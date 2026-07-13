Breakout Pulse Navigator MT5

Multi-Timeframe Breakout Pressure and Confirmation Dashboard

TAGLINE

Track compression, stored pressure, breakout direction, and confirmation in one dashboard.

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

BreakoutPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe breakout dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to detect two different stages of a breakout:

1. Pressure building before the breakout
2. Directional confirmation after price leaves the channel

The indicator combines:

- Bollinger Band squeeze
- ATR compression
- Donchian Channel position and breakout
- Volume expansion
- Rate of Change momentum

Many breakout indicators only react after price crosses a level. BreakoutPulse Navigator MT5 also monitors whether volatility is compressed before the move, whether price is approaching one side of its range, and whether volume and momentum confirm the breakout.

The result is displayed separately for each timeframe and then summarized into a final multi-timeframe breakout status.

BREAKOUT ANALYSIS COMPONENTS

1. BOLLINGER BAND SQUEEZE

The current normalized Bollinger Band width is compared with its average width over the selected baseline period.

Default squeeze threshold: 0.75x

When current width is 75 percent or less of its baseline, the dashboard displays SQUEEZE and awards one pressure point.

A squeeze indicates reduced volatility. It does not determine the future breakout direction by itself.

2. ATR COMPRESSION

The current ATR is compared with the average ATR over the baseline period.

Default compression threshold: 0.80x

When current ATR is 80 percent or less of the baseline, the dashboard displays COMPRESSED and awards one pressure point.

When both Bollinger Band squeeze and ATR compression are present, the timeframe has a full pressure score of 2 out of 2.

3. DONCHIAN CHANNEL ANALYSIS

The indicator calculates the recent highest high and lowest low over the selected Donchian lookback.

It then evaluates whether the latest closed candle:

- Closed above the channel: BULL BREAK
- Closed below the channel: BEAR BREAK
- Is near the upper side: BULL EDGE
- Is near the lower side: BEAR EDGE
- Is in the middle: MID CHANNEL

A confirmed channel break contributes two directional points.
Being near an edge contributes one directional point.

The edge-proximity threshold can be adjusted.

4. VOLUME EXPANSION

The closed candle's tick volume is compared with average tick volume.

Default volume-confirmation ratio: 1.30x

- Elevated volume on a bullish candle adds one bullish point.
- Elevated volume on a bearish candle adds one bearish point.
- Normal volume adds no directional confirmation.

Volume expansion helps distinguish a stronger breakout from a low-participation move.

5. RATE OF CHANGE MOMENTUM

Rate of Change measures price movement over the selected lookback.

Default minimum directional ROC: 0.05 percent

- ROC above the positive threshold contributes one bullish point.
- ROC below the negative threshold contributes one bearish point.
- ROC within the threshold is treated as flat.

ROC helps confirm that price is actually accelerating in the breakout direction.

TIMEFRAME RESULT LOGIC

BULL CONFIRMED

Price closed above the Donchian Channel, volume meets the confirmation ratio, and ROC meets the positive momentum threshold.

BEAR CONFIRMED

Price closed below the Donchian Channel, volume meets the confirmation ratio, and ROC meets the negative momentum threshold.

BULL FALSE RISK

Price closed above the channel, but volume or momentum did not provide sufficient bullish confirmation.

BEAR FALSE RISK

Price closed below the channel, but volume or momentum did not provide sufficient bearish confirmation.

BULL BUILDING

Both pressure conditions are present and bullish directional evidence is stronger than bearish evidence.

BEAR BUILDING

Both pressure conditions are present and bearish directional evidence is stronger than bullish evidence.

PRESSURE BUILDING

Bollinger squeeze and ATR compression are both active, but there is no clear directional advantage.

NO SETUP

There is insufficient compression and insufficient breakout evidence.

