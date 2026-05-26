M1 GoldSniper Pro MT5

M1 GoldSniper Pro - MetaTrader 5





Triple Confirmation Scalping System for XAUUSD M1





M1 GoldSniper Pro generates non-repaint BUY and SELL signals on XAUUSD M1 using three independent filters that must all agree before any arrow appears on the chart. The result is a low-noise, high-clarity signal system designed for scalpers who need precision on the 1-minute chart.





All signals are locked to closed candle data. They do not repaint, move, or disappear.





MetaTrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177596







What Makes It Different

Triple Confirmation: EMA trend, CCI momentum, and ATR breakout must all pass before a signal is shown - no single-filter noise

Non-repaint guarantee: signals are calculated only on the closed candle and never change after appearing

Built-in Dynamic SR zones: gold resistance and silver support lines drawn automatically - no extra indicator needed

Multi-timeframe dashboard: see M1, M5, and M15 trend direction in one panel without switching charts

Filter diagnostic panel: shows exactly which condition is blocking a signal, so you always know why no arrow appeared

Spread-aware: live spread filter automatically blocks signals when market conditions are unfavorable





How the Signal System Works





Filter 1 - EMA Trend (34 / 89): Only takes signals in the direction of the dominant trend. Blocks counter-trend entries that are the primary cause of M1 losses.

Filter 2 - CCI Momentum (14): Confirms that momentum is turning in the signal direction. Entries happen at the start of a move, not at its exhaustion point.

Filter 3 - ATR Volatility Breakout: Filters out signals during flat, low-volatility conditions. Only confirms when real momentum is present in the bar.

Adds a fourth layer by requiring M5 trend alignment with the M1 signal. Enable for fewer, higher-quality entries. Disable for more signals in ranging markets.





Key Features



Non-repaint BUY and SELL arrows on closed candles

Three independent confirmation filters

Dynamic support and resistance zones, auto-drawn

Dashboard: M1, M5, M15 trend, CCI zone, ATR, spread

Signal filter diagnostic panel (PASS / FAIL per filter)

BUY and SELL signal counter displayed on chart

Full alert system: popup, sound, email, push notification

Spread filter: blocks signals on abnormal spread

Optional M5 alignment filter for selective entries

ATR multiplier adjustable: more signals or fewer, higher quality

Works on any symbol and timeframe, primary target XAUUSD M1





Quick Start Step 1 - Attach to XAUUSD M1 chart. Dashboard appears top-left immediately.

Step 2 - Wait for a blue arrow (BUY) or red arrow (SELL). Confirm M1 and M5 trends match in the dashboard and spread is green before entering.

Step 3 - Enter at the open of the next candle. Use the Dynamic SR zones to guide stop-loss and take-profit placement.

Best sessions: London 08:00-12:00 GMT and New York 13:00-17:00 GMT. Avoid entries immediately after major news events.





Main Input Parameters



- EMA Fast / Slow: trend filter periods. Default: 34 / 89

- CCI Period / Level: momentum filter. Default: 14 / 100

- ATR Period / Multiplier: breakout filter sensitivity. Default: 14 / 1.0

- Use HTF Filter: enable M5 alignment check. Default: true

- Use Spread Filter / Max Spread: spread gate. Default: true / 50 points

- SR Period: lookback for dynamic SR zones. Default: 20 bars

- Arrow Size / Gap: visual settings. Default: 3 / 2.0

- Show Dashboard: enable or disable the info panel. Default: true

- Alert Popup / Sound / Email / Push: notification options









Notes

- Recommended risk: 1 to 2 percent per trade

- Optimized for XAUUSD M1 and M5. Works on any pair and timeframe

- Past performance does not guarantee future results

- Always use sound risk management









Thanks!