Volatility Apex Pro

Volatility Apex Pro

Know the trend. Time the turn. Trade with confidence.


Volatility Apex Pro turns raw price volatility into clear, actionable decisions. Built on an adaptive ATR trailing-stop engine and confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter, it tells you where the trend is, where your stop belongs, and exactly when momentum flips - all on the closed bar, with no repainting.

Stop staring at messy charts. Get one clean trend line, precise entry arrows, and a live dashboard that answers the only question that matters: long, short, or stay out?

Key Features

Additional 

details
Adaptive Volatility Stop
 an ATR-based trailing line that follows the trend and doubles as a dynamic stop-loss level
Non-repaint signals
 Buy/Sell arrows print only on the closed candle and never move or disappear. What you backtest is what you trade.
Higher-Timeframe trend filter
 automatically hides counter-trend signals so you trade in sync with the bigger picture (auto or manual HTF selection).
ZigZag market structure
 highlights swing highs/lows to read trends, pullbacks, and momentum at a glance.
High-visibility glow arrows
 bright, white-outlined entry arrows that stand out on any chart background or theme
Live info dashboard
 current trend, HTF trend, stop price, distance, ATR, and the latest signal in one compact panel
4-channel alerts
 popup, push notification, email, and sound, so you never miss a setup
 MT4 & MT5 + EA-ready  works on all symbols and timeframes (best on M15–H4); trend/signal buffers exposed via iCustom for your own Expert Advisors


How to Trade

1. Wait for a Buy/Sell arrow on a closed candle.
2. Confirm the HTF panel agrees with the signal direction.

3. Use the Volatility Stop line as your trailing stop; exit or reverse when the trend flips.


[Read the details on the blog]


Best Used On
Works on all symbols and timeframes. Recommended: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, AUDCAD on M15-H4.

Inputs are fully customizable: ATR period, multiplier, price source, HTF timeframe, colors, arrow size, alerts, and panel.

This is a trading tool designed to support your decisions and risk management - it does not guarantee results. Always test on a demo account and apply sound money management.

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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