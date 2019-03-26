Powerful Hidden Cross Signal

The latest most requested Binary Options arrow indicator in the Garuda Signals product line is now on MT5!

Binary options signal based on multiple time frame cross over analysis. Gets confirmation from the most consistent signals known to man; Ichimoku, SMA, Bollinger Bands; and also uses the 1 Hour time frame as trend confirmation , so you don't have to open up multiple chart and waste time.

- Can be used for all time frames up to 1 hour, but is most POWERFUL for 1 and 5 min options.

- Place your Call/PUT based on the Arrow signal direction.

- Comes with Alert. So you never miss the money trade. (once the alert pops up, get ready to place entry on the next candle)

- Be prepared for around at least 2 to 3 signals per hour.

- Be prepared to finally make money.

Set expiry for one or two candles after the signal candle.  

Works well if you use an automated Binary Trading bot. Set the bot when markets are most likely to trend.


Lets go, join the flock!


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TraderHUD v2 — Complete Dashboard for the Professional Trader TraderHUD v2 is the evolution of the most complete visual indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings together everything a trader needs to see on the chart to make more informed decisions: temporal context, dollar strength, statistical range, pivot levels, movement speed and macro trend — all integrated, configurable and without cluttering the chart. This version was built based on real use in live trading, incorporating a clear philosophy
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This is the binary options signal you all have been looking for. This in a modified version of the Garuda Scalper, that has been modified for Binary Options traders. Signals are very unique! Why this is so effective for binary options is because  it is a trend following system, it understands that the trend is your friend. It takes advantage of the buying/selling after the pullback in continuation of the current trend wave.  Because  signals are generated after the pullback,   you can place shor
Hidden Cross Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
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The latest Binary Options arrow indicator in the Garuda Signals product line. Binary options signal based on multiple time frame cross over analysis. Gets confirmation from the most consistent signals known to man; Ichimoku, SMA, Bollinger Bands; and also uses the 1 Hour time frame as trend confirmation , so you don't have to open up multiple chart and waste time. - Can be used for all time frames up to 1 hour, but is most POWERFUL for 1 and 5 min options. - Place your Call/PUT based on the Arro
Two Candles to Glory
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This is a Binary Options signal indicator. Extremely powerful for the 1 min chart. The signals are based on my personal tweak (based on real trial and error & backtested) of the RSI, ADX and Ichimoku and my observation on how price moves. It turns out, 2 candles expiry is the most consistent with this set up. How to use: 1. Wait for arrow signal to show. 2. Place a 2 candle expiry right after the close of the signal candle. So if you are trading a 1 min chart, place an expiry for 2 mins... if yo
The Serpent Rider Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
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Embark on the pinnacle of Binary Options evolution. Our indicator isn't just adaptive—it's relentless. Picture a ninja riding a serpent, shadowing its every move; that's how this tool trails the market trend, unwavering till the end. Built upon the foundational prowess of the Ichimoku indicator and honed with an array of fine-tuned oscillators, it epitomizes accuracy and precision. Dive deep without getting lost in the Ichimoku's intricacies—our indicator simplifies the process for you. Perhaps
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1 (1)
Indicators
UPDATE: Works EXTREMELY well for EURJPY! --> more than 66% win rate monthly Guarantee! I want to introduce you the next-gen unique adaptive Binary options Indicator. This will destroy EURUSD & EURJPY The Raven is so sharp and efficient that it will pick the tops and bottoms of ANY type of market. Can also be used as a Forex Scalper. The Raven signal is based on multiple confirmation analysis. Gets confirmation from the most consistent signals known to man; Ichimoku, SMA, Bollinger Bands; and als
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Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
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The Positive Zone
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Specialized Binary Options Indicator.  The name positive zone is inspired by how this indicator ultimately made me feel, which is "Positive". Not only from a emotional stand point but from a financial one. Once you start earning from this indicator it will give you that runners high, or that nice buzz after you finish a warm cup off coffee in the morning and blast on Cumbawamba's on hit wonder Tubthumping. The key to winning Binary Option is patience and controlling your emotion . This is why th
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Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
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The Garuda Empire - Binary Options Experience the epitome of trading synthesis where the time-honored Ichimoku methodology seamlessly intertwines with revered Western indicators. It's a harmonious blend—Europe shaking hands with Japan, a true testament to the power of global financial collaboration. With years of dedicated observation and analysis, I've come to one conclusion: Mastery is achieved through specialization. My journey with the EURJPY has been transformative, leading to the birth of
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Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
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Inspired by high-level trading strategies from Jewish banks—strategies I first uncovered in a conversation on a leading traders' podcast—The Jewish Secret is your gateway to market mastery. The Jews are big players in the banking world, renowned for their market-making skills and keen understanding of market reactions, influenced the creation of this tool. With these strategies in mind, I've developed an indicator based on pure price action fundamentals. Its accuracy surpasses even my own expect
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Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
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The Alpha Trend Experience the cutting-edge in trend analysis. The Alpha Trend doesn't just identify trends—it filters out the noise, focusing only on the primary movements of price. Whether you're a Binary Option pro or a scalping enthusiast in the Forex world, this tool is tailored for you. Here's the secret: The initial thrust of a major trend often sets its enduring direction, irrespective of the minor fluctuations within. With Alpha Trend, you can decode this momentum, pinpointing the most
The 9 Ichimoku Dragon
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Experts
This EA covers all the advanced and mostly used Ichimoku entry known to man. It is very flexible with filters that you can set yourselves.  The following are the 9 entry of the Ichimoku that you can set up with this EA, (using a long trade as an example) 1. Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen cross The EA trades if Tenkan-sen comes from below and Kijun-sen, and lines become are equal. 2. Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen cross The EA trades the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen if the Tenkan-sen is cross above the Kijun-sen from
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