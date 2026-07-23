G2 Strategy Signal Pro – Professional SMC Indicator

G2 Strategy Signal Pro is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator that combines H4/H1 trend analysis, M15 SMC structure, and multiple filters to deliver high-probability entry signals – all displayed in a fully draggable, section-collapsible dashboard.

🔬 Core Logic – 3-Layer Confirmation

Layer Timeframe Function Layer 1 H4/H1 EMA trend filter – defines macro direction Layer 2 M15 SMC Structure (BOS/ChoCH), FVG, Liquidity Sweep detection Layer 3 M1 Micro-confirmation for precise entry timing

Signal fires only when all layers align – no repaint, no false signals.

📈 What You Get

Component Details Final Signal STRONG BUY / STRONG SELL / WAITING H4 Trend Bullish / Bearish / Sideways (EMA 20 & 50) H1 Structure At Key S/R, Extended, Pullback SMC Structure Bullish/Bearish BOS or ChoCH FVG Status Bullish/Bearish FVG or Balanced Liquidity Sweep Bullish/Bearish Sweep or No Sweep Filters RSI, VWAP, Volume, News, M1 Confirmation Variables EMA50 H4/H1/M15, ATR M15, VWAP, Price

🎨 Visual Features

Draggable Panel – Move anywhere on your chart

Section Collapsible – Hide H4/H1, SMC, Filters, or Variables with one click

Minimize Button – Collapse panel to a small bar

Color-Coded Status – Green (Buy), Red (Sell), Orange (Warning), Gray (Wait)

Real-Time Updates – Signals update every tick

💡 Why It Stands Out

✅ Complete SMC Package – Structure + FVG + Sweep in one indicator

✅ Top-Down Validation – H4/H1 filters out false signals

✅ News Filter – Avoids high-impact news events

✅ VWAP Filter – Prevents entries too far from fair value

✅ Volume Filter – Ensures sufficient market participation

✅ M1 Micro-Confirmation – Pinpoint entry timing

✅ No Repaint – Signals fire only on closed, confirmed bars

✅ Fully Customizable – Colors, sessions, filters toggleable

🎯 Perfect For

Scalpers Day Traders Swing Traders M1 micro-confirmation M15 SMC structure H4/H1 trend alignment

📖 Quick Start

Attach to any chart (M15 recommended) Monitor dashboard for real-time status Look for STRONG BUY or STRONG SELL in Final Signal Check all filters are green (SAFE, HIGH volume, etc.) Execute trade with confidence

⚙️ Input Parameters

Parameter Description Default Panel X/Y Initial position 100/100 Start Minimized Collapse on startup false EMA Period Trend filter 50 RSI Period Overbought/Oversold filter 14 VWAP Filter Enable/Disable true Volume Filter Enable/Disable true News Filter Enable/Disable true News Buffer Minutes around news 30 Sessions London/NY true/true Colors Customizable Dark theme

📥 Installation

Place .ex5 or .mq5 in MQL5/Indicators , compile, attach.

Trade with institutional precision – get G2 Strategy Signal Pro today!

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