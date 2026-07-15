Reversal Radar Navigator MT5

Multi-Timeframe Reversal Confirmation Dashboard

TAGLINE

Detect when a reversal is forming—and when confirmation is becoming stronger.

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

ReversalRadar Navigator MT5 is a multi-factor reversal analysis dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It searches for a combination of technical conditions that may accompany bullish or bearish market reversals.

Instead of declaring a reversal because one oscillator reaches an extreme, ReversalRadar Navigator MT5 uses a weighted confirmation model based on:

- RSI or MACD divergence
- Stochastic crossover
- Bollinger Band rejection
- Reversal candlestick patterns
- Volume expansion

Each timeframe receives separate bullish and bearish scores. The indicator then classifies the setup as forming, confirmed, or absent. Results from all enabled timeframes are combined into a final multi-timeframe reversal assessment.

This structure allows traders to see both the direction of a potential reversal and the evidence supporting it.

REVERSAL COMPONENTS

1. RSI AND MACD DIVERGENCE

The indicator searches for two recent swing lows and two recent swing highs within the selected divergence lookback.

Potential bullish divergence is identified when:
- Price forms a lower swing low, and
- RSI or the MACD main line forms a higher corresponding low.

Potential bearish divergence is identified when:
- Price forms a higher swing high, and
- RSI or the MACD main line forms a lower corresponding high.

Because divergence can be a significant reversal clue, it contributes two points to the corresponding bullish or bearish score.

Dashboard labels:
- BULL DIV
- BEAR DIV
- NONE

2. STOCHASTIC CROSSOVER

The indicator evaluates the Stochastic K and D lines on closed candles.

Bullish crossover condition:
- K crosses above D, and
- The current K value is below 35.

Bearish crossover condition:
- K crosses below D, and
- The current K value is above 65.

A valid Stochastic crossover contributes one point.

Dashboard labels:
- BULL CROSS
- BEAR CROSS
- NONE

3. BOLLINGER BAND REJECTION

The indicator checks whether price tested or exceeded an outer Bollinger Band and then closed back inside with directional candle confirmation.

Bullish rejection:
- The candle low reaches or falls below the lower band.
- The candle closes back above the lower band.
- The candle closes bullish.

Bearish rejection:
- The candle high reaches or exceeds the upper band.
- The candle closes back below the upper band.
- The candle closes bearish.

A band rejection contributes one point.

Dashboard labels:
- BULL REJECT
- BEAR REJECT
- NONE

4. REVERSAL CANDLE PATTERNS

The indicator detects selected price-action patterns:

Bullish patterns:
- Bullish engulfing
- Bullish hammer-style rejection

Bearish patterns:
- Bearish engulfing
- Bearish shooting-star-style rejection

A recognized directional reversal candle contributes one point.

Dashboard labels:
- BULL PATTERN
- BEAR PATTERN
- NONE

5. VOLUME CONFIRMATION

Current closed-candle tick volume is compared with the average tick volume over the selected period.

Default confirmation ratio: 1.20 times the average.

- Elevated volume on a bullish candle contributes one bullish point.
- Elevated volume on a bearish candle contributes one bearish point.
- Lower volume is shown as normal and contributes no directional point.

Dashboard examples:
- BULL 1.4x
- BEAR 1.3x
- NORMAL 0.9x

WEIGHTED SCORE SYSTEM

Default weights:
- Divergence: 2 points
- Stochastic crossover: 1 point
- Bollinger Band rejection: 1 point
- Reversal candle: 1 point
- Volume expansion: 1 point

The indicator maintains separate bullish and bearish scores.

Default classifications:
- Bull score at least 4 and greater than bear score: BULL CONFIRMED
- Bear score at least 4 and greater than bull score: BEAR CONFIRMED
- Bull score at least 2 and greater than bear score: BULL FORMING
- Bear score at least 2 and greater than bull score: BEAR FORMING
- Insufficient or conflicting evidence: NO REVERSAL

Both forming and confirmed thresholds can be adjusted.

MULTI-TIMEFRAME ALIGNMENT

Supported timeframes:
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1

Default enabled:
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1

Default minimum aligned timeframes: 2

Final dashboard results include:
- BULLISH REVERSAL CONFIRMED
- BEARISH REVERSAL CONFIRMED
- BULLISH REVERSAL FORMING
- BEARISH REVERSAL FORMING
- NO ALIGNED REVERSAL

A confirmed final signal requires enough enabled timeframes to show confirmed conditions in the same direction. Forming results can include a combination of forming and confirmed readings when the required alignment is achieved.

