CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5
- 指标
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Christopher Calmerin十多年来，我一直致力于软件开发，并通过技术解决现实世界中的各种挑战。我的职业历程涵盖了企业系统、医疗解决方案以及金融市场智能工具的开发。
如今，我专注于开发 MetaTrader 5 指标，帮助交易者更清晰、更自信地分析市场。我将传统的软件工程实践与现代 AI 辅助开发相结合，打造可靠、高效且易于使用的交易工具。
我相信，优秀的指标应该简化交易决策，而不是增加复杂性。因此，我始终专注于简洁的设计、有价值的信号以及适合日常交易的实用功能。
- 版本: 1.10
Multi-Symbol Correlation and Exposure Dashboard
TAGLINE
Avoid stacking the same risk without realizing it.
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5 is a correlation and exposure-awareness indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders monitor how closely the current chart symbol is moving relative to a custom watchlist of other symbols.
Instead of using the indicator to find an entry directly, the trader uses it to manage risk concentration and avoid duplicate exposure.
Examples of hidden overlap:
- Buying EURUSD and GBPUSD at the same time
- Buying XAUUSD while also holding symbols that react similarly to USD weakness
- Holding strongly inverse instruments without understanding how they offset or amplify exposure
WHAT THE INDICATOR DOES
The indicator calculates return correlations between the current chart symbol and a list of selected comparison symbols. It then classifies the relationship and warns the user about overlap or inverse linkage.
Possible relationship labels include:
- High overlap
- Strong inverse
- Moderate overlap
- Low overlap
The dashboard sorts the monitored symbols by absolute correlation so the strongest relationships appear first.
ANALYSIS MODEL
1. RETURN SERIES CREATION
The indicator retrieves closing prices for the chosen analysis timeframe and lookback period.
It then transforms those closes into logarithmic returns, which are commonly used for correlation measurement.
2. CORRELATION CALCULATION
The indicator calculates the correlation coefficient between the current chart symbol and each monitored symbol.
Interpretation examples:
- +0.80 or higher = strong positive relationship
- -0.80 or lower = strong inverse relationship
- Mid-range values = moderate or low relationship
Thresholds are fully adjustable.
3. RISK CLASSIFICATION
Each pair relationship is labeled so the trader can quickly understand whether two symbols are moving together, moving oppositely, or behaving more independently.
DASHBOARD CONTENT
The dashboard displays:
- Symbol pair name
- Correlation percentage
- Relation type (positive or inverse)
- Risk classification
- Final top warning / top exposure relationship
This makes the tool practical for both single-symbol traders and traders who monitor a broader watchlist.
PRACTICAL USES
1. DUPLICATE EXPOSURE AVOIDANCE
If the current chart symbol has a very high positive correlation with another symbol already being traded, the user may choose to reduce position size or skip the second setup.
2. HEDGING AWARENESS
If two symbols are strongly inverse, the indicator can help reveal how one trade may partially offset the other.
3. WATCHLIST PRIORITIZATION
The trader can see which related instruments deserve closer attention.
4. PORTFOLIO DISCIPLINE
The tool is useful when a trader wants more controlled multi-symbol exposure rather than stacking multiple highly related positions.
SYMBOL FLEXIBILITY
The indicator uses a customizable symbol list. This means it can be used for:
- Forex pairs
- Gold
- Indices
- Crypto symbols
- Other broker-supported instruments
The current chart symbol can also be automatically inserted as the base reference.
ALERTS
Optional alerts can be enabled for high-correlation situations.
Available options:
- Popup alerts
- Mobile push notifications
- Alert on high-correlation detection
INPUTS
- Symbols to check
- Analysis timeframe
- Correlation lookback
- High positive threshold
- High negative threshold
- Include current-chart symbol first
- Dashboard position and size
- Popup and push alerts
WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?
- Multi-symbol traders
- Forex traders
- Gold and index traders
- Portfolio-minded traders
- Risk-control-focused traders
- Beginners who accidentally duplicate exposure and want a clearer warning system
MAIN BENEFITS
- Exposure-awareness dashboard
- Positive and inverse relationship detection
- Adjustable thresholds
- Watchlist flexibility
- Helps reduce hidden risk stacking
- Useful portfolio support tool
- Does not place trades
INSTALLATION
1. Copy CorrelationGuard_Navigator_MT5.mq5 or its compiled EX5 file into:
MQL5/Indicators
2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator.
3. Attach CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5 to a chart.
4. Add the symbols you want to compare in the inputs.
5. Use the dashboard to monitor overlap risk before opening multiple related positions.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This product is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as the sole basis for a trading decision. Market conditions can change rapidly, and every signal should be combined with appropriate risk management, market structure analysis, and, where relevant, fundamental awareness.
Past price behavior does not guarantee future results. Test the indicator on a demo account and select settings appropriate for the instrument, timeframe, spread, and trading style being used.