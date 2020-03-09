G2 Signal Manual Entry MT4 by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

Master the Market with Precision Signals and Smart Risk Management

G2 Signal Manual Entry is a cutting-edge trading solution designed to provide a competitive edge for Forex traders. Combining the power of Moving Average crossover signals with extensive automated risk management, this tool acts as a reliable trading assistant that helps you make timely decisions and optimize every profit opportunity.

What Makes This Strategy Superior?

Accurate & No-Repaint Entry Signals

The strategy utilizes a Fast and Slow Moving Average crossover system, validated strictly at the close of each candle. This ensures that the signals are stable, non-repainting, and highly accurate in identifying market momentum without false triggers. Advanced Anti-Layering Protection

With the "Close Old Before New" feature, the EA automatically closes any existing positions before opening a new one. This protects your capital from unintended position stacking and ensures you always maintain a clean, manageable trade setup. Intelligent & Dynamic Risk Management Smart Break Even (BE): The system automatically moves your Stop Loss to breakeven (or a small locked profit) once the price reaches a predefined profit level. This transforms a risky trade into a "free" one with zero downside.

Adaptive Trailing Stop: This feature allows you to capture massive trends without worrying about giving back accumulated profits. The trailing stop follows the price dynamically, locking in gains as the market moves in your favor. Full Control with Manual Entry Flexibility

Despite its powerful automation, G2 Signal Manual Entry gives you ultimate control. You can manually enter trades at any time based on your own analysis. Once opened, the EA takes over to manage the position with your specified SL, TP, BE, and Trailing Stop settings. Fully Customizable Parameters

Every setting—from lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit distances, to Break Even activation points and Trailing Stop steps—is completely adjustable. There is no "one-size-fits-all" approach; tailor it perfectly to your trading style and risk tolerance. Ideal for Every Trader Level Beginners: The automated risk management acts as a safety net, teaching disciplined trading while protecting your account.

Professionals: Automate tedious tasks like adjusting Trailing Stops, allowing you to focus on high-level strategy and fundamental analysis.

Why This Product Is Invaluable for Traders

Core Feature Benefit for Traders MA Cross Signal Objectively identifies trends and potential entry points, removing emotional guesswork from decision-making. Fixed & Trailing SL/TP Provides clear risk-reward structures and maximizes profits during strong trends, making financial management measurable. Automated Break Even Reduces psychological stress. Once the trade moves in your favor, your risk is eliminated, allowing you to pursue profits with peace of mind. Slippage Control The adjustable slippage parameter ensures optimal order execution even during high-volatility market conditions. Anti-Layering Logic Prevents overtrading and protects your margin by ensuring only one active position per symbol at a time.

G2 Signal Manual Entry is more than just an EA—it is a comprehensive trading management system. By combining reliable, high-probability signals with intelligent capital protection, this product is your ultimate partner for achieving consistent profitability in the Forex market.

Upgrade your trading performance today!