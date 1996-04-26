M1 Gold Sniper Pro
- Indicators
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Do Thi Phuong AnhHi, I'm PA, 27 years old. I have 3 years of experience in forex trading and freelance work on various related projects, especially programming... I look forward to your assistance in the future and hope you have a good experience here.
- Version: 2.10
- Activations: 5
M1 GoldSniper Pro: The sniper-precision scalping system built for Gold traders.
Most M1 indicators flood your chart with false signals. M1 GoldSniper Pro is different — it uses a Triple Confirmation System that requires three independent filters to agree before printing a single arrow. The result: fewer signals, higher quality, and the confidence to actually pull the trigger.
Signals are calculated on closed candles only. They never repaint. Never move. Never disappear.
MetaTrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178722
Designed For
- XAUUSD (Gold) scalpers on M1 — the indicator's primary focus
- Traders who want a complete, ready-to-use system with no extra tools needed
- Anyone tired of repaint indicators and false signals on the 1-minute chart
- Works on all pairs and all timeframes — not just Gold
How The Triple Confirmation System Works
A BUY or SELL arrow only appears when all three filters pass at the same time:
- Filter 1 — EMA Trend Engine (EMA 34 / EMA 89)
- Filter 2 — CCI Momentum Detector (CCI 14)
- Filter 3 — ATR Volatility Breakout
- Optional: M5 Higher Timeframe Alignment.
Dynamic Support & Resistance Zones
Two dotted lines — gold (resistance) and silver (support) — are drawn automatically based on recent price structure. No manual drawing. No extra indicators. Use them to:
- Confirm entries near key levels
- Place logical stop-losses
- Identify take-profit targets
Key Features At A Glance
- NON-REPAINT — signals locked on closed candle, guaranteed
- NON-LAG — signal appears the moment the candle closes
- Triple Confirmation — 3 independent filters must agree
- Dynamic SR Zones — built-in, no extra indicator needed
- Multi-TF Dashboard — M1, M5, M15 trends in one panel
- Signal Filter Debug — see exactly which filter is blocking
- Spread Filter — blocks signals when spread is abnormally high
- HTF Filter — optional M5 alignment for ultra-selective mode
- Full Alerts — popup, sound, email, push
- Works on all symbols — optimized for XAUUSD, runs on anything
- Adjustable sensitivity — tune the ATR multiplier for more or fewer signals
Important Notes
- Recommended risk: 1–2% per trade maximum
- Best results on XAUUSD M1 and M5; works on all pairs
- Past signal performance does not guarantee future results
- Always combine with sound risk management
Good luck and good trading!