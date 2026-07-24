G2 Scalping Detector MT4

G2 Scalping Detector automatically identifies the high-probability Sniper Pattern – a powerful 3-candle formation where the first and third candles completely engulf the middle candle. When a breakout occurs, the indicator instantly maps out precise entry levels with 2 Take-Profit targets, providing a complete scalping roadmap without any repainting.

🔍 The Sniper Pattern Logic

The pattern relies on a specific market compression and expansion sequence:

Candle 1 fully engulfs Candle 2.

Candle 2 is a tight-range inside bar.

Candle 3 fully engulfs Candle 2.

Trading the Breakout:

BULLISH : Candle 3 closes ABOVE Candle 1's High → Entry @ C1 High

BEARISH : Candle 3 closes BELOW Candle 1's Low → Entry @ C1 Low

NEUTRAL SETUP: Pattern formed, no breakout yet – monitor both directions

📈 What You Get Per Signal

Signal Type Entry TP1 TP2 BULLISH C1 High +1x C1 Range +2x C1 Range BEARISH C1 Low –1x C1 Range –2x C1 Range NEUTRAL Both levels Both TPs shown Both TPs shown

✅ Zero Repaint – signals fire exclusively on closed, confirmed bars so they never disappear or recalculate.

🎨 Visual Features

Semi-transparent Box around the 3-candle formation (customizable colors)

Entry Lines – solid lines at trigger levels

TP1 & TP2 Lines – dashed projection lines forward (configurable length)

Signal Labels – "BULL", "BEAR", or "*" markers directly on chart

Professional Dashboard showing: Real-time status (BUY/SELL/SETUP/NO SIGNAL) Entry price, TP1, TP2 Candle 1 range, current spread, session Candle Countdown Timer – essential for scalpers



⚙️ Input Parameters

Group Parameter Default Display Show Bull/Bear, Show TP, Show Box, TPLen Yes / 20 bars Colors Bull, Bear, TP1, TP2, Neutral Lime/Red/Blue/Magenta/Gold Alerts Popup, Sound, Push, Email Yes/Yes/No/No

💡 Why It Stands Out

✅ No repaint – signals stay fixed forever

✅ Complete visual package – box, entry, TPs, labels

✅ Real-time dashboard with candle countdown

✅ Fully customizable colors – match any chart theme

✅ Multiple alert types – popup, sound, push, email

✅ Intelligent deduplication – prevents repeated signals

✅ Universal – works on Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto

🎯 Perfect For

Scalpers Day Traders Quick entries with defined TPs Clear breakout levels 2 TP targets for scaling out Visual confirmation on chart

📖 Quick Start

Attach to any chart (M1–M15 recommended) Signals appear automatically on closed bars Check dashboard for instant Entry, TP1, and TP2 TP lines extend forward for easy monitoring

📋 Recommended Settings

Timeframes : M1, M5, M15

Pairs : All major/minor Forex, Indices, Crypto

Risk: 1–2% per trade

📥 Installation

Place .ex4 in MQL5/Indicators folder, compile, and attach.

Catch the Sniper Setup – trade with surgical precision!

© 2026 Trading Systems | v1.01