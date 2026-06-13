Currency Strength Compass MT5

Product: Currency Strength Compass MT5 (CSM_Pro)

Currency Strength Compass shows, at a glance, which currency is being bought and which is being sold. It measures the relative strength of the eight major currencies and Gold from a basket of 28 pairs and presents it two ways: a ranked list, or a multi-timeframe grid that places M15, H1, H4 and D1 side by side.

Every reading is calculated on closed bars only, so the lines and the panel are non-repainting. A value never changes after its bar has closed.

After purchasing, please contact me to receive the complete user manual PDF.

What it shows

  • Strength of the 8 majors plus Gold, refreshed on every closed bar.
  • Colored strength lines in a sub-window, one color per currency.
  • A panel that ranks the currencies and also serves as a color legend.
  • A multi-timeframe grid: currencies in rows, timeframes in columns, each cell green when positive and red when negative, so agreement and divergence between timeframes are easy to see in one place.
  • A bias line per timeframe that marks which timeframes line up with your highest timeframe.
  • Divergence alerts by popup, push, email or sound when the gap between the strongest and the weakest currency reaches your threshold.

Why traders use it

  • Choose a direction: favor the strong currency against the weak one.
  • Filter pairs: act where one side clearly leads; stand aside when the currencies are clustered near zero.
  • Read several timeframes without opening extra charts. When the grid agrees from top to bottom, the move has broader support.

Built to be reliable

  • One self-contained file. No DLL and no external indicator references.
  • Detects your broker's symbol prefix and suffix automatically.
  • Runs on any chart and timeframe, and keeps working when a symbol or its history is not loaded yet.

Main inputs: calculation timeframe and lookback, include Gold, symbol mapping, panel and grid layout, per-currency line visibility, and the alert channels and divergence level.

Suggested start (H1): lookback 12, history 300, divergence 1.2.

Note: this is an analysis tool and does not place orders. Trading carries risk; test on a demo account first. Download the free version and run it in the Strategy Tester before you decide.


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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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