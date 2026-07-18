VolumePressure Navigator MT5

VOLUMEPRESSURE NAVIGATOR MT5
Buying and Selling Pressure Dashboard

TAGLINE

Measure who is in control—buyers or sellers.

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

VolumePressure Navigator MT5 is a multi-timeframe pressure-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It estimates whether buyers or sellers are dominating current market behavior by analyzing the relationship between tick volume and candle direction.

The indicator is designed to simplify market-participation analysis for traders who want more information than a plain trend indicator but do not want a complex footprint or order-flow interface.

For each enabled timeframe, the indicator estimates:

- Buyer pressure percentage
- Seller pressure percentage
- Cumulative directional flow
- Potential bullish or bearish divergence
- Possible volume-climax conditions
- Final pressure result

The dashboard then checks whether multiple timeframes align in the same direction.

TIMEFRAME RESULTS

Possible result labels include:

- Strong buying pressure
- Buying pressure
- Balanced volume
- Selling pressure
- Strong selling pressure

ANALYSIS MODEL

BUYER / SELLER PRESSURE PERCENTAGES

The indicator reviews recent candles and assigns tick volume to bullish or bearish pressure according to candle direction.

- Bullish candles contribute to buyer pressure
- Bearish candles contribute to seller pressure
- Neutral candles split volume between both sides

This produces approximate buyer and seller pressure percentages.

CUMULATIVE FLOW

The indicator also tracks a cumulative directional-flow estimate over a selected number of bars.

This helps reveal whether the most recent pressure is persistently favoring one side.

DIVERGENCE MONITORING

The dashboard can flag simple pressure divergence situations, such as:

- Price weakens but bearish participation fails to expand materially
- Price pushes higher but buyer participation begins to weaken

These readings are not guaranteed reversal signals, but they may warn the trader that effort and result are becoming less aligned.

CLIMAX CONDITIONS

The indicator compares current tick volume with its recent average.

When current volume is significantly larger than average and the candle direction is strongly biased, the dashboard may mark a bull or bear climax condition.

This can help the trader notice unusually intense participation.

MULTI-TIMEFRAME ALIGNMENT

Supported timeframes:
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1

Default enabled timeframes:
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1

The final dashboard result checks how many enabled timeframes are aligned toward buying pressure or selling pressure.

DASHBOARD FIELDS

- Timeframe
- Buyer percentage
- Seller percentage
- Flow state
- Divergence reading
- Climax reading
- Final pressure result

The final panel also shows how many timeframes are bullish, bearish, or balanced.

IMPORTANT VOLUME NOTE

On many OTC Forex symbols, MetaTrader provides tick volume rather than centralized exchange volume. This indicator therefore estimates participation using available platform volume and directional price behavior. It should be interpreted as a retail technical-analysis aid, not as direct institutional order-flow access.

PRACTICAL USES

VolumePressure Navigator MT5 may help with:

- Trend confirmation
- Pullback filtering
- Breakout confirmation
- Avoiding entries when pressure is balanced
- Spotting possible divergence
- Monitoring aggressive participation spikes
- Multi-timeframe confluence

ALERTS

Optional alerts include:
- Popup alerts
- Mobile push notifications
- New-bar-only control

Alerts are intended for meaningful aligned pressure states.

INPUTS

- Pressure bars
- Volume average period
- Cumulative bars
- Climax multiplier
- Minimum aligned timeframes
- Enabled timeframes
- Dashboard position and appearance
- Popup and push alerts

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR?

- Forex traders
- Gold traders
- Index traders
- Intraday traders
- Swing traders
- Traders interested in participation analysis
- Beginners wanting simpler volume interpretation

MAIN BENEFITS

- Clear buyer-versus-seller dashboard
- Multi-timeframe alignment
- Cumulative flow view
- Divergence and climax awareness
- Cleaner than complex order-flow tools
- Beginner-friendly interpretation
- Does not place trades

INSTALLATION

1. Copy VolumePressure_Navigator_MT5.mq5 or its compiled EX5 file into:
   MQL5/Indicators

2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator.

3. Attach VolumePressure Navigator MT5 to a chart.

4. Select the timeframes and sensitivity settings.

5. Use the result as a participation filter together with your broader trading plan.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This product is a technical-analysis indicator. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as the sole basis for a trading decision. Market conditions can change rapidly, and every signal should be combined with appropriate risk management, market structure analysis, and, where relevant, fundamental awareness.

Past price behavior does not guarantee future results. Test the indicator on a demo account and select settings appropriate for the instrument, timeframe, spread, and trading style being used.

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
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TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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