RSI Experiment Extended MT5
- Indicators
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Do Thi Phuong AnhHi, I'm PA, 27 years old. I have 3 years of experience in forex trading and freelance work on various related projects, especially programming... I look forward to your assistance in the future and hope you have a good experience here.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
MT5 RSI Experiment: This indicator leverages the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and floating levels to pinpoint potential buy and sell signals.
The code uses enums for prices and RSI calculation methods. These enums define indicator parameters.
Input variables include RSI period, price type for RSI calculation, smoothing method, and look-back period with levels for floating levels.
Index buffers store RSI fill, RSI up line, RSI middle line, RSI down line, and trend line data.
For each bar, it calculates RSI and smoothed price. Floating levels are determined based on the look-back period. It then assesses whether RSI is above or below the middle level.
- Sell signal: RSI above middle level and smoothed price above upper level.
- Buy signal: RSI below middle level and smoothed price below lower level.
Excellent indicator!!