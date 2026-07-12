Heiken Ashi Trend Engine



Heiken Ashi shows you where the trend is. It does not show you the moment the trend turns, and it does not tell you whether the bigger picture agrees. That is where traders lose money on a tool they otherwise trust.

Heiken Ashi Trend Engine closes both gaps.

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It marks the turn, not just the trend. Every confirmed Heiken Ashi trend flip prints an arrow: BUY when the trend turns bullish, SELL when it turns bearish. No interpretation, no second-guessing, no staring at a chart wondering whether this candle counts. The engine decides, and it decides on closed bars only.

It never repaints. Signals are evaluated on closed bars. The forming bar can never carry an arrow. The higher timeframe filter reads the last fully closed higher timeframe candle, never the one still forming. The history you see is the history you would have traded. This is the exact point where most multi-timeframe indicators repaint quietly, and it is the point this engine is built around.

It keeps you on the right side of the higher timeframe. Before any arrow appears, the flip is checked against the higher timeframe Heiken Ashi direction. Leave the setting on CURRENT and the engine picks the correct higher timeframe by itself. Counter-trend noise is filtered out before it reaches your screen.

It filters out the chop. Smoothed Heiken Ashi removes single-bar noise. A cooldown counter stops arrow clusters inside ranges. Optional candle-quality rules (body size in ATR, opposite wick ratio, streak length) let you tighten the engine from a fast scalping tool to a conservative swing tool without touching the logic.

You will not miss a signal. Popup, push notification, email and sound alerts. Each closed bar alerts once, never twice.

You will see the signal. Arrows are drawn in two layers, a bright arrow over a contrasting glow outline. They stay visible on any chart theme and inside the densest candle clusters.

You stay in control of the chart. One chart button hides the Heiken Ashi layer instantly. Raw price candles come back, while arrows, alerts and the dashboard keep running. Read the true price structure and the trend signal at the same time.

You always know where you stand. A compact dashboard reports the current trend, candle streak, momentum grade, higher timeframe direction, filter states and the age of the last signal.

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Works on any symbol and any timeframe: forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks.

This is an analytical indicator. It does not open, modify or close orders. Trend reading and signal timing are handled by the engine. Position sizing and risk management stay with you.



