Trade Manager G2 MT5

TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management

Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level.

🎯 KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE TRADE MANAGER G2 STRATEGY

1. INDIVIDUAL TP ACTION PER LEVEL (Revolutionary Feature!)

Each Take Profit level has independently configurable lot actions:

  • TP1 → Can be set to CLOSE HALF (close 50% at first target)

  • TP2 → Can be set to CONTINUE (keep full lot running)

  • TP3 → Can be set to FULL CLOSE (close everything at final target)

Unlimited flexibility! Combine various strategies within a single position:

  • Take partial profit at TP1, continue with trailing at TP2, close all at TP3

  • Or close all at TP1, continue without action at TP2, and so on

2. DYNAMIC SL SYSTEM BASED ON LEVELS (Auto Lock Profit)

Condition SL Action
TP1 Hit SL moves to Break Even (risk‑free)
TP2 Hit SL moves to TP1 Level (profit locked)
TP3 Hit SL moves to TP2 Level (maximise profit)

This system ensures you always protect accumulated profits while letting positions run toward the next target.

3. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Drag & Drop Entry Line)

  • Yellow Line (ENTRY) : Drag directly on the chart to set your entry level

  • Red Line (FLOOR) : Automatically follows entry as Stop Loss level

  • Green Line (CEILING) : Automatically follows entry as Take Profit 1 level

Just drag the yellow line to your desired level – all SL and TP levels are calculated automatically!

4. 6 ORDER TYPES IN ONE PANEL

Order Function
BUY / SELL Instant market orders
B.LIMIT / S.LIMIT Pending orders below/above price
B.STOP / S.STOP Breakout pending orders

5. PRECISION TRAILING STOP

  • Start Trailing : Begin trailing after profit reaches a set distance

  • Step Trailing : Movement step to avoid whipsaw

  • Toggle ON/OFF : Activate/deactivate with one click

6. AUTOMATIC BREAK EVEN (Auto BE)

Activate the BE button to move Stop Loss to breakeven + spread + extra buffer. Protect your capital as soon as the position turns positive.

7. FAST POSITION MANAGEMENT

Button Function
CLOSE BUY Close all BUY positions
CLOSE SELL Close all SELL positions
DEL PENDING Delete all pending orders
CLOSE ALL Close ALL positions + pending orders

8. MODERN CARD-BASED INTERFACE

  • Draggable Panel : Move the panel to any comfortable position

  • 4 Functional Cards : Account Summary, Risk Settings, Trade Execution, Trade Management

  • Close Panel Button : Remove EA from chart with one click

  • Minimize Panel : Hide the panel for a clean chart view

  • Real‑Time Updates : Balance, Equity, and P/L always current

💎 WHY TRADE MANAGER G2 IS EXTREMELY USEFUL FOR TRADERS

🔥 UNLIMITED STRATEGY FLEXIBILITY

With individual TP actions, you can implement multiple strategies in one position:

  • Scalping : Close half at TP1, trail at TP2

  • Swing Trading : Continue at TP1 & TP2, full close at TP3

  • Risk Management : Full close at TP1 to secure profit

🔥 AUTOMATED RISK MANAGEMENT

  • SL automatically moves to BE when TP1 hits → capital protected

  • SL moves to TP1 when TP2 hits → profit locked in

  • Trailing stop active → profits continue to flow

🔥 SUPER FAST EXECUTION

  • All orders in one panel → no need to open trading menus

  • Drag & drop visual setup → prepare orders in seconds

  • Interactive edit boxes → change parameters without stopping the EA

🔥 SUITABLE FOR ALL TRADER LEVELS

  • Beginners : Learn risk management through clear visual guidance

  • Intermediate : Optimise strategies with individual TP actions

  • Professional : Quick execution and full control over every position

🔥 TIME EFFICIENCY & FOCUS

  • Minimize panel to focus on chart analysis

  • All account information in one view

  • No need to switch between MT5 menus

📊 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Parameter Details
Platform MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
Version 1.59
Default Lot 0.10 (adjustable)
TP Levels 3 levels with individual actions
Order Support Market, Limit, Stop
Magic Number 20260729 (unique)
Trailing Start 150 points
Trailing Step 50 points

🚀 CONCLUSION

Trade Manager G2 represents the evolution of trading panels, delivering unmatched flexibility through its individual TP action system per level. With drag & drop visual setup, 6 order type execution, and automated risk management, this panel transforms your trading into a more systematic, disciplined, and profitable process.