DASHBOARD INFORMATION

The professional on-chart dashboard displays:

- Current symbol
- Final reversal condition
- Number of confirmed bullish and bearish timeframes
- Number of forming bullish and bearish timeframes
- Divergence reading per timeframe
- Stochastic crossover reading
- Bollinger rejection reading
- Candlestick-pattern reading
- Volume ratio and direction
- Final reversal result for each timeframe

The dashboard can be repositioned and resized from the inputs. Font size and row spacing are also adjustable.

CLOSED-CANDLE LOGIC

The reversal calculations use completed candles. This reduces unstable signals caused by the current candle changing shape before it closes.

Divergence and swing detection are historical pattern calculations. New price action can alter the importance of a prior setup, and no divergence or pattern guarantees a reversal.

ALERTS

Optional features:

- Popup alerts
- Mobile push notifications
- New-bar-only alert mode
- Duplicate final-signal protection

Alerts may be generated for aligned forming or confirmed reversal conditions. They are disabled by default.

CUSTOMIZABLE INPUTS

- RSI period
- MACD fast, slow, and signal periods
- Stochastic K, D, and slowing
- Bollinger Band period and deviation
- Divergence lookback
- Volume multiplier
- Volume average period
- Forming score
- Confirmed score
- Minimum aligned timeframes
- Enabled timeframes
- Dashboard location and dimensions
- Popup and push alerts

PRACTICAL USES

ReversalRadar Navigator MT5 can assist with:

- Detecting reversal confluence
- Finding divergence near support or resistance
- Confirming Bollinger Band rejection
- Recognizing reversal candles with volume
- Avoiding premature entries based on one signal
- Monitoring whether a setup is only forming or already confirmed
- Multi-timeframe reversal analysis
- Exit management for an existing trend trade

EXAMPLE BULLISH SETUP

A trader observes price approaching a higher-timeframe support area.

The dashboard shows:
- Bullish divergence on H1
- Bullish Stochastic crossover
- Lower-band rejection
- Bullish engulfing candle
- Elevated bullish volume
- H1 marked BULL CONFIRMED
- H4 marked BULL FORMING

When the minimum aligned timeframe setting is two, the final panel may show BULLISH REVERSAL FORMING or CONFIRMED depending on the individual classifications.

The trader should still determine entry location, invalidation level, risk, and reward independently.

FALSE-SIGNAL CONTROL

The indicator reduces simple one-condition signals by using:

- Weighted evidence
- Separate bullish and bearish scores
- A higher confirmed threshold
- Multi-timeframe alignment
- Closed-candle calculations
- Volume and price-action confirmation

These filters can improve selectivity, but they cannot remove false signals.

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?

- Reversal traders
- Divergence traders
- Support and resistance traders
- Swing traders
- Intraday traders
- Traders using candlestick confirmation
- Beginners who want clear forming and confirmed labels
- Experienced traders who want a compact confluence dashboard

MAIN BENEFITS

- Multiple reversal concepts in one dashboard
- Weighted scoring model
- Bullish and bearish evidence measured separately
- Forming and confirmed classifications
- Multi-timeframe alignment
- Closed-candle calculations
- Optional alerts
- Fully adjustable confirmation thresholds
- Does not place trades

INSTALLATION

1. Copy ReversalRadar_Navigator_MT5.mq5 or its compiled EX5 file into:
   MQL5/Indicators

2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator.

3. Attach ReversalRadar Navigator MT5 to a chart.

4. Select the timeframes, divergence lookback, and confirmation thresholds.

5. Combine reversal readings with market structure and risk management.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This product is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as the sole basis for a trading decision. Market conditions can change rapidly, and every signal should be combined with appropriate risk management, market structure analysis, and, where relevant, fundamental awareness.

