between Buy or Sell operations for your trades.
  • Risk Management: Input your risk amount in the deposit currency and set your desired risk-reward ratio.
  • Entry Reason: Optionally, document the reason for your trade entry to keep a detailed journal.
  • Screenshot Capture: Automatically take screenshots of medium and high timeframe charts for thorough analysis.
  • Slippage Control: Set the maximum allowable slippage to ensure your trades are executed at the desired price.

Input Parameters:

  • Trade Operation (BuyOrSell): Select Buy or Sell to define your trade direction.
  • Risk Amount (RiskAmt): Enter the amount you are willing to risk in your deposit currency.
  • Risk Reward Ratio (RiskReward): Define the risk-reward ratio for your trade.
  • Entry Reason (EntryReason): (Optional) Input the reason for your trade entry.
  • Medium Timeframe Chart (MedTfPeriodMin): Set the timeframe for medium chart screenshots.
  • High Timeframe Chart (HighTfPeriodMin): Set the timeframe for high chart screenshots.
  • Slippage in Points (SlippageInPoints): Specify the maximum slippage allowed in points.

How It Works:

  1. Draw the Stop Loss Level on the Chart: Use my free script (DrawStopLossOnChart) to draw your desired stop loss level on the chart as a horizontal line. 
  2. Attach the EA: Load the Auto Entry Journal onto your chosen forex pair chart.
  3. Configure Parameters: Input your trade settings, risk parameters, and desired screenshot timeframes.
  4. Execute: The EA calculates the optimal lot size, places the trade, and captures detailed screenshots, logging every detail automatically.

Trade Entry Journal is the perfect companion for traders seeking to enhance their efficiency and accuracy. Simplify your trading workflow and focus on what truly matters – making informed trading decisions.


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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
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4.96 (54)
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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4.85 (61)
Utilities
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5 (9)
Utilities
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Daniel Stein
Utilities
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4.09 (11)
Utilities
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Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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