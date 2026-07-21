Multi-Symbol Correlation and Exposure Dashboard





TAGLINE





Avoid stacking the same risk without realizing it.





PRODUCT OVERVIEW





CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5 is a correlation and exposure-awareness indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders monitor how closely the current chart symbol is moving relative to a custom watchlist of other symbols.





Instead of using the indicator to find an entry directly, the trader uses it to manage risk concentration and avoid duplicate exposure.





Examples of hidden overlap:

- Buying EURUSD and GBPUSD at the same time

- Buying XAUUSD while also holding symbols that react similarly to USD weakness

- Holding strongly inverse instruments without understanding how they offset or amplify exposure





WHAT THE INDICATOR DOES





The indicator calculates return correlations between the current chart symbol and a list of selected comparison symbols. It then classifies the relationship and warns the user about overlap or inverse linkage.





Possible relationship labels include:





- High overlap

- Strong inverse

- Moderate overlap

- Low overlap





The dashboard sorts the monitored symbols by absolute correlation so the strongest relationships appear first.





ANALYSIS MODEL





1. RETURN SERIES CREATION





The indicator retrieves closing prices for the chosen analysis timeframe and lookback period.





It then transforms those closes into logarithmic returns, which are commonly used for correlation measurement.





2. CORRELATION CALCULATION





The indicator calculates the correlation coefficient between the current chart symbol and each monitored symbol.





Interpretation examples:

- +0.80 or higher = strong positive relationship

- -0.80 or lower = strong inverse relationship

- Mid-range values = moderate or low relationship





Thresholds are fully adjustable.





3. RISK CLASSIFICATION





Each pair relationship is labeled so the trader can quickly understand whether two symbols are moving together, moving oppositely, or behaving more independently.





DASHBOARD CONTENT





The dashboard displays:





- Symbol pair name

- Correlation percentage

- Relation type (positive or inverse)

- Risk classification

- Final top warning / top exposure relationship





This makes the tool practical for both single-symbol traders and traders who monitor a broader watchlist.





PRACTICAL USES





1. DUPLICATE EXPOSURE AVOIDANCE





If the current chart symbol has a very high positive correlation with another symbol already being traded, the user may choose to reduce position size or skip the second setup.





2. HEDGING AWARENESS





If two symbols are strongly inverse, the indicator can help reveal how one trade may partially offset the other.





3. WATCHLIST PRIORITIZATION





The trader can see which related instruments deserve closer attention.





4. PORTFOLIO DISCIPLINE





The tool is useful when a trader wants more controlled multi-symbol exposure rather than stacking multiple highly related positions.





SYMBOL FLEXIBILITY





The indicator uses a customizable symbol list. This means it can be used for:





- Forex pairs

- Gold

- Indices

- Crypto symbols

- Other broker-supported instruments





The current chart symbol can also be automatically inserted as the base reference.





ALERTS





Optional alerts can be enabled for high-correlation situations.





Available options:

- Popup alerts

- Mobile push notifications

- Alert on high-correlation detection





INPUTS





- Symbols to check

- Analysis timeframe

- Correlation lookback

- High positive threshold

- High negative threshold

- Include current-chart symbol first

- Dashboard position and size

- Popup and push alerts





WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?





- Multi-symbol traders

- Forex traders

- Gold and index traders

- Portfolio-minded traders

- Risk-control-focused traders

- Beginners who accidentally duplicate exposure and want a clearer warning system





MAIN BENEFITS





- Exposure-awareness dashboard

- Positive and inverse relationship detection

- Adjustable thresholds

- Watchlist flexibility

- Helps reduce hidden risk stacking

- Useful portfolio support tool

- Does not place trades





INSTALLATION





1. Copy CorrelationGuard_Navigator_MT5.mq5 or its compiled EX5 file into:

MQL5/Indicators





2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator.





3. Attach CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5 to a chart.





4. Add the symbols you want to compare in the inputs.





5. Use the dashboard to monitor overlap risk before opening multiple related positions.





IMPORTANT INFORMATION





This product is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as the sole basis for a trading decision. Market conditions can change rapidly, and every signal should be combined with appropriate risk management, market structure analysis, and, where relevant, fundamental awareness.





Past price behavior does not guarantee future results. Test the indicator on a demo account and select settings appropriate for the instrument, timeframe, spread, and trading style being used.