Past price behavior does not guarantee future results. Test the indicator on a demo account and select settings appropriate for the instrument, timeframe, spread, and trading style being used.
Recommended products
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R
Mahefa Raveloson
Indicators
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies the four main trading sessions: New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney . Designed to provide a clean, intuitive, and professional market view, it highlights the most active periods of the Forex market using smart visualization of session ranges , session-specific candle colors , and daily separators . Main Features: Automatic detection of the 4 major sessions New York London Tokyo Sydney Each session is fully c
FREE
Market Sessions Times
Nhat Vy Vu
Indicators
Overview of the Market Sessions Indicator The Market Sessions Indicator is a tool designed to help traders visualize the active trading hours of major global financial markets—specifically the Tokyo, London, and New York sessions. By clearly marking these time zones on the chart, the indicator allows users to identify the partitioning of major trading sessions. There are 3 regular trading sessions: - Tokyo Session - London Session - New York Session The indicator works from the H1 timeframe and
FREE
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator
Leonardo Daniel Isaia
Indicators
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator for MT5 Advanced Heiken Ashi with smoothing filter. Reduces noise, eliminates false signals, and identifies trends early. Ideal for Forex, indices, stocks, and crypto on H1-D1. How It Works and How It Is Smoothed The traditional Heiken Ashi calculates candles by averaging open, close, high, and low values from previous periods, which already reduces the impact of minor fluctuations. However, the Heiken Ashi Smoothed takes this approach further by applying an addit
FREE
Volatility Guard Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Market Activity and Risk Dashboard TAGLINE Know when the market is calm, active, or dangerously volatile. PRODUCT OVERVIEW VolatilityGuard Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe market-activity dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It measures current volatility relative to the instrument's own recent baseline and classifies conditions as: - VERY LOW - LOW - NORMAL - HIGH - EXTREME The indicator is not designed to predict whether price will rise or fall. Its purpose is to s
FREE
Moving Spread
Jose Maria Molina Sanchez
Indicators
Moving Spread – Real-Time Market Cost Monitor Monitor the average spread in real time and avoid trading during high-cost periods. What does this indicator do? The Moving Spread measures the average spread (in points) of the market in real time, showing how it varies over time. It's an essential tool for traders who want to understand when the entry cost is too high, which can erode profits even before a trade begins. Why does it matter? A high spread means you're paying more to enter and
FREE
Symbol1 2Changer Free
JIHUN NAM
Indicators
Hello, This is an easy symbol change panel. The free version only can change major pairs which are "AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, NZDUSD" The full version can add your symbols. FULL version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71173?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+New+Rating005#description Also, can change the TimeFrame as well. Symbols must be active on your Market Watch list. Parameters: ratio - change the size LineNumber - you can set that how many symbo
FREE
SSACD Forecast Limited Edition
Roman Korotchenko
3 (3)
Indicators
SSACD - Singular Spectrum Average Convergence/Divergence This is an analogue of the MACD indicator based on the Caterpillar-SSA ( Singular Spectrum Analysis ) method. Limited version of the SSACD Forecast indicator. Limitations include the set of parameters and their range. Specificity of the method The Caterpillar-SSA is an effective method to handle non-stationary time series with unknown internal structure. The method allows to find the previously unknown periodicities of the series and make
FREE
HiperCube Nasdaq Index Volatility
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicators
Introducing the VXN Indicator Discount code for 25% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM Your ultimate ally in navigating the volatile seas of the Nasdaq-100 Index. Designed for traders who demand precision and reliability, the VXN Indicator provides real-time insights into market sentiment and potential price swings. With the VXN Indicator, you can: Predict Volatility : Gain a competitive edge by anticipating market movements with accuracy. Optimize Strategies : Fine-tune your trading strategi
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Yellow Indicator Quant Atlas
Sofien Kaabar
Indicators
Yellow Indicator by Quant Atlas Creator:  https://www.quant-atlas.com/ Yellow Indicator is a clean reversal focused trading tool designed to highlight potential turning points using momentum behavior and RSI structure. The indicator looks for moments where momentum has moved through an important zone and begins to show signs of exhaustion. When conditions align, it plots dark yellow triangle signals directly on the chart. Both bullish and bearish signals use the same dark yellow visual identity,
FREE
AZ session scalper
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicators
AZ session scalper A small but useful session indicator, designed primarily for scalping. Enable the session you plan to trade, watch the reaction of the M5/M15 candlesticks to the level of the previous trading session, and enter. We always look at the reaction of the current session to the previous one. For example, if you trade the Americas, enable the European session, and watch how one session takes away liquidity from another. Important: adjust the time to your broker's time zone in the i
