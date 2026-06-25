ConfluX Pro

ConfluX Pro - Multi-Filter Trend Confluence Indicator


ConfluX Pro is a multi-filter confluence indicator built to help traders identify higher-quality entries by requiring several independent market factors to agree before a signal is shown. Every signal is calculated on closed candles only - the indicator never repaints and never reads future price data.

HOW IT WORKS

Specifically optimized for XAUUSD, BTCUSD - this indicator adapts to changing market conditions through ATR-based volatility logic and rule-based signal validation, providing consistent and objective trading confirmations across multiple timeframes from M1 to H4.

ConfluX Pro combines a trend engine with a set of optional confirmation filters. Each filter can be switched on or off directly from the on-chart control panel, without reopening the indicator settings:

- Supertrend - the core trend-following engine. It defines the prevailing  direction and acts as the baseline that other filters confirm or reject.
- ATR - measures current volatility and feeds the Stop Loss / Take Profit distance, so risk levels adapt to how active the market is.
- ADX / DI - filters out signals generated during weak or directionless markets, where trend-following setups tend to underperform.
- RSI - confirms momentum is aligned with the signal direction.
- MACD Divergence - flags weakening momentum before a possible reversal.
- Bollinger Bands - highlights stretched price extremes.
- EMA Trend / Fast-Slow EMA / EMA Slope / EMA Zone - a family of moving  average filters that confirm the broader directional bias at different sensitivities.
- Volume Profile / VWAP - adds a volume-based read of market participation.
- Min Bars Between Signals - prevents signals from clustering too closely together during choppy conditions.
- Probability Score - calculates the percentage of enabled filters that agree with the candidate signal, and blocks low-confidence setups below  a user-defined threshold.
- Fibonacci Filter / Fibonacci Take Profit - uses recent swing structure  to qualify pullback entries and to offer an additional, structure-based  exit target alongside the fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit.
- Early Close - closes a tracked setup if the trend filter reverses before  the original target is reached, instead of holding through a full  reversal.

- Time Filter / Distance Filter / ATR Over-Extension / ATR Strength /  Candle Close / Wick filters - a set of optional quality checks that can  restrict signals to specific trading hours, require minimum distance  from the trend line, avoid overextended entries, require sufficient  volatility, and avoid candles with weak bodies or large rejection wicks.


[Full Guide]


ON-CHART DISPLAY

- Every signal is marked with an arrow plus clearly labelled Entry, Stop  Loss and Take Profit levels, so the trade idea is visible at a glance  instead of requiring manual calculation.
- A built-in Statistics Panel keeps a running count of trades, win rate,  average result and other metrics directly on the chart, based on how  the historical signals on the current chart would have played out.
- All panel colors, font size and position are configurable through the  indicator inputs.
- Alerts are available through push notification, e-mail and sound, so a  new signal can be noticed without watching the chart continuously.

IMPORTANT NOTES

- The Statistics Panel reflects a historical simulation of past signals on the chart you are viewing. It is provided as a transparency tool to review how the configured filters behaved historically, and it does  not guarantee similar results in the future. Markets change, and past  behaviour is not a promise of future performance.
- ConfluX Pro is an indicator, not an automated trading robot. It does  not place, modify or close real positions; all execution decisions  remain with the trader.

- Works on any timeframe and any symbol supported by your broker. All filters, thresholds and risk multipliers are configurable to match   your own trading approach.

After purchasing, if you need support or guidance on using the indicator, please contact me via the MQL5 messaging system.


Recommended starting point: enable a small number of filters first, watch how the Statistics Panel responds on your own chart history, then adjust filter combinations and thresholds to match the instrument and timeframe you trade.

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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Volatility Apex Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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