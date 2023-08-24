Enjoy Dax40 Scaper Mt5

Unlock the potential of your trading journey with the Enjoy Dax40 Scalper EA, meticulously crafted for scalping strategies across higher time frame trends. This powerful EA excels in navigating the intricacies of the Dax40 (De40) or Ger40 indices, extending its proficiency to the UsTec (Nasdaq100) and US30 (DJ IND) markets. Boasting a strategic blend of our proprietary custom trend indicator and other short-term and long MT5 standard trend indicators, this EA operates on a pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop order model, fortified by fixed stop-loss measures.

Special Limited-Time Offer: Unlock the Power of Enjoy Dax40 Scalper EA at a Discounted Rate!

For a limited time only, seize the opportunity to supercharge your trading strategy with the Enjoy Dax40 Scalper EA at an exclusive discounted rate. Elevate your trading potential and enjoy the benefits of this sophisticated EA designed for scalping strategies on higher time frame trends.

Discounted Rate: $101 (Original Price: $151)

Key Features:

Tailored for Dax40 (De40), Ger40, UsTec (Nasdaq100), and US30 (DJ IND).

Utilizes a unique combination of custom and standard trend indicators.

Works on a pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop order model.

Every order is safeguarded by a fixed stop-loss.

Personalized guidance and EA setups are readily available upon request.

Special Note: To unleash the full potential of the EA, utilize the provided set files for testing on Real Tick data. Live performance details and set files are conveniently accessible here

Best Working Symbols: DE40, DAX40, Us30, and UsTech(100).

Performance Metrics:

Impressive Win/Loss ratio.

Maximum Drawdown (DD) depends on Auto lot size, influenced by user-set Stop Loss values.

After testing on real tick data, the maximum DD is capped at 30% of your account balance if you use our given settings.

Ea Working Settings:

Operates on pending orders with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profits for each order.

Trailing Stop Loss activated after breaking even, enhancing profit locking.

Auto Lot Size adjusts based on the account balance.

No Martingale or Grid System employed, emphasizing low risk with profit opportunities.

Usage and Optimization:

Set files stored in the comment section facilitate testing and ease of use.

Minimum starting balance recommended: 1000 USD.

Works on H-4 and H-12 time charts.

Optimize parameters such as working time, entry points, Stop Loss, Take Profits, Break Even, and Trailing Start for personalized auto trading.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk, and capital loss is possible. Past performance or testing results are not guaranteed. Strict stop-loss measures are implemented for loss limitation and client fund safety. Consult with us if you are new to the market or require assistance in starting with a minimum balance. Your satisfaction and mindset are paramount. After thorough testing on a demo account, transition to a real trading account with