FREE
Dynamic Zones
Kee Huang Tan
Indicators
Dynamic Supply and Demand indicator automatically identifies and displays Supply and Demand Zones on your chart based on price action patterns and market structure.  These zones represent areas where institutional buying or selling pressure has historically occurred, making them key levels for potential price reactions. This form of indicator takes inspiration from ICT as well as traditional Support & Resistance formation. **For the first 50 candles (number depends on LookBackCandles) when indic
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.48 (31)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. VERSION MT 4 - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper lef
FREE
RVi Oscillator Breakout
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
5 (1)
Indicators
Probability emerges to record higher prices when RVi breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, a lot of times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by last screenshot. Furthermore, divergence   is confirmed in
FREE
RVi Oscillator Breakout SW
Mohamed Hassan Mohamed Hassan Alsherbiny
Indicators
Probability emerges to record higher prices when RVi breaks out oscillator historical resistance level. It's strongly encouraged to confirm price breakout with oscillator breakout since they have comparable effects to price breaking support and resistance levels; surely, short trades will have the same perception. As advantage, a lot of times oscillator breakout precedes price breakout as early alert to upcoming event as illustrated by last screenshot. Furthermore, divergence   is confirmed in
FREE
SmartPullback
Samuel Jesus Fidalgo Lopez
Indicators
Smart Pullback Pro v4 High-Probability Pullback Indicator for MT5 Smart Pullback Pro v4 is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability pullback entries in real time. It automatically plots entry zones, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, giving traders a complete visual trading plan with every signal. How It Works Smart Pullback Pro v4 combines multiple confluence filters to eliminate low-quality signals and focus only on va
FREE
RSI Chart Levels
Nikolay Mitrofanov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
The indicator draws levels based on the overbought and oversold values ​​of the RSI indicator. The maximum values ​​are taken into account, which are equal to or exceeded certain limits. That is, for example, when the price has gone into the overbought zone, the highest price is selected from all prices in this zone for this period of time, and as soon as the indicator value returns to a value below the overbought value, the level is fixed and the calculation of new values ​​begins. The same
FREE
Marcus Creations
Kelvin Kioko Kaambi
Indicators
Marcus Creations: Free Buy/Sell Signal Indicator for MT5 Probability-based buy and sell signals powered by market regime detection and Monte Carlo simulation. 100% free for the community. Marcus Creations is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator that reads the current market regime, then runs a proprietary Monte Carlo simulation engine to map the most probable price path ahead. When the probabilities align, it prints clean buy and sell arrows directly on your chart; no clutter, no complicated setup. In
FREE
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.58 (12)
Indicators
Haven Volume Profile is a multifunctional indicator for volume profile analysis that helps identify key price levels based on the distribution of trading volume. It is designed for professional traders who want to better understand the market and identify important entry and exit points for trades. Other Products ->  HERE Main features: Point of Control (POC) calculation - the level of maximum trading activity, which helps identify the most liquid levels Value Area definition (area of increased
FREE
Prometheus Analyst
Humphrey Mangera
Indicators
PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
FREE
Fibomathe
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Indicators
Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT5 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart.
FREE
SSA Stochastic Limited Edition
Roman Korotchenko
4 (3)
Indicators
An analogue of the Stochastic oscillator based on algorithms of singular spectrum analysis (SSA) SSA is an effective method to handle non-stationary time series with unknown internal structure. It is used for determining the main components (trend, seasonal and wave fluctuations), smoothing and noise reduction. The method allows finding previously unknown series periods and make forecasts on the basis of the detected periodic patterns. Indicator signals are identical to signals of the original i
FREE
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.83 (6)
Indicators
SUPERTREND; It is a trend following indicator based on the SuperTrend ATR created by Olivier Seban. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and locate stops. When the price falls below the indicator curve, it turns red and indicates a downtrend. Conversely, when the price moves above the curve, the indicator turns green, indicating an uptrend. Like other indicators, it works well on SuperTrend when used in conjunction with other indicators such as MACD, parabolik SAR, Bollinger Band
FREE
Gold Range Filter Pro with Volume Signals
Fazal Abbas Shah
