M1 Gold Sniper Pro

M1 GoldSniper Pro: The sniper-precision scalping system built for Gold traders.

Most M1 indicators flood your chart with false signals. M1 GoldSniper Pro is different — it uses a Triple Confirmation System that requires three independent filters to agree before printing a single arrow. The result: fewer signals, higher quality, and the confidence to actually pull the trigger.

Signals are calculated on closed candles only. They never repaint. Never move. Never disappear.

MetaTrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178722

    Designed For

    • XAUUSD (Gold) scalpers on M1 — the indicator's primary focus
    • Traders who want a complete, ready-to-use system with no extra tools needed
    • Anyone tired of repaint indicators and false signals on the 1-minute chart
    • Works on all pairs and all timeframes — not just Gold

    How The Triple Confirmation System Works

    A BUY or SELL arrow only appears when all three filters pass at the same time:

    • Filter 1 — EMA Trend Engine (EMA 34 / EMA 89)
    • Filter 2 — CCI Momentum Detector (CCI 14)
    • Filter 3 — ATR Volatility Breakout
    • Optional: M5 Higher Timeframe Alignment.

    Dynamic Support & Resistance Zones

    Two dotted lines — gold (resistance) and silver (support) — are drawn automatically based on recent price structure. No manual drawing. No extra indicators. Use them to:

    • Confirm entries near key levels
    • Place logical stop-losses
    • Identify take-profit targets

    Key Features At A Glance

    • NON-REPAINT — signals locked on closed candle, guaranteed
    • NON-LAG — signal appears the moment the candle closes
    • Triple Confirmation — 3 independent filters must agree
    • Dynamic SR Zones — built-in, no extra indicator needed
    • Multi-TF Dashboard — M1, M5, M15 trends in one panel
    • Signal Filter Debug — see exactly which filter is blocking
    • Spread Filter — blocks signals when spread is abnormally high
    • HTF Filter — optional M5 alignment for ultra-selective mode
    • Full Alerts — popup, sound, email, push
    • Works on all symbols — optimized for XAUUSD, runs on anything
    • Adjustable sensitivity — tune the ATR multiplier for more or fewer signals

    Important Notes

    • Recommended risk: 1–2% per trade maximum
    • Best results on XAUUSD M1 and M5; works on all pairs
    • Past signal performance does not guarantee future results
    • Always combine with sound risk management

    Good luck and good trading! 

     

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