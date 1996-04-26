G2 Scalping Detector MT4

G2 Scalping Detector

 by  Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika

G2 Scalping Detector – Precision Sniper Pattern Indicator

G2 Scalping Detector automatically identifies the high-probability Sniper Pattern – a powerful 3-candle formation where the first and third candles completely engulf the middle candle. When a breakout occurs, the indicator instantly maps out precise entry levels with 2 Take-Profit targets, providing a complete scalping roadmap without any repainting.

🔍 The Sniper Pattern Logic

The pattern relies on a specific market compression and expansion sequence:

  • Candle 1 fully engulfs Candle 2.

  • Candle 2 is a tight-range inside bar.

  • Candle 3 fully engulfs Candle 2.

Trading the Breakout:

  • BULLISH: Candle 3 closes ABOVE Candle 1's High → Entry @ C1 High

  • BEARISH: Candle 3 closes BELOW Candle 1's Low → Entry @ C1 Low

  • NEUTRAL SETUP: Pattern formed, no breakout yet – monitor both directions

📈 What You Get Per Signal

Signal Type Entry TP1 TP2
BULLISH C1 High +1x C1 Range +2x C1 Range
BEARISH C1 Low –1x C1 Range –2x C1 Range
NEUTRAL Both levels Both TPs shown Both TPs shown

 Zero Repaint – signals fire exclusively on closed, confirmed bars so they never disappear or recalculate.

🎨 Visual Features

  • Semi-transparent Box around the 3-candle formation (customizable colors)

  • Entry Lines – solid lines at trigger levels

  • TP1 & TP2 Lines – dashed projection lines forward (configurable length)

  • Signal Labels – "BULL", "BEAR", or "*" markers directly on chart

  • Professional Dashboard showing:

    • Real-time status (BUY/SELL/SETUP/NO SIGNAL)

    • Entry price, TP1, TP2

    • Candle 1 range, current spread, session

    • Candle Countdown Timer – essential for scalpers

⚙️ Input Parameters

Group Parameter Default
Display Show Bull/Bear, Show TP, Show Box, TPLen Yes / 20 bars
Colors Bull, Bear, TP1, TP2, Neutral Lime/Red/Blue/Magenta/Gold
Alerts Popup, Sound, Push, Email Yes/Yes/No/No

💡 Why It Stands Out

 No repaint – signals stay fixed forever
 Complete visual package – box, entry, TPs, labels
 Real-time dashboard with candle countdown
 Fully customizable colors – match any chart theme
 Multiple alert types – popup, sound, push, email
 Intelligent deduplication – prevents repeated signals
 Universal – works on Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto

🎯 Perfect For

Scalpers Day Traders
Quick entries with defined TPs Clear breakout levels
2 TP targets for scaling out Visual confirmation on chart

📖 Quick Start

  1. Attach to any chart (M1–M15 recommended)

  2. Signals appear automatically on closed bars

  3. Check dashboard for instant Entry, TP1, and TP2

  4. TP lines extend forward for easy monitoring

📋 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframes: M1, M5, M15

  • Pairs: All major/minor Forex, Indices, Crypto

  • Risk: 1–2% per trade

📥 Installation

Place  .ex4  in  MQL5/Indicators  folder, compile, and attach.

Catch the Sniper Setup – trade with surgical precision!