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Indicator Description Range Filter Pro is a sophisticated trading tool for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines adaptive price filtering with volume analysis and real-time market monitoring. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this indicator helps identify trend direction, potential reversals, and significant market movements through its multi-layered approach. Key Components 1.Dynamic Range Filter 2.Volatility-Adjusted Bands 3.Volume-Enhanced Candles 4.Professional Trading Dashboard 5.M
FREE
Spread highlighter
Jonathan Daniel Marion
Indicators
This spread indicator displays the actual spread of each candle. It highlights the maximum spread and the minimum spread of the chosen symbol. This indicator is very helpful to see in real time the spread evolution helping to avoid taking a trade when the spread is too high. Inputs: Print value in Points: if true displays the spread as a whole number D isplay minimum and maximum spread of the past N days: select the number of days to consider the maximum and minimum spread Automatically adj
FREE
LT Force
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Indicators
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. Thanks to Andre Sens for the version 1.1 idea. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT4 version: 
FREE
DALA Forecast
Grigorii Matsnev
Indicators
About the indicator: DALA Forecast is a universal tool for predicting the dynamics of time series of any nature. For prediction, modified methods of nonlinear dynamics analysis are used, on the basis of which a predictive model is built using machine learning methods.  To get the trial version of the indicator, you can contact me in private messages. How to use the indicator: Apply the indicator to your chosen financial instrument or indicator with the settings you need. The prediction will be
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicators
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
The London Breakout MT5
Elvis Wangai Muriithi
Indicators
The London breakout is an indicator that is designed to give London moves signals and performance. London session is such a very volatile trading hours and anticipating a breakout from one of the slowest trading sessions (Asian session) can result to potential trading profits. London breakout is a very common trading strategy among retail traders. This indicator will track previous London breakouts, calculate their trade outcome based on an input TP and SL factor and display the results on a sim
FREE
Discount rate
Vadim Kistruga
Indicators
News Indicator. Shows the interest rate of 12 countries (Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, euro zone, UK, India, New Zealand, Switzerland, United States, South Korea, Japan). It will help to analyze the impact of the interest rate on the exchange rate. It makes sense to set an indicator on large timeframes. To improve the information content, it makes sense to change the settings style of the indicator of the desired country, so that the line stands out from the total mass of indicators, as ind
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
More from author
Strategy Matrix Builder
Christopher Calmerin
Experts
Strategy Matrix Builder MT5 is a highly customizable Expert Advisor created for traders who want to build, test, and automate their own trading strategies without programming. Instead of forcing traders to use one fixed strategy, this EA provides a flexible modular system where users can combine multiple indicators, timeframes, entry conditions, filters, risk-management methods, and trade-management tools. The EA includes popular indicators such as Moving Averages, RSI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic, Bo
FREE
RSI Pro Pulse
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Professional Momentum Analysis Made Simple RSI Pro Pulse MT5 is a modern, professional, and beginner-friendly Relative Strength Index indicator designed to help traders understand market momentum, identify potential reversal zones, and spot high-quality trading opportunities with greater clarity. Unlike a basic RSI indicator, RSI Pro Pulse combines intelligent color changes, customizable signal logic, visual trading zones, alerts, signal arrows, and a compact information dashboard—all inside one
FREE
Gold Pressure Matrix
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
OVERVIEW -------- Gold Pressure Matrix MTF is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to estimate bullish and bearish pressure in the gold market. Instead of relying on one signal, the indicator combines five analytical modules across five configurable timeframes. It then displays Buy Pressure, Sell Pressure, timeframe alignment, signal quality, market condition, and a final directional signal inside a clear black dashboard. The indicator is primarily designed for XAUUSD and can be used a
FREE
Smart Trend Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
5 (1)
Indicators
SmartTrend Navigator MT5 is a clean, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe trend dashboard designed to help traders understand market direction quickly and clearly. Instead of switching between several indicators and timeframes manually, SmartTrend Navigator MT5 combines multiple popular technical tools into one simple dashboard. It analyzes the market using EMA, ADX, MACD, and RSI , then displays an easy-to-read final result: BUY , SELL , or WAIT . The indicator is built for traders who want a sim
FREE
VolumePressure Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
VOLUMEPRESSURE NAVIGATOR MT5 Buying and Selling Pressure Dashboard TAGLINE Measure who is in control—buyers or sellers. PRODUCT OVERVIEW VolumePressure Navigator MT5 is a multi-timeframe pressure-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It estimates whether buyers or sellers are dominating current market behavior by analyzing the relationship between tick volume and candle direction. The indicator is designed to simplify market-participation analysis for traders who want more information than
