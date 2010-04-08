ICT Kill Zones Sessions MT4

ICT Kill Zones marks the four main intraday sessions on your chart and the high and low of each session. It is an analytical tool for traders who follow the ICT and Smart Money approach. It does not place orders and does not give automatic buy or sell signals. It shows when the active sessions occur and where session liquidity rests, so you can make your own trading decisions. 

Session high and low levels and sweep events are confirmed on closed candles only. Past levels are not redrawn.

The MT5 version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182230

 

What it shows

- Vertical background shading for four sessions: Asian, London Open, New York Open, London Close. Each session has its own time window and color.

- The high and low line of each session, drawn behind the candles and extended to the right as liquidity reference levels.

- A marker and alert when a closed candle breaks a session high or low.

- A dashboard with the active session, a countdown to the session end or to the next session, and the high, low and status of each session for the current day.

 

Time settings

- You can enter session times in broker server time, or in GMT with a broker offset.

- Every session can be turned on or off, and every start time, end time and color is an input.

 

Alerts

- Optional alerts when price enters or leaves a session, and when a session high or low is swept.

- Channels: terminal popup, mobile push notification, email and sound. Each channel can be turned on or off.

 

How traders use it

The session high and low act as liquidity levels. A common workflow is to let the Asian range build, then watch for a sweep of a session high or low during London or New York, followed by a shift in market structure, before taking a trade in the direction of the higher timeframe bias. Targets are often the opposite session liquidity. The indicator provides the timing and the levels; the entry decision and risk management remain with you.

 

Works on any symbol and any timeframe. The M5 and M15 timeframes show the intraday sweeps clearly.

 

Main inputs

- Time zone mode and broker GMT offset

- Days of shading and number of recent days for high and low lines

- Session on or off, start, end, band color and line color

- Line width, extension and swept line dimming

- Dashboard position, font and colors

- Alert events and channels

 

Notes

- This is an analytical indicator. It does not guarantee any trading result.

- All inputs, labels and messages are in English.

 

Support

If you have a question or find an issue, please use the product comments section or send a private message through the website. Please include your symbol, timeframe and settings so the issue can be reproduced.


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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
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Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calcula
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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FVG Hunter
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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Gann Trend Navigator
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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Heiken Ashi Trend Engine
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Heiken Ashi Trend Engine Heiken Ashi shows you where the trend is. It does not show you the moment the trend turns, and it does not tell you whether the bigger picture agrees. That is where traders lose money on a tool they otherwise trust. Heiken Ashi Trend Engine closes both gaps. ===================================== It marks the turn, not just the trend. Every confirmed Heiken Ashi trend flip prints an arrow: BUY when the trend turns bullish, SELL when it turns bearish. No interpretation, n
Volatility Apex Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Volatility Apex Pro Know the trend. Time the turn. Trade with confidence. Volatility Apex Pro turns raw price volatility into clear, actionable decisions. Built on an adaptive ATR trailing-stop engine and confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter, it tells you where the trend is, where your stop belongs, and exactly when momentum flips - all on the closed bar, with no repainting. Stop staring at messy charts. Get one clean trend line, precise entry arrows, and a live dashboard that answers
Trend Precision
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Trend Precision — Entry System with HTF Filter & Auto SL/TP TrendPrecision  turns the classic Trend strategy into a complete, decision-ready trading tool. Instead of just drawing a line and leaving you to guess, it tells you where the trend is, when to enter, where to place your stop, and where to take profit — all confirmed on the closed bar so signals do not repaint. It is built for traders who want a clean chart and a clear plan: one glance at the arrow, the coloured trend line, and the on-ch
Volatility Pulse Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Volatility Pulse Pro - MT5 Indicator One number. Every market. Always the same meaning. Every market moves at its own speed. A 30-pip move is huge on one pair and barely noticeable on another. Gold can move more in one London hour than it does all night in Asia. So when your RSI says 70 — what does that actually mean? It depends on the pair. It depends on the hour. That is why the same settings never seem to work everywhere. Volatility Pulse Pro fixes that. It measures how strong a move is   com
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