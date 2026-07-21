SessionEdge Navigator MT5

Trading Session Activity Dashboard

TAGLINE

Trade the session, not just the candle.

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

SessionEdge Navigator MT5 is a session-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It tracks the major trading sessions and provides a practical dashboard showing whether a session is active, how much range it has produced, how that range compares with its recent average, and whether current session behavior is bullish, bearish, or range-like.

Covered sessions:
- Sydney
- Tokyo / Asian
- London
- New York

The indicator is designed for traders who want to align their trading decisions with session behavior instead of analyzing price without time-of-day context.

WHAT THE INDICATOR HELPS YOU SEE

- Which session is currently active
- How many minutes remain until a session opens or closes
- Current session range
- Average historical range for that session
- Session directional bias
- Whether the market is forming range behavior or expansion behavior

DASHBOARD CONTENT

For each session, the dashboard shows:

- Session name
- Status (active, opens soon, closed)
- Time until the next session change
- Current range in points
- Average session range in points
- Current session direction

The dashboard also produces a simple final interpretation such as:

- Asian range forming
- Bullish London expansion
- Bearish London expansion
- Bullish New York expansion
- Bearish New York expansion
- Wait for next session

HOW IT WORKS

SessionEdge Navigator MT5 uses server time and user-defined session hours. It scans intraday bars from the selected range timeframe and computes the current day’s session high and session low for each trading session.

From that data, it calculates:

- Current session range
- Session midpoint
- A basic directional classification based on where current price is positioned relative to the session range
- Average session range over a user-defined number of past days

This makes it easier to compare whether a session is quiet, normal, or expanding.

WHY SESSION ANALYSIS MATTERS

Forex and gold markets often behave differently depending on the time of day.

Examples:
- Asian session may behave more quietly and build a range.
- London may create stronger expansion or false breaks from the Asian range.
- New York may continue the London move or reverse it.

SessionEdge Navigator MT5 is intended to support that kind of contextual analysis.

PRACTICAL TRADING USES

1. RANGE ANALYSIS

If Tokyo or the broader Asian session is active and the dashboard shows low directional expansion, a trader may treat that as range-forming behavior.

2. BREAKOUT MONITORING

When London opens after a tighter Asian range, traders often look for range break opportunities.

3. SESSION EXPANSION FILTER

If a session is already near or above its average range, the trader may become more cautious about chasing a late move.

4. TIME FILTERING

Some traders only want to trade specific sessions. The dashboard can help them monitor timing directly on the chart.

5. DAILY ROUTINE SUPPORT

The indicator helps the user see where the market sits in the daily cycle.

ALERTS

Optional alerts can be enabled for session-state changes.

Available alert options:
- Popup alert
- Mobile push notification
- Alert on session open / status shift

INPUTS

- Session open and close hours
- Average-days lookback
- Range timeframe
- Show overlap option
- Dashboard position and dimensions
- Popup and push alerts

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?

- Forex traders
- Gold traders
- Index traders
- Scalpers
- Intraday traders
- Session-based traders
- Beginners who want to understand how time-of-day affects price behavior

MAIN BENEFITS

- Session timing and activity in one panel
- Current range versus average range comparison
- Easy bullish / bearish / range interpretation
- Helpful for Asian-range and London / New York analysis
- Works as a session context tool
- Does not open trades

INSTALLATION

1. Copy SessionEdge_Navigator_MT5.mq5 or its compiled EX5 file into:
   MQL5/Indicators

2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator.

3. Attach the indicator to a chart.

4. Adjust session hours to match your broker server time.

5. Use the session dashboard to support timing, range analysis, and expansion planning.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This product is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as the sole basis for a trading decision. Market conditions can change rapidly, and every signal should be combined with appropriate risk management, market structure analysis, and, where relevant, fundamental awareness.

Past price behavior does not guarantee future results. Test the indicator on a demo account and select settings appropriate for the instrument, timeframe, spread, and trading style being used.

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Atbot
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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1 (1)
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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