TrendPulse Pro MT5

TrendPulse Pro MT5  identifies trend direction and reversals on any symbol and timeframe. It colors each candle by trend, marks reversal bars with clear arrow signals, and instantly draws ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels — so you always know where to enter, where to protect capital, and where to take profits, without any manual calculation.

Every signal is based on closed bars and does not repaint.

How It Works

Each closed bar is scored by three independent conditions:

       Fast EMA position relative to Slow EMA

       Closing price position relative to a Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA)

       Fast EMA position relative to the SMMA

A majority of two out of three conditions determines the bar's trend direction. This scoring approach reduces false readings in ranging markets compared to single-condition methods.

A reversal arrow appears only when the scored direction changes — from bullish to bearish or vice versa — and only after passing the Signal Quality Filter (see below). This keeps the chart clean and focuses attention on meaningful trend shifts.

 

Features

       Candle coloring — every bar colored by real-time trend direction

       Arrow signals — up arrow marks bullish reversals, down arrow marks bearish reversals

       Automatic ATR TP/SL — Stop Loss, Take Profit 1, and Take Profit 2 drawn on every signal

       Signal Quality Filter — three adjustable parameters to control signal frequency and quality

       Higher Timeframe confirmation — optional filter that suppresses signals against the higher timeframe trend

       Dashboard panel — live readout of trend, HTF direction, RSI, ATR in pips, and signal count

       Full alert system — popup, push notification, and email

       No repaint — all signals are fixed once the signal bar closes

 

Signal Quality Filter — Control Your Signal Frequency

This is the most important section for customizing TrendPulse Pro to your trading style. Three parameters work together to determine how selective the indicator is. Raise any value to get fewer, higher-quality signals. Lower any value to get more signals.

 

ConfirmBars

The new trend must hold for this many consecutive bars before an arrow fires. Set to 1 to disable (every flip generates a signal). Default 3 filters out single-bar noise. Increase to 5 or higher for swing setups on H1/H4.

MinTrendBars

The previous trend must have lasted at least this many bars. This eliminates reversal signals generated during sideways price action, where trends flip back and forth rapidly. Default 5 is a good starting point for H1.

MinATR_Mult

Price must move at least this multiple of ATR from the flip bar before the signal is confirmed. Filters low-momentum reversals. Set to 0 to disable. Default 0.5 removes weak signals without being overly restrictive.

 

Quick reference — more signals vs. fewer signals:

More signals (scalping, M5–M15)

ConfirmBars = 1  |  MinTrendBars = 2  |  MinATR_Mult = 0

Balanced — default (intraday, H1)

ConfirmBars = 3  |  MinTrendBars = 5  |  MinATR_Mult = 0.5

Fewer signals (swing, H4–D1)

ConfirmBars = 5  |  MinTrendBars = 8  |  MinATR_Mult = 0.8

 

Higher Timeframe Filter (HTF_Period)

Set HTF_Period to the higher timeframe in minutes. When active, a signal is suppressed only if the higher timeframe trend strongly opposes it — a neutral HTF reading does not block any signal. Set to 0 to disable the filter entirely.

Rule: always set HTF to at least 4 times your chart timeframe.

 

Chart M5  → HTF 60

H1 confirmation

Chart M15 → HTF 240

H4 confirmation

Chart H1  → HTF 240

H4 confirmation (recommended for XAUUSD)

Chart H4  → HTF 1440

D1 confirmation

 

How to Use

1. Attach TrendPulse Pro to a chart.

2. Hide default MT5 candles: right-click the chart, select Properties, go to the Colors tab, and set Bull and Bear candle colors to match the chart background. TrendPulse Pro draws its own colored candles on top.

3. A green up arrow below a bar signals a bullish reversal. A red down arrow above a bar signals a bearish reversal.

4. After each arrow, three solid lines appear: a Crimson Stop Loss line, a Green Take Profit 1 line, and a Gold Take Profit 2 line.

5. The dashboard in the chart corner shows the current trend, HTF direction, RSI, ATR in pips, and signal count over the selected lookback period.

6. Adjust ConfirmBars, MinTrendBars, and MinATR_Mult to match your preferred signal frequency (see Signal Quality Filter section above).

 

Notes

       Designed for MetaTrader 4. Works on all symbols and all standard timeframes.

       All signals are based on closed bars and do not repaint after the bar closes.

       The HTF filter reads bar index 1 (the last fully closed bar) of the selected higher timeframe to avoid lookahead bias.

       Signal statistics in the dashboard are informational only and do not represent forward performance.

       For best backtest results, ensure M1 historical data is fully downloaded via Tools > History Center before running the Strategy Tester.

 

After Purchase

After purchase, contact me through the mql5.com messaging system or in the product comments section. I will provide a PDF trading guide with detailed entry and exit examples, and answer any questions about the indicator.

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5 (5)
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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5 (12)
Indicators
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Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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