Trade Manager G2 MT5

TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management

Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level.

🎯 KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE TRADE MANAGER G2 STRATEGY

1. INDIVIDUAL TP ACTION PER LEVEL (Revolutionary Feature!)

Each Take Profit level has independently configurable lot actions:

TP1 → Can be set to CLOSE HALF (close 50% at first target)

TP2 → Can be set to CONTINUE (keep full lot running)

TP3 → Can be set to FULL CLOSE (close everything at final target)

Unlimited flexibility! Combine various strategies within a single position:

Take partial profit at TP1, continue with trailing at TP2, close all at TP3

Or close all at TP1, continue without action at TP2, and so on

2. DYNAMIC SL SYSTEM BASED ON LEVELS (Auto Lock Profit)

Condition SL Action TP1 Hit SL moves to Break Even (risk‑free) TP2 Hit SL moves to TP1 Level (profit locked) TP3 Hit SL moves to TP2 Level (maximise profit)

This system ensures you always protect accumulated profits while letting positions run toward the next target.

3. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Drag & Drop Entry Line)

Yellow Line (ENTRY) : Drag directly on the chart to set your entry level

Red Line (FLOOR) : Automatically follows entry as Stop Loss level

Green Line (CEILING) : Automatically follows entry as Take Profit 1 level

Just drag the yellow line to your desired level – all SL and TP levels are calculated automatically!

4. 6 ORDER TYPES IN ONE PANEL

Order Function BUY / SELL Instant market orders B.LIMIT / S.LIMIT Pending orders below/above price B.STOP / S.STOP Breakout pending orders

5. PRECISION TRAILING STOP

Start Trailing : Begin trailing after profit reaches a set distance

Step Trailing : Movement step to avoid whipsaw

Toggle ON/OFF : Activate/deactivate with one click

6. AUTOMATIC BREAK EVEN (Auto BE)

Activate the BE button to move Stop Loss to breakeven + spread + extra buffer. Protect your capital as soon as the position turns positive.

7. FAST POSITION MANAGEMENT

Button Function CLOSE BUY Close all BUY positions CLOSE SELL Close all SELL positions DEL PENDING Delete all pending orders CLOSE ALL Close ALL positions + pending orders

8. MODERN CARD-BASED INTERFACE

Draggable Panel : Move the panel to any comfortable position

4 Functional Cards : Account Summary, Risk Settings, Trade Execution, Trade Management

Close Panel Button : Remove EA from chart with one click

Minimize Panel : Hide the panel for a clean chart view

Real‑Time Updates : Balance, Equity, and P/L always current

💎 WHY TRADE MANAGER G2 IS EXTREMELY USEFUL FOR TRADERS

🔥 UNLIMITED STRATEGY FLEXIBILITY

With individual TP actions, you can implement multiple strategies in one position:

Scalping : Close half at TP1, trail at TP2

Swing Trading : Continue at TP1 & TP2, full close at TP3

Risk Management : Full close at TP1 to secure profit

🔥 AUTOMATED RISK MANAGEMENT

SL automatically moves to BE when TP1 hits → capital protected

SL moves to TP1 when TP2 hits → profit locked in

Trailing stop active → profits continue to flow

🔥 SUPER FAST EXECUTION

All orders in one panel → no need to open trading menus

Drag & drop visual setup → prepare orders in seconds

Interactive edit boxes → change parameters without stopping the EA

🔥 SUITABLE FOR ALL TRADER LEVELS

Beginners : Learn risk management through clear visual guidance

Intermediate : Optimise strategies with individual TP actions

Professional : Quick execution and full control over every position

🔥 TIME EFFICIENCY & FOCUS

Minimize panel to focus on chart analysis

All account information in one view

No need to switch between MT5 menus

📊 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Parameter Details Platform MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) Version 1.59 Default Lot 0.10 (adjustable) TP Levels 3 levels with individual actions Order Support Market, Limit, Stop Magic Number 20260729 (unique) Trailing Start 150 points Trailing Step 50 points

🚀 CONCLUSION

Trade Manager G2 represents the evolution of trading panels, delivering unmatched flexibility through its individual TP action system per level. With drag & drop visual setup, 6 order type execution, and automated risk management, this panel transforms your trading into a more systematic, disciplined, and profitable process.

Trading is no longer about guessing – it's about planning with flexibility, executing with speed, and managing risk with precision. Trade Manager G2 makes it all possible.

Created by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika to help traders achieve consistent profitability in the forex market.

Trade Manager G2 – Trade Smarter, Manage Better, Profit Consistently.