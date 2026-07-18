Volatility Guard Navigator MT5

Multi-Timeframe Market Activity and Risk Dashboard

TAGLINE

Know when the market is calm, active, or dangerously volatile.

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

VolatilityGuard Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe market-activity dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It measures current volatility relative to the instrument's own recent baseline and classifies conditions as:

- VERY LOW
- LOW
- NORMAL
- HIGH
- EXTREME

The indicator is not designed to predict whether price will rise or fall. Its purpose is to show how active the market is and to help traders adjust risk, lot size, stop distance, grid spacing, and strategy selection.

VolatilityGuard Navigator MT5 combines four relative-volatility ratios into one composite reading and also displays annualized historical volatility for additional context.

ANALYSIS COMPONENTS

1. ATR RATIO

The current Average True Range is compared with the average ATR over the selected baseline period.

Example:
- ATR ratio 1.00x means current ATR is approximately equal to its recent baseline.
- ATR ratio 1.50x means current ATR is approximately 50 percent higher than the baseline.
- ATR ratio 0.60x means activity is significantly lower than normal.

ATR captures true price movement, including gaps where applicable.

2. BOLLINGER BAND WIDTH RATIO

The current normalized distance between the upper and lower Bollinger Bands is compared with its historical baseline.

Narrow bands may indicate compression.
Wide bands may indicate expanding volatility.

The width is normalized relative to the middle band before comparison, making the result more suitable across instruments with different price scales.

3. STANDARD DEVIATION RATIO

The current standard deviation reading is compared with the previous baseline average.

Standard deviation helps measure how widely prices are dispersed around their average.

4. CANDLE-RANGE RATIO

The average high-to-low range of recent candles is compared with an older baseline range.

This adds a direct price-action measure of current market activity.

5. ANNUALIZED HISTORICAL VOLATILITY

The indicator calculates historical volatility from logarithmic returns and annualizes the result according to the timeframe.

The dashboard displays this as a percentage. Annual historical volatility is shown for context, while the final composite level is based on the relative ATR, Bollinger width, standard deviation, and candle-range ratios.

COMPOSITE VOLATILITY MODEL

The four relative ratios are averaged into a composite market-activity value.

Default classifications:
- Below 0.65x: VERY LOW
- 0.65x to below 0.90x: LOW
- 0.90x to below 1.30x: NORMAL
- 1.30x to below 1.80x: HIGH
- 1.80x and above: EXTREME

All classification thresholds are customizable.

Because the indicator compares the symbol with its own baseline, the same concept can be applied to Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other broker-supported instruments.

RISK GUIDANCE

For each timeframe, the dashboard provides a practical guidance label.

VERY LOW
- Watch for squeeze or breakout.
- Market movement is significantly below its recent baseline.
- Trend-following entries may lack follow-through.

LOW
- Range or light-scalping conditions.
- Movement is quieter than normal.
- Large targets may be more difficult without a volatility expansion.

NORMAL
- Normal risk settings.
- Market activity is close to its baseline.
- Standard strategy parameters may be more appropriate, subject to the symbol.

HIGH
- Reduce lot size and consider wider stops or grid spacing.
- Price is moving faster than normal.
- Tight stops and closely spaced grids may face increased risk.

EXTREME
- High risk; avoid aggressive grid exposure.
- Sharp movement, slippage, spread expansion, and rapid drawdown may become more likely.
- Risk should be reduced substantially.

These labels are general technical guidance and are not individualized financial advice.

MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS

Supported timeframes:
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1

Default enabled:
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1

The final dashboard averages the composite ratio from all ready, enabled timeframes and displays:

- Overall market volatility level
- Average composite ratio
- Number of high-volatility timeframes
- Number of extreme-volatility timeframes

This allows a trader to distinguish a temporary lower-timeframe spike from broader multi-timeframe expansion.

DASHBOARD COLUMNS

- Timeframe
- ATR ratio
- Bollinger Band width ratio
- Standard deviation ratio
- Candle-range ratio
- Annualized historical volatility
- Volatility level
- Risk guidance

The professional black panel is displayed directly on the price chart and can be moved or resized through the inputs.

CLOSED-CANDLE ANALYSIS

VolatilityGuard Navigator MT5 uses completed candles for its relative-volatility calculations. This keeps the displayed ratios more stable and prevents the current candle from continuously changing the classification before closing.

ALERTS

The indicator includes an optional high-volatility alert system.

Available options:
- Alert only for HIGH or EXTREME final conditions
- Popup alerts
- Mobile push notifications
- New-bar-only alert mode
- Duplicate-signal protection

The high/extreme alert feature is disabled by default.

CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS

- ATR period
- Bollinger Band period
- Bollinger Band deviation
- Standard deviation period
- Baseline period
- Candle-range period
- Very-low threshold
- Low threshold
- High threshold
- Extreme threshold
- Enabled timeframes
- Dashboard dimensions and placement
- Popup and push alerts
- High/extreme alert activation

PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS

1. GRID TRADING

Grid systems are highly sensitive to volatility. HIGH or EXTREME readings can support decisions to:

- Increase grid distance
- Reduce lot size
- Limit the number of open levels
- Pause aggressive entries
- Increase safety equity
- Review hedge thresholds

2. BREAKOUT TRADING

VERY LOW or LOW volatility can indicate compression. Traders may use the indicator alongside support, resistance, or a breakout tool to monitor for future expansion.

3. SCALPING

The dashboard can help distinguish quiet markets from high-speed conditions. Some scalping methods need active volatility, while others perform poorly when spreads and movement expand sharply.

4. STOP-LOSS AND TARGET PLANNING

A fixed stop distance may be unsuitable across all volatility environments. Relative-volatility information can support adaptive stop and target planning.

5. NEWS AND EVENT RISK

The indicator does not read an economic calendar, but it may reveal a volatility expansion once market activity begins increasing.

6. STRATEGY SELECTION

- Low volatility may favor range techniques.
- Normal volatility may suit standard strategy settings.
- High volatility may require reduced exposure.
- Extreme volatility may justify standing aside.

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?

- Grid traders
- Scalpers
- Breakout traders
- Day traders
- Swing traders
- Risk-conscious traders
- Traders who use dynamic stops or position sizing
- Beginners who want understandable volatility labels

MAIN BENEFITS

- Multi-factor volatility assessment
- Symbol-relative ratios
- Five clear market-activity levels
- Per-timeframe risk guidance
- Multi-timeframe composite result
- Annualized historical volatility display
- Closed-candle calculations
- Optional high/extreme alerts
- Customizable thresholds
- Does not open or manage positions

INSTALLATION

1. Copy VolatilityGuard_Navigator_MT5.mq5 or its compiled EX5 version into:
   MQL5/Indicators

2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel.

3. Attach the indicator to any chart.

4. Select the required timeframes and baseline period.

5. Adjust classification levels only after testing them on the intended instrument.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This product is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as the sole basis for a trading decision. Market conditions can change rapidly, and every signal should be combined with appropriate risk management, market structure analysis, and, where relevant, fundamental awareness.

Past price behavior does not guarantee future results. Test the indicator on a demo account and select settings appropriate for the instrument, timeframe, spread, and trading style being used.
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