M1 GoldSniper Pro MT5
- Indicators
-
Do Thi Phuong AnhHi, I'm PA, 27 years old. I have 3 years of experience in forex trading and freelance work on various related projects, especially programming... I look forward to your assistance in the future and hope you have a good experience here.
- Version: 2.40
- Updated: 18 June 2026
- Activations: 5
M1 GoldSniper Pro - MetaTrader 5
Triple Confirmation Scalping System for XAUUSD M1
M1 GoldSniper Pro generates non-repaint BUY and SELL signals on XAUUSD M1 using three independent filters that must all agree before any arrow appears on the chart. The result is a low-noise, high-clarity signal system designed for scalpers who need precision on the 1-minute chart.
All signals are locked to closed candle data. They do not repaint, move, or disappear.
MetaTrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177596
What Makes It Different
- Triple Confirmation: EMA trend, CCI momentum, and ATR breakout must all pass before a signal is shown - no single-filter noise
- Non-repaint guarantee: signals are calculated only on the closed candle and never change after appearing
- Built-in Dynamic SR zones: gold resistance and silver support lines drawn automatically - no extra indicator needed
- Multi-timeframe dashboard: see M1, M5, and M15 trend direction in one panel without switching charts
- Filter diagnostic panel: shows exactly which condition is blocking a signal, so you always know why no arrow appeared
- Spread-aware: live spread filter automatically blocks signals when market conditions are unfavorable
How the Signal System Works
- Filter 1 - EMA Trend (34 / 89): Only takes signals in the direction of the dominant trend. Blocks counter-trend entries that are the primary cause of M1 losses.
- Filter 2 - CCI Momentum (14): Confirms that momentum is turning in the signal direction. Entries happen at the start of a move, not at its exhaustion point.
- Filter 3 - ATR Volatility Breakout: Filters out signals during flat, low-volatility conditions. Only confirms when real momentum is present in the bar.
Adds a fourth layer by requiring M5 trend alignment with the M1 signal. Enable for fewer, higher-quality entries. Disable for more signals in ranging markets.
Key Features
- Non-repaint BUY and SELL arrows on closed candles
- Three independent confirmation filters
- Dynamic support and resistance zones, auto-drawn
- Dashboard: M1, M5, M15 trend, CCI zone, ATR, spread
- Signal filter diagnostic panel (PASS / FAIL per filter)
- BUY and SELL signal counter displayed on chart
- Full alert system: popup, sound, email, push notification
- Spread filter: blocks signals on abnormal spread
- Optional M5 alignment filter for selective entries
- ATR multiplier adjustable: more signals or fewer, higher quality
- Works on any symbol and timeframe, primary target XAUUSD M1
Quick Start
- Step 1 - Attach to XAUUSD M1 chart. Dashboard appears top-left immediately.
- Step 2 - Wait for a blue arrow (BUY) or red arrow (SELL). Confirm M1 and M5 trends match in the dashboard and spread is green before entering.
- Step 3 - Enter at the open of the next candle. Use the Dynamic SR zones to guide stop-loss and take-profit placement.
Best sessions: London 08:00-12:00 GMT and New York 13:00-17:00 GMT. Avoid entries immediately after major news events.
Main Input Parameters
- EMA Fast / Slow: trend filter periods. Default: 34 / 89
- CCI Period / Level: momentum filter. Default: 14 / 100
- ATR Period / Multiplier: breakout filter sensitivity. Default: 14 / 1.0
- Use HTF Filter: enable M5 alignment check. Default: true
- Use Spread Filter / Max Spread: spread gate. Default: true / 50 points
- SR Period: lookback for dynamic SR zones. Default: 20 bars
- Arrow Size / Gap: visual settings. Default: 3 / 2.0
- Show Dashboard: enable or disable the info panel. Default: true
- Alert Popup / Sound / Email / Push: notification options
Notes
- Recommended risk: 1 to 2 percent per trade
- Optimized for XAUUSD M1 and M5. Works on any pair and timeframe
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- Always use sound risk management
Thanks!
I bought this indicator yesterday since I think, there is a high potential.
I am just testing and reached out to the developer for some clarification. He is really supportive and nice and shared some additional information which was really helpful! Looking forward testing!