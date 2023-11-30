RSI Experiment Extended MT5

5
MT5 RSI Experiment: This indicator leverages the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and floating levels to pinpoint potential buy and sell signals.

The code uses enums for prices and RSI calculation methods. These enums define indicator parameters.

Input variables include RSI period, price type for RSI calculation, smoothing method, and look-back period with levels for floating levels.

Index buffers store RSI fill, RSI up line, RSI middle line, RSI down line, and trend line data.

For each bar, it calculates RSI and smoothed price. Floating levels are determined based on the look-back period. It then assesses whether RSI is above or below the middle level.

  • Sell signal: RSI above middle level and smoothed price above upper level.
  • Buy signal: RSI below middle level and smoothed price below lower level.
Reviews 1
220072256
4881
220072256 2023.12.02 16:45 
 

Excellent indicator!!

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FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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220072256 2023.12.02 16:45 
 

Excellent indicator!!

Do Thi Phuong Anh
2966
Reply from developer Do Thi Phuong Anh 2023.12.02 17:47
Thank you for your generous comment!
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