© 2026 Trading Systems | v1.01


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Genki Andou
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Индикаторы
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Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
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Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
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Индикаторы
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Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
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Индикаторы
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5 (37)
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Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
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5 (11)
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Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Color Trend FX
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4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
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Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
Gold Channel XAUUSD
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
G2 DASHBOARD PRO by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADE EXECUTION & MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD G2 Dashboard Pro is a comprehensive trading management tool that revolutionizes how you place and manage orders. No more manual calculations or switching between windows – everything you need is in one interactive, draggable dashboard directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. CHART-BASED PENDING ORDER PLACEMENT Click on the chart to set your entry price visually Support for all order types: Bu
FREE
G2 Dashboard PRO MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
G2 DASHBOARD PRO by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADE EXECUTION & MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD G2 Dashboard Pro is a comprehensive trading management tool that revolutionizes how you place and manage orders. No more manual calculations or switching between windows – everything you need is in one interactive, draggable dashboard directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. CHART-BASED PENDING ORDER PLACEMENT Click on the chart to set your entry price visually Support for all order types: Buy
FREE
Trade Dashboard G2 MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
TRADE DASHBOARD G2 by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PROFESSIONAL TRADING COMMAND CENTER Trade Dashboard G2 is a premium, all-in-one trading management system that puts complete control of your trades at your fingertips. Designed with a sleek Slate & Platinum aesthetic, this dashboard combines real-time account monitoring, one-click trading, and an intelligent 5-level take-profit system with automatic trailing stop-loss – all in one draggable, minimizable interface. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. INTELLIGENT
G2 SMC PRo MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
G2 SMC PRO – Enhanced Smart Money Concept EA with 8 Filters   12 POWER WORDS Volatility · Precision · Breakout · Safe-Haven · Liquidity · Momentum · Trend-Follow · FVG · VWAP · Institutional Flow · Smart Money · High-Reward   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 SMC PRO   is an   Enhanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor   combining   8 institutional-grade filters   to capture high-probability trades with exceptional accuracy. Built for traders who demand   precision, safety, and consistency   – th
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika   Strategy Overview The   EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout   is a high-precision Expert Advisor built on   Pure Price Action   and a proprietary   "Pop Gun" Breakout Pattern . Specifically optimized for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the   M5 timeframe , this EA identifies unique 3-candle engulfing formations that statistically precede strong directional moves. Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this EA reads raw market structure to enter trad
EA G2 Candle 3 Layer MTF System MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 CANDLE – 3 Layer MTF System 12 POWER WORDS FOR XAUUSD Volatility · Liquidity · Safe‑Haven · Breakout · Momentum · Precision · High‑Reward · Trend‑Follow · FVG · Value Area · Institutional Flow · Explosive Growth PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Candle   is a   multi‑timeframe Expert Advisor   that combines   institutional‑grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ,   Volume Profile , and   Fair Value Gaps (FVG) . It hunts for high‑probability entries where banks and institutions place their o
G2 Trend Following MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 Trend Following By: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Welcome to   G2 Trend Following   — a sophisticated indicator that fuses the intelligence of the   Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA)   with professional   Market Structure   analysis. Designed for traders who demand clarity, integrated risk management, and real-time data visualization, this product is a complete solution for efficient and accurate trend-following strategies.   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 Trend Following is far more than a standard ind
EA G2 Trend following
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 Trend Following by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Trend Following is a fully automated Expert Advisor that intelligently fuses the Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA) with Market Structure (SMC) logic—identifying Support/Resistance and Break of Structure (BOS) with surgical precision. Integrated with a real-time ForexFactory News Filter, it is engineered to protect capital during high-impact news while maximizing trending opportunities. PROVEN BACKTEST RESULTS (XAUUSD M1
G2 Trading Assistant MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
G2 TRADING ASSISTANT – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika G2 Trading Assistant – Smart Trading Solution for Modern Scalpers G2 Trading Assistant is a professional trading panel designed to maximize your trading performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, this panel gives you full control over order execution and risk management in real time. KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE G2 STRATEGY 1. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Entry & Target Levels Visually) Dra
Trade Manager G2 MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
Trade Dashboard G2
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
KEY FEATURES 1. Interactive On-Chart Order Planning (Drag & Drop) Select any pending order type and click on the chart to set your entry point. Visual Risk/Reward Zones:   Transparent red (risk) and green (reward) zones instantly display your trade geometry. Real-Time Adjustments:   Drag the Entry, SL, or TP lines directly on your chart. The panel recalculates all values instantly. 2. Pre-Trade Risk & Reward Calculator Know your exact   projected loss in USD   and   expected profit in USD   befo
G2 Scalping Detector
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 Scalping Detector – Precision Sniper Pattern Indicator G2 Scalping Detector   automatically identifies the high-probability   Sniper Pattern   – a powerful 3-candle formation where the first and third candles completely engulf the middle candle. When a breakout occurs, the indicator instantly maps out   precise entry levels   with   2 Take-Profit targets , providing a complete scalping roadmap without any repainting. The Sniper Pattern Logic The pattern relies on a specific market compress
EA G2 Candle 3 Layer MTF System
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 CANDLE – 3 Layer MTF System 12 POWER WORDS FOR XAUUSD Volatility · Liquidity · Safe‑Haven · Breakout · Momentum · Precision · High‑Reward · Trend‑Follow · FVG · Value Area · Institutional Flow · Explosive Growth PRODUCT OVERVIEW EA G2 Candle   is a   multi‑timeframe Expert Advisor   that combines   institutional‑grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ,   Volume Profile , and   Fair Value Gaps (FVG) . It hunts for high‑probability entries where banks and institutions place their order
G2 Candle Pro
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
G2 CANDLE PRO - 3-Layer MTF FVG & Volume Profile EA PROVEN RESULTS: $100 $171.25 Experience institutional-grade trading with a system built for consistent, asymmetric growth. Backtested on 100% real tick data, G2 CANDLE PRO delivers exceptional risk-adjusted returns without dangerous gambling strategies. BACKTEST HIGHLIGHTS (XAUUSD M1): Net Profit: +71.25% ($71.25 on $100 deposit) Profit Factor: 2.25 (Highly profitable & stable) Max Drawdown: Only 15.62% (Ultra-safe capital
G2 SMC PRo
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
G2 SMC PRO – Enhanced Smart Money Concept EA with 8 Filters   12 POWER WORDS Volatility · Precision · Breakout · Safe-Haven · Liquidity · Momentum · Trend-Follow · FVG · VWAP · Institutional Flow · Smart Money · High-Reward   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 SMC PRO   is an   Enhanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) Expert Advisor   combining   8 institutional-grade filters   to capture high-probability trades with exceptional accuracy. Built for traders who demand   precision, safety, and consistency   – th
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Эксперты
EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika   Strategy Overview The   EA G2 Detector Smart Breakout   is a high-precision Expert Advisor built on   Pure Price Action   and a proprietary   "Pop Gun" Breakout Pattern . Specifically optimized for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the   M5 timeframe , this EA identifies unique 3-candle engulfing formations that statistically precede strong directional moves. Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this EA reads raw market structure to enter tra
G2 Trend Following Signal
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Индикаторы
G2 Trend Following Signal By: Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Welcome to   G2 Trend Following   — a sophisticated indicator that fuses the intelligence of the   Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA)   with professional   Market Structure   analysis. Designed for traders who demand clarity, integrated risk management, and real-time data visualization, this product is a complete solution for efficient and accurate trend-following strategies.   PRODUCT OVERVIEW G2 Trend Following is far more than a stand
G2 Trading Assistant MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
G2 TRADING ASSISTANT – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika G2 Trading Assistant – Smart Trading Solution for Modern Scalpers G2 Trading Assistant is a professional trading panel designed to maximize your trading performance on the MetaTrader 5 platform. With an intuitive interface and advanced features, this panel gives you full control over order execution and risk management in real time. KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE G2 STRATEGY 1. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Entry & Target Levels Visually) Dra
Trade Manager G2 MT5
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Утилиты
TRADE MANAGER G2 – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level. KEY ADVANTAGES OF
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