Trading is no longer about guessing – it's about planning with flexibility, executing with speed, and managing risk with precision. Trade Manager G2 makes it all possible.

Created by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika to help traders achieve consistent profitability in the forex market.

Trade Manager G2 – Trade Smarter, Manage Better, Profit Consistently.


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3.97 (35)
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Daniel Stein
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
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Trinh Dat
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Ho Tuan Thang
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Makarii Gubaydullin
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
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Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
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Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
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Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
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Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
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This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
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The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
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Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 Scalping Detector – Precision Sniper Pattern Indicator G2 Scalping Detector   automatically identifies the high-probability   Sniper Pattern   – a powerful 3-candle formation where the first and third candles completely engulf the middle candle. When a breakout occurs, the indicator instantly maps out   precise entry levels   with   2 Take-Profit targets , providing a complete scalping roadmap without any repainting. The Sniper Pattern Logic The pattern relies on a specific market compress
EA G2 Candle 3 Layer MTF System
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 CANDLE – 3 Layer MTF System 12 POWER WORDS FOR XAUUSD Volatility · Liquidity · Safe‑Haven · Breakout · Momentum · Precision · High‑Reward · Trend‑Follow · FVG · Value Area · Institutional Flow · Explosive Growth PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Candle   is a   multi‑timeframe Expert Advisor   that combines   institutional‑grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ,   Volume Profile , and   Fair Value Gaps (FVG) . It hunts for high‑probability entries where banks and institutions place their order
G2 Candle Pro
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
G2 CANDLE PRO - 3-Layer MTF FVG & Volume Profile EA PROVEN RESULTS: $100 $171.25 Experience institutional-grade trading with a system built for consistent, asymmetric growth. Backtested on 100% real tick data, G2 CANDLE PRO delivers exceptional risk-adjusted returns without dangerous gambling strategies. BACKTEST HIGHLIGHTS (XAUUSD M1): Net Profit: +71.25% ($71.25 on $100 deposit) Profit Factor: 2.25 (Highly profitable & stable) Max Drawdown: Only 15.62% (Ultra-safe capital
G2 SMC PRo
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
G2 SMC PRO – Enhanced Smart Money Concept EA with 8 Filters   12 POWER WORDS Volatility · Precision · Breakout · Safe-Haven · Liquidity · Momentum · Trend-Follow · FVG · VWAP · Institutional Flow · Smart Money · High-Reward   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 SMC PRO   is an   Enhanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor   combining   8 institutional-grade filters   to capture high-probability trades with exceptional accuracy. Built for traders who demand   precision, safety, and consistency   – th
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika   Strategy Overview The   EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout   is a high-precision Expert Advisor built on   Pure Price Action   and a proprietary   "Pop Gun" Breakout Pattern . Specifically optimized for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the   M5 timeframe , this EA identifies unique 3-candle engulfing formations that statistically precede strong directional moves. Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this EA reads raw market structure to enter tra
G2 Trend Following Signal
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 Trend Following Signal By: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Welcome to   G2 Trend Following   — a sophisticated indicator that fuses the intelligence of the   Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA)   with professional   Market Structure   analysis. Designed for traders who demand clarity, integrated risk management, and real-time data visualization, this product is a complete solution for efficient and accurate trend-following strategies.   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 Trend Following is far more than a stand
G2 Trading Assistant MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
G2 TRADING ASSISTANT – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika G2 Trading Assistant – Smart Trading Solution for Modern Scalpers G2 Trading Assistant is a professional trading panel designed to maximize your trading performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, this panel gives you full control over order execution and risk management in real time. KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE G2 STRATEGY 1. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Entry & Target Levels Visually) Dra
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