MULTI-TIMEFRAME FINAL SIGNALS

Supported timeframes:
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1

Default enabled:
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1

Default minimum aligned timeframes: 2

Possible final results:
- BULLISH BREAKOUT CONFIRMED
- BEARISH BREAKOUT CONFIRMED
- BULLISH BREAKOUT BUILDING
- BEARISH BREAKOUT BUILDING
- BREAKOUT PRESSURE BUILDING
- NO ALIGNED BREAKOUT SETUP

The final result compares confirmed, building, and pressure readings across all enabled timeframes.

DASHBOARD INFORMATION

The black professional dashboard shows:

- Current symbol
- Final multi-timeframe breakout status
- Number of confirmed bullish and bearish timeframes
- Number of building bullish and bearish timeframes
- Bollinger squeeze ratio
- ATR compression ratio
- Donchian Channel status
- Volume ratio and direction
- Rate of Change momentum
- Per-timeframe breakout result

This gives the user visibility into both the final signal and the underlying evidence.

CLOSED-CANDLE ANALYSIS

BreakoutPulse Navigator MT5 evaluates completed candles. A breakout is recognized only after a candle closes beyond the Donchian Channel rather than simply touching or temporarily crossing the level intrabar.

This approach can reduce premature breakout signals, but it cannot eliminate false breakouts.

ALERTS

Optional alert features:

- MetaTrader popup alert
- Mobile push notification
- Alert only when a new chart bar forms
- Duplicate final-signal protection

The indicator can alert for aligned building or confirmed breakout states. Alerts are disabled by default.

CUSTOMIZABLE INPUTS

- Bollinger Band period
- Bollinger Band deviation
- ATR period
- Baseline period
- Donchian period
- Rate of Change period
- Volume average period
- Bollinger squeeze ratio
- ATR compression ratio
- Volume confirmation ratio
- Channel proximity
- Minimum ROC percentage
- Minimum aligned timeframes
- Enabled timeframes
- Dashboard position and appearance
- Popup and push alerts

PRACTICAL USES

BreakoutPulse Navigator MT5 may support:

- Range-breakout strategies
- Volatility-compression setups
- Donchian Channel trading
- Trend continuation entries
- Avoiding low-volume breakouts
- Detecting false-breakout risk
- Monitoring directional pressure before a move
- Multi-timeframe breakout confirmation
- Identifying when a market remains in the middle of its range

EXAMPLE BUILDING SETUP

Suppose M15 and H1 show:

- Bollinger Band squeeze
- ATR compression
- Price near the upper Donchian edge
- Positive ROC
- Increasing bullish volume

The dashboard may classify both as BULL BUILDING and display BULLISH BREAKOUT BUILDING as the final signal.

This does not mean a breakout is guaranteed. It means compression and directional evidence are aligning.

EXAMPLE CONFIRMED SETUP

Suppose price closes above the Donchian Channel on H1 and H4, with:

- Volume at or above 1.30x its average
- ROC above the positive threshold
- Both timeframes marked BULL CONFIRMED

The final dashboard may display BULLISH BREAKOUT CONFIRMED.

A trader should still consider nearby higher-timeframe resistance, spread, market session, news risk, stop placement, and risk-to-reward.

FALSE-BREAKOUT AWARENESS

The indicator explicitly distinguishes a channel break from a fully confirmed breakout.

A BULL FALSE RISK or BEAR FALSE RISK label means price closed outside the channel but lacked the required volume or momentum support. This feature can help prevent treating every channel cross as equal.

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?

- Breakout traders
- Trend-following traders
- Intraday traders
- Swing traders
- Donchian Channel users
- Volatility-compression traders
- Traders who want pre-breakout and post-breakout information
- Beginners who need clear labels
- Experienced traders seeking a compact confluence panel

MAIN BENEFITS

- Detects compression before a potential breakout
- Confirms channel closes
- Uses volume and momentum validation
- Flags possible false-breakout risk
- Multi-timeframe alignment
- Closed-candle calculations
- Optional alerts
- Adjustable sensitivity
- Works on broker-supported Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other instruments
- Does not execute trades
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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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5 (2)
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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