FREE
StructureMap Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
STRUCTUREMAP NAVIGATOR MT5 Multi-Timeframe Market Structure Dashboard TAGLINE Read the market like a structure trader. PRODUCT OVERVIEW StructureMap Navigator MT5 is a multi-timeframe market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders understand how price is behaving through swing points and structure events rather than relying only on traditional buy/sell arrows. The indicator analyzes recent swing highs and swing lows, classifies them as HH, HL, LH, or LL, and th
FREE
CurrencyPower Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
CURRENCYPOWER NAVIGATOR MT5 Currency Strength Ranking Dashboard TAGLINE See the strongest and weakest currencies before choosing the pair. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CurrencyPower Navigator MT5 is a currency-strength indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of focusing on one chart only, it evaluates a basket of major Forex pairs and estimates the relative strength of individual currencies. The indicator then ranks the main currencies and helps identify stronger-versus-weaker combinations that may offer
FREE
SessionEdge Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Trading Session Activity Dashboard TAGLINE Trade the session, not just the candle. PRODUCT OVERVIEW SessionEdge Navigator MT5 is a session-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It tracks the major trading sessions and provides a practical dashboard showing whether a session is active, how much range it has produced, how that range compares with its recent average, and whether current session behavior is bullish, bearish, or range-like. Covered sessions: - Sydney - Tokyo / Asian - London - N
FREE
Breakout Pulse Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Breakout Pressure and Confirmation Dashboard TAGLINE Track compression, stored pressure, breakout direction, and confirmation in one dashboard. PRODUCT OVERVIEW BreakoutPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe breakout dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to detect two different stages of a breakout: 1. Pressure building before the breakout 2. Directional confirmation after price leaves the channel The indicator combines: - Bollinger Band squeeze - ATR
FREE
Volatility Guard Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Market Activity and Risk Dashboard TAGLINE Know when the market is calm, active, or dangerously volatile. PRODUCT OVERVIEW VolatilityGuard Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe market-activity dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It measures current volatility relative to the instrument's own recent baseline and classifies conditions as: - VERY LOW - LOW - NORMAL - HIGH - EXTREME The indicator is not designed to predict whether price will rise or fall. Its purpose is to s
FREE
Trade Commander Ultimate
Christopher Calmerin
Utilities
TRADE COMMANDER ULTIMATE MT5 Professional Trading, Risk Management and Account Protection Panel Trade Commander Ultimate MT5 is an all-in-one utility designed to help manual traders and Expert Advisor users execute, manage and protect trades from one professional black dashboard. It does not provide trading signals. It focuses on disciplined execution, position management and account-level risk control. IMPORTANT BEFORE USING ACCOUNT PROTECTION The Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limit must
FREE
Oscillator Fusion Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Overbought and Oversold Confluence Dashboard TAGLINE Five oscillators. One clear market-extreme dashboard. PRODUCT OVERVIEW OscillatorFusion Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe oscillator dashboard created to identify overbought, oversold, neutral, and extreme market zones. It combines five popular oscillators and measures how many of them agree at the same time. The indicator analyzes: - Relative Strength Index - Stochastic Oscillator - Williams Percent Range
FREE
CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Multi-Symbol Correlation and Exposure Dashboard TAGLINE Avoid stacking the same risk without realizing it. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5 is a correlation and exposure-awareness indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders monitor how closely the current chart symbol is moving relative to a custom watchlist of other symbols. Instead of using the indicator to find an entry directly, the trader uses it to manage risk concentration and avoid duplicate exposure.
FREE
Lines of Resistence and Support Pro
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Professional Support & Resistance PRO Trade with Confidence. Let the Market Structure Guide You. Professional Support & Resistance PRO is an advanced MT5 indicator that automatically detects and plots high-probability Support and Resistance levels using intelligent price action analysis. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary lines, it identifies the most significant levels where the market is most likely to react. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader
FREE
Momentum Pulse Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Momentum Strength Dashboard TAGLINE See the force behind the move—not only its direction. PRODUCT OVERVIEW MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe momentum dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It combines five respected momentum measurements into one clear visual assessment, helping traders identify whether bullish or bearish pressure is strong, weak, mixed, or neutral. Instead of requiring the trader to open several indicator windows and com
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review