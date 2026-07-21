CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5

Multi-Symbol Correlation and Exposure Dashboard

TAGLINE

Avoid stacking the same risk without realizing it.

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5 is a correlation and exposure-awareness indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders monitor how closely the current chart symbol is moving relative to a custom watchlist of other symbols.

Instead of using the indicator to find an entry directly, the trader uses it to manage risk concentration and avoid duplicate exposure.

Examples of hidden overlap:
- Buying EURUSD and GBPUSD at the same time
- Buying XAUUSD while also holding symbols that react similarly to USD weakness
- Holding strongly inverse instruments without understanding how they offset or amplify exposure

WHAT THE INDICATOR DOES

The indicator calculates return correlations between the current chart symbol and a list of selected comparison symbols. It then classifies the relationship and warns the user about overlap or inverse linkage.

Possible relationship labels include:

- High overlap
- Strong inverse
- Moderate overlap
- Low overlap

The dashboard sorts the monitored symbols by absolute correlation so the strongest relationships appear first.

ANALYSIS MODEL

1. RETURN SERIES CREATION

The indicator retrieves closing prices for the chosen analysis timeframe and lookback period.

It then transforms those closes into logarithmic returns, which are commonly used for correlation measurement.

2. CORRELATION CALCULATION

The indicator calculates the correlation coefficient between the current chart symbol and each monitored symbol.

Interpretation examples:
- +0.80 or higher = strong positive relationship
- -0.80 or lower = strong inverse relationship
- Mid-range values = moderate or low relationship

Thresholds are fully adjustable.

3. RISK CLASSIFICATION

Each pair relationship is labeled so the trader can quickly understand whether two symbols are moving together, moving oppositely, or behaving more independently.

DASHBOARD CONTENT

The dashboard displays:

- Symbol pair name
- Correlation percentage
- Relation type (positive or inverse)
- Risk classification
- Final top warning / top exposure relationship

This makes the tool practical for both single-symbol traders and traders who monitor a broader watchlist.

PRACTICAL USES

1. DUPLICATE EXPOSURE AVOIDANCE

If the current chart symbol has a very high positive correlation with another symbol already being traded, the user may choose to reduce position size or skip the second setup.

2. HEDGING AWARENESS

If two symbols are strongly inverse, the indicator can help reveal how one trade may partially offset the other.

3. WATCHLIST PRIORITIZATION

The trader can see which related instruments deserve closer attention.

4. PORTFOLIO DISCIPLINE

The tool is useful when a trader wants more controlled multi-symbol exposure rather than stacking multiple highly related positions.

SYMBOL FLEXIBILITY

The indicator uses a customizable symbol list. This means it can be used for:

- Forex pairs
- Gold
- Indices
- Crypto symbols
- Other broker-supported instruments

The current chart symbol can also be automatically inserted as the base reference.

ALERTS

Optional alerts can be enabled for high-correlation situations.

Available options:
- Popup alerts
- Mobile push notifications
- Alert on high-correlation detection

INPUTS

- Symbols to check
- Analysis timeframe
- Correlation lookback
- High positive threshold
- High negative threshold
- Include current-chart symbol first
- Dashboard position and size
- Popup and push alerts

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?

- Multi-symbol traders
- Forex traders
- Gold and index traders
- Portfolio-minded traders
- Risk-control-focused traders
- Beginners who accidentally duplicate exposure and want a clearer warning system

MAIN BENEFITS

- Exposure-awareness dashboard
- Positive and inverse relationship detection
- Adjustable thresholds
- Watchlist flexibility
- Helps reduce hidden risk stacking
- Useful portfolio support tool
- Does not place trades

INSTALLATION

1. Copy CorrelationGuard_Navigator_MT5.mq5 or its compiled EX5 file into:
   MQL5/Indicators

2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator.

3. Attach CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5 to a chart.

4. Add the symbols you want to compare in the inputs.

5. Use the dashboard to monitor overlap risk before opening multiple related positions.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This product is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as the sole basis for a trading decision. Market conditions can change rapidly, and every signal should be combined with appropriate risk management, market structure analysis, and, where relevant, fundamental awareness.

Past price behavior does not guarantee future results. Test the indicator on a demo account and select settings appropriate for the instrument, timeframe, spread, and trading style being used.

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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1 (1)
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
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TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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