Gold Pressure Matrix

OVERVIEW -------- Gold Pressure Matrix MTF is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to estimate bullish and bearish pressure in the gold market. Instead of relying on one signal, the indicator combines five analytical modules across five configurable timeframes. It then displays Buy Pressure, Sell Pressure, timeframe alignment, signal quality, market condition, and a final directional signal inside a clear black dashboard. The indicator is primarily designed for XAUUSD and can be used as a confirmation tool for manual trading or as an additional filter inside an Expert Advisor. MAIN FEATURES ------------- • Multi-timeframe pressure analysis • Buy and Sell Pressure from 0% to 100% • Five configurable timeframes • Adjustable timeframe and module weights • Timeframe alignment percentage • Signal quality percentage • Market-condition classification • Strong Buy, Buy, Wait, Sell, and Strong Sell signals • Professional black dashboard • Closed-candle mode by default • Popup, push, and email alerts • Four output buffers for EA integration DEFAULT TIMEFRAMES ------------------ M5 — Short-term pressure M15 — Momentum confirmation H1 — Main intraday direction H4 — Higher-timeframe trend D1 — Broad market bias Default weights: M5 = 10% M15 = 20% H1 = 35% H4 = 25% D1 = 10% All timeframes and weights can be changed from the inputs. THE FIVE PRESSURE MODULES ------------------------ 1. TREND AND MOMENTUM Combines fast and slow EMA, price position, RSI, MACD, ADX, directional indicators, and ATR expansion to estimate whether buyers or sellers have stronger trend support. 2. MARKET STRUCTURE Evaluates break of structure, recent highs and lows, liquidity sweeps, fair-value-gap approximation, displacement candles, and price position inside the recent range. 3. TICK-VOLUME PRESSURE Uses broker tick volume together with candle direction, closing position, wick balance, and recent-candle weighting to estimate buying and selling participation. 4. CANDLE PRESSURE Analyzes candle-body direction, body size, closing location, upper and lower wicks, and several recent candles. 5. ORDER-FLOW APPROXIMATION Combines close-to-close movement, candle direction, closing location, tick volume, and recency weighting to estimate directional flow. Important: This is not true centralized order flow. Spot XAUUSD is decentralized, so the indicator uses an approximation based on available MT5 broker data. DEFAULT MODULE WEIGHTS ---------------------- Trend and Momentum = 30% Market Structure = 25% Tick Volume = 20% Candle Pressure = 15% Order Flow = 10% HOW IT WORKS ------------ Each timeframe is analyzed independently. The five module values are combined into a Buy Pressure score. Sell Pressure is calculated as: Sell Pressure = 100% - Buy Pressure Example: H1 Buy Pressure = 72% H1 Sell Pressure = 28% The results from all selected timeframes are then combined using their assigned weights to create the final multi-timeframe pressure reading. TIMEFRAME ALIGNMENT ------------------- Timeframe Alignment measures how many selected timeframes support the same general direction. A high pressure reading with strong alignment is generally more reliable than the same pressure reading with conflicting timeframes. Alignment helps identify: • Trend continuation • Pullbacks • Range conditions • Timeframe conflict • Developing reversals SIGNAL QUALITY -------------- Signal Quality is calculated from: • Strength of the final pressure • Timeframe alignment • Trend and momentum strength It acts as a confirmation score, not as a guaranteed probability of success. MARKET CONDITIONS ----------------- The indicator may classify the market as: • Bull Trend Continuation • Bear Trend Continuation • Bullish Pullback • Bearish Pullback • Bullish Developing • Bearish Developing • Range / Balanced • Timeframe Conflict • Data Not Ready FINAL SIGNALS ------------- STRONG BUY Strong bullish pressure with sufficient timeframe alignment. BUY Bullish pressure above the selected directional threshold. WAIT Pressure or alignment is not strong enough. SELL Bearish pressure above the selected directional threshold. STRONG SELL Strong bearish pressure with sufficient timeframe alignment. DASHBOARD INFORMATION --------------------- The dashboard displays: • Buy and Sell Pressure for each timeframe • Direction for each timeframe • Overall MTF Buy Pressure • Overall MTF Sell Pressure • Timeframe Alignment • Market Condition • Signal Quality • Weighted module readings • Final Signal GENERAL INTERPRETATION ---------------------- 75% to 100% — Strong bullish pressure 60% to 74.9% — Bullish pressure 55.1% to 59.9% — Weak bullish advantage 45% to 55% — Neutral or balanced 40.1% to 44.9% — Weak bearish advantage 25.1% to 40% — Bearish pressure 0% to 25% — Strong bearish pressure CLOSED-CANDLE MODE ------------------ By default, the indicator uses the most recently closed candle on every selected timeframe. This provides more stable readings, reduced intrabar fluctuation, and lower repainting behavior. Current-candle mode can be enabled for faster updates, but readings may change before the candle closes. ALERTS ------ The indicator supports popup alerts, mobile push notifications, and email alerts. Alerts can be configured to trigger only when the final signal changes. EA INTEGRATION -------------- Gold Pressure Matrix provides four output buffers: Buffer 0 — MTF Buy Pressure from 0 to 100 Buffer 1 — MTF Sell Pressure from 0 to 100 Buffer 2 — Signal Quality from 0 to 100 Buffer 3 — Signal Direction +1 = Buy -1 = Sell 0 = Wait or Neutral These buffers allow the indicator to be used as a confirmation filter inside an Expert Advisor. POSSIBLE USES ------------- • Multi-timeframe trend filter • Directional confirmation tool • Pullback-identification dashboard • Market-condition filter • EA confirmation module • Visual alternative to checking several indicators manually IMPORTANT LIMITATIONS --------------------- • Spot XAUUSD is decentralized. • Tick volume depends on the broker’s data feed. • Order flow is estimated, not exchange-level data. • Structure concepts are algorithmic approximations. • Readings may differ between brokers. • A high pressure score does not guarantee continuation. • News and volatility can rapidly change market conditions. • The indicator does not automatically define stop loss, take profit, or risk. RISK NOTICE ----------- Trading gold, Forex, CFDs, and leveraged products involves substantial risk. Gold Pressure Matrix is an analytical and confirmation tool. It does not guarantee profits or future performance. Traders should test it on a demo account, apply independent risk management, and make their own trading decisions. SUMMARY ------- Gold Pressure Matrix MTF combines trend, momentum, structure, tick volume, candle behavior, and order-flow approximation into one multi-timeframe dashboard. Its purpose is to help traders quickly understand who is stronger, how strong the pressure is, whether the timeframes agree, and whether the final signal has enough confirmation.


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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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1 (1)
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Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Stefano Frisetti
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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