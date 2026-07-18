VOLUMEPRESSURE NAVIGATOR MT5

Buying and Selling Pressure Dashboard





TAGLINE





Measure who is in control—buyers or sellers.





PRODUCT OVERVIEW





VolumePressure Navigator MT5 is a multi-timeframe pressure-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It estimates whether buyers or sellers are dominating current market behavior by analyzing the relationship between tick volume and candle direction.





The indicator is designed to simplify market-participation analysis for traders who want more information than a plain trend indicator but do not want a complex footprint or order-flow interface.





For each enabled timeframe, the indicator estimates:





- Buyer pressure percentage

- Seller pressure percentage

- Cumulative directional flow

- Potential bullish or bearish divergence

- Possible volume-climax conditions

- Final pressure result





The dashboard then checks whether multiple timeframes align in the same direction.





TIMEFRAME RESULTS





Possible result labels include:





- Strong buying pressure

- Buying pressure

- Balanced volume

- Selling pressure

- Strong selling pressure





ANALYSIS MODEL





BUYER / SELLER PRESSURE PERCENTAGES





The indicator reviews recent candles and assigns tick volume to bullish or bearish pressure according to candle direction.





- Bullish candles contribute to buyer pressure

- Bearish candles contribute to seller pressure

- Neutral candles split volume between both sides





This produces approximate buyer and seller pressure percentages.





CUMULATIVE FLOW





The indicator also tracks a cumulative directional-flow estimate over a selected number of bars.





This helps reveal whether the most recent pressure is persistently favoring one side.





DIVERGENCE MONITORING





The dashboard can flag simple pressure divergence situations, such as:





- Price weakens but bearish participation fails to expand materially

- Price pushes higher but buyer participation begins to weaken





These readings are not guaranteed reversal signals, but they may warn the trader that effort and result are becoming less aligned.





CLIMAX CONDITIONS





The indicator compares current tick volume with its recent average.





When current volume is significantly larger than average and the candle direction is strongly biased, the dashboard may mark a bull or bear climax condition.





This can help the trader notice unusually intense participation.





MULTI-TIMEFRAME ALIGNMENT





Supported timeframes:

- M5

- M15

- M30

- H1

- H4

- D1





Default enabled timeframes:

- M15

- H1

- H4

- D1





The final dashboard result checks how many enabled timeframes are aligned toward buying pressure or selling pressure.





DASHBOARD FIELDS





- Timeframe

- Buyer percentage

- Seller percentage

- Flow state

- Divergence reading

- Climax reading

- Final pressure result





The final panel also shows how many timeframes are bullish, bearish, or balanced.





IMPORTANT VOLUME NOTE





On many OTC Forex symbols, MetaTrader provides tick volume rather than centralized exchange volume. This indicator therefore estimates participation using available platform volume and directional price behavior. It should be interpreted as a retail technical-analysis aid, not as direct institutional order-flow access.





PRACTICAL USES





VolumePressure Navigator MT5 may help with:





- Trend confirmation

- Pullback filtering

- Breakout confirmation

- Avoiding entries when pressure is balanced

- Spotting possible divergence

- Monitoring aggressive participation spikes

- Multi-timeframe confluence





ALERTS





Optional alerts include:

- Popup alerts

- Mobile push notifications

- New-bar-only control





Alerts are intended for meaningful aligned pressure states.





INPUTS





- Pressure bars

- Volume average period

- Cumulative bars

- Climax multiplier

- Minimum aligned timeframes

- Enabled timeframes

- Dashboard position and appearance

- Popup and push alerts





WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?





- Forex traders

- Gold traders

- Index traders

- Intraday traders

- Swing traders

- Traders interested in participation analysis

- Beginners wanting simpler volume interpretation





MAIN BENEFITS





- Clear buyer-versus-seller dashboard

- Multi-timeframe alignment

- Cumulative flow view

- Divergence and climax awareness

- Cleaner than complex order-flow tools

- Beginner-friendly interpretation

- Does not place trades





INSTALLATION





1. Copy VolumePressure_Navigator_MT5.mq5 or its compiled EX5 file into:

MQL5/Indicators





2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator.





3. Attach VolumePressure Navigator MT5 to a chart.





4. Select the timeframes and sensitivity settings.





5. Use the result as a participation filter together with your broader trading plan.





IMPORTANT INFORMATION





This product is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as the sole basis for a trading decision. Market conditions can change rapidly, and every signal should be combined with appropriate risk management, market structure analysis, and, where relevant, fundamental awareness.





Past price behavior does not guarantee future results. Test the indicator on a demo account and select settings appropriate for the instrument, timeframe, spread, and trading